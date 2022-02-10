Best yellow dresses: where to buy mini, midi, maxi

Best butter-yellow dresses that are a transitional style staple

Creamy shades of buttery yellow are infiltrating collections across the style sphere, and they’re as dreamy as you’d imagine. 

As we transition from our winter wardrobes to our summer ensembles, it may well be time for you to consider the items that line the latter.

After all, given that recent summers have been largely locked down and, therefore, decidedly short on stand-out style moments, we owe it to ourselves to really raise the sartorial bar for the upcoming Hot Girl Summer.

The best way to update any tired wardrobes? A simple butter-yellow dress, which is a favourite go-to among the style set.

For while many rely heavily on creamy whites during the warmer months, there’s style solace to be found in a slightly bolder yet equally subtle shade that matches the kind of sunshine we hope to bask in.

The real virtue of butter-yellow, particularly in the form of dresses, is that it’s an updated take on a neutral: a chameleon type shade that can be swapped in and out with the colours that already dominate your wardrobe. Blacks, greys and whites are friends of butter yellow, as are brighter, zestier hues, such as berry brights and apple greens.

In short, a butter-yellow dress is a transitional style staple that your wardrobe needs. These are 11 of our favourites. 

  • Cos gathered midi dress

    Cos gathered midi dress

    With a cinched in waist, Coast’s butter-yellow midi dress is part sunshine, part creamy dreaminess. Pair with a statement bag and lashings of gold jewellery for an optimal transitional style ensemble.

    Shop Cos gathered midi dress, £89

  • Baum und Pferdgarten Ansa dress

    Baum und Pferdgarten Ansa dress

    One of the fashion world’s best kept secrets is Danish brand Baum und Pferdgarten, which crafts some of the finest frocks in the game. This buttery number is no exception. 

    Shop Baum und Pferdgarten Ansa dress, £199

  • Cecilie Bahnsen Beth gathered maxi dress

    Cecilie Bahnsen Beth gathered maxi dress

    Known for her floaty dresses, Cecilie Bahnsen’s butter-yellow maxi dress is statement-making in the best way possible. Wear with flatform trainers or sandals to really allow the dress to do the talking for you.

    Shop Cecilie Bahnsen Beth gathered maxi dress at Net-a-Porter, £460

  • Nanushka Kali dress

    Nanushka Kali dress

    What Nanushka doesn’t know about dresses, frankly isn’t worth knowing. Wear this butter-yellow mini with knee-high stomper boots and a leather trench for a look that really pops.

    Shop Nanushka Kali dress, £265

  • Kitri yellow cotton dress

    Kitri yellow cotton dress

    Crafted in a slightly punchier shade of sunshine butter yellow, Kitri’s tiered midi is the epitome of a forever frock. Keep your shoes platformed and chunky and your accessories minimal, et voila! A dress to see you through till summer.

    Shop Kitri yellow cotton dress, £115

  • Yolke yellow slip dress

    Yolke yellow slip dress

    Yolke’s slip dress might be intended for nighttime, but this creamy satin midi is too good to reserve solely for bedtime. Wear with fun pops of leopard print to really bring it alive. 

    Shop Yolke yellow slip dress, £85

  • Asos Collusion Plus oversized twill shirt

    Asos Collusion Plus oversized twill shirt

    A crisp cotton poplin shirt is never a bad idea, but particularly not in the form of a dress, which can be thrown on for those “I have nothing to wear” days. 

    Shop Asos Collusion Plus oversized twill shirt, £13.20

  • Ganni Slub cotton knit dress

    Ganni Slub cotton knit dress

    Ganni’s drop-waist dress is the perfect butter-yellow shade, if ever we did see it. Keep trainers chunky and comfy on the bottom and bags small and sweet, and there you have one perfect spring outfit.

    Shop Ganni Slub cotton knit dress, £137

  • Sleeper Marie linen dress

    Sleeper Marie linen dress

    Sleeper might be known for its feather-adorned PJs, but its dresses aren’t to be overlooked. This statement-collared linen mini has summer written all over it.

    Shop Sleeper Marie linen dress at Coggles, £81

  • & Other Stories rib knit midi dress

    & Other Stories rib knit midi dress

    A ribbed knitted midi dress makes for the perfect layering piece. Throw a crisp white shirt over the top for a simple and ready-to-go ensemble.

    Shop & Other Stories rib knit midi dress, £65

  • Free People Monika dress

    Free People Monika dress

    Free People’s easy-breezy dresses are a firm fashion favourite for good reason; they’re both simple and stylish and able to be worn throughout seasons.

    Shop Free People Monika dress, £59.95

Images: courtesy of brands.

