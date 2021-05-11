Button-down dresses are the comfort-first style you need this summer

Posted by for Fashion

From Reformation to Instagram-favourite With Jean, comfortable dresses have never looked so good.

For anybody who’s become unnaturally attached to their arsenal of comfy clothes over the past year, there’s a new dress trend that may well be the perfect way for you to transition back into IRL dressing.

The button-down dress - which, as its name suggests, features a series of buttons along its front - has been championed by earth-first brand Reformation and Instagram-favourite With Jean, as well as a slew of others, and is destined for big things this summer. So, whether you wear yours buttoned low or high, you can rest assured you’re ticking one serious trend box so as long as there’s buttons on your dress.

Whether you opt for a mini or a midi, linen or cotton, patterned or plain, simply pair yours with a summer-ready pair of sandals, some retro sunnies and off you go! Summer-ready style that’s as simple as 1,2,3.      

  • & Other Stories relaxed buttoned mini dress

    & Other Stories relaxed buttoned mini dress
    & Other Stories relaxed buttoned mini dress

    Nothing screams summer quite like a breezy bright red dress. We’re loving this crimson linen number from & Other Stories, which we’ll be wearing with some micro mules.

    Shop & Other Stories relaxed buttoned mini dress, £65

    BUY NOW

  • Sika Sahara dress

    Sika Sahara dress
    Sika Sahara dress

    Handmade in Ghana, Sika’s ankle-grazing 100% Sahara dress ticks all of the boxes on our button-down dresses checklist.

    Shop Sika Sahara dress, £189

    BUY NOW

  • Nanushka Sabri checked seersucker dress

    Nanushka Sabri checked seersucker dress
    Nanushka Sabri checked seersucker dress

    In a zesty yellow hue, vegan London label Nanushka’s seersucker Sabri midi is a perfect way of embracing the button down trend. Wear with trainers for the ultimate noon-to-night get-up.

    Shop Nanushka Sabri checked seersucker dress, £375

    BUY NOW

  • Ghost Leona dress

    Ghost Leona dress
    Ghost Leona dress

    A newly-established influencer favourite comes courtesy of Ghost, in the form of its Leona dress. We’re loving it in the summer-ready peach hue.

    Shop Ghost Leona dress, £69

    BUY NOW

  • Hush Poppy tea dress

    Hush Poppy tea dress
    Hush Poppy tea dress

    Cut with a V-neck and two slightly puffy sleeves, Hush’s Poppy tea dress is as pretty as it is practical. Wear with opened-toed sandals for optimal style points. 

    Shop Hush Poppy tea dress, £99

    BUY NOW

  • Free People Shayla mini dress

    Free People Shayla mini dress
    Free People Shayla mini dress

    Available in a trio of retro prints, Free Peoples’ Shayla mini is a sure fire button-down win. We’re loving the juicy apple green hue, which we’ll be wearing with trainers all summer long. 

    Shop Free People Shayla mini dress, £118

    BUY NOW

  • Jigsaw linen button front tea dress

    Jigsaw linen button front tea dress
    Jigsaw linen button front tea dress

    Available in a duo of earthy hues, Jigsaw’s linen tea dress is the perfect take on the button-down dress trend. We’ll take both! 

    Shop Jigsaw linen button front tea dress, £145

    BUY NOW

  • Kemi Telford double check button down dress

    Kemi Telford double check button down dress
    Kemi Telford double check button down dress

    For dress aficionados, nobody does it better than Kemi Telford; her bright and playful prints set her apart from the rest. It’s this double gingham buttoned dress for us, though. 

    Shop Kemi Telford double check button down dress, £175

    BUY NOW

Images: courtesy of brands

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Topics

Share this article