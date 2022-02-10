All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Creamy shades of buttery yellow are infiltrating collections across the style sphere, and they’re as dreamy as you’d imagine.
As we transition from our winter wardrobes to our summer ensembles, it may well be time for you to consider the items that line the latter.
After all, given that recent summers have been largely locked down and, therefore, decidedly short on stand-out style moments, we owe it to ourselves to really raise the sartorial bar for the upcoming Hot Girl Summer.
The best way to update any tired wardrobes? A simple butter-yellow dress, which is a favourite go-to among the style set.
For while many rely heavily on creamy whites during the warmer months, there’s style solace to be found in a slightly bolder yet equally subtle shade that matches the kind of sunshine we hope to bask in.
The real virtue of butter-yellow, particularly in the form of dresses, is that it’s an updated take on a neutral: a chameleon type shade that can be swapped in and out with the colours that already dominate your wardrobe. Blacks, greys and whites are friends of butter yellow, as are brighter, zestier hues, such as berry brights and apple greens.
In short, a butter-yellow dress is a transitional style staple that your wardrobe needs. These are 11 of our favourites.
Cos gathered midi dress
With a cinched in waist, Coast’s butter-yellow midi dress is part sunshine, part creamy dreaminess. Pair with a statement bag and lashings of gold jewellery for an optimal transitional style ensemble.
Baum und Pferdgarten Ansa dress
One of the fashion world’s best kept secrets is Danish brand Baum und Pferdgarten, which crafts some of the finest frocks in the game. This buttery number is no exception.
Cecilie Bahnsen Beth gathered maxi dress
Known for her floaty dresses, Cecilie Bahnsen’s butter-yellow maxi dress is statement-making in the best way possible. Wear with flatform trainers or sandals to really allow the dress to do the talking for you.
Shop Cecilie Bahnsen Beth gathered maxi dress at Net-a-Porter, £460
Nanushka Kali dress
What Nanushka doesn’t know about dresses, frankly isn’t worth knowing. Wear this butter-yellow mini with knee-high stomper boots and a leather trench for a look that really pops.
Kitri yellow cotton dress
Crafted in a slightly punchier shade of sunshine butter yellow, Kitri’s tiered midi is the epitome of a forever frock. Keep your shoes platformed and chunky and your accessories minimal, et voila! A dress to see you through till summer.
Yolke yellow slip dress
Yolke’s slip dress might be intended for nighttime, but this creamy satin midi is too good to reserve solely for bedtime. Wear with fun pops of leopard print to really bring it alive.
Asos Collusion Plus oversized twill shirt
A crisp cotton poplin shirt is never a bad idea, but particularly not in the form of a dress, which can be thrown on for those “I have nothing to wear” days.
Ganni Slub cotton knit dress
Ganni’s drop-waist dress is the perfect butter-yellow shade, if ever we did see it. Keep trainers chunky and comfy on the bottom and bags small and sweet, and there you have one perfect spring outfit.
Sleeper Marie linen dress
Sleeper might be known for its feather-adorned PJs, but its dresses aren’t to be overlooked. This statement-collared linen mini has summer written all over it.
& Other Stories rib knit midi dress
A ribbed knitted midi dress makes for the perfect layering piece. Throw a crisp white shirt over the top for a simple and ready-to-go ensemble.
Free People Monika dress
Free People’s easy-breezy dresses are a firm fashion favourite for good reason; they’re both simple and stylish and able to be worn throughout seasons.
Images: courtesy of brands.