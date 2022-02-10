As we transition from our winter wardrobes to our summer ensembles, it may well be time for you to consider the items that line the latter.

After all, given that recent summers have been largely locked down and, therefore, decidedly short on stand-out style moments, we owe it to ourselves to really raise the sartorial bar for the upcoming Hot Girl Summer.

The best way to update any tired wardrobes? A simple butter-yellow dress, which is a favourite go-to among the style set.

For while many rely heavily on creamy whites during the warmer months, there’s style solace to be found in a slightly bolder yet equally subtle shade that matches the kind of sunshine we hope to bask in.

The real virtue of butter-yellow, particularly in the form of dresses, is that it’s an updated take on a neutral: a chameleon type shade that can be swapped in and out with the colours that already dominate your wardrobe. Blacks, greys and whites are friends of butter yellow, as are brighter, zestier hues, such as berry brights and apple greens.