Button-down dresses are the comfort-first style you need this summer

From Reformation to Instagram-favourite With Jean, comfortable dresses have never looked so good.
For anybody who’s become unnaturally attached to their arsenal of comfy clothes over the past year, there’s a new dress trend that may well be the perfect way for you to transition back into IRL dressing.
The button-down dress - which, as its name suggests, features a series of buttons along its front - has been championed by earth-first brand Reformation and Instagram-favourite With Jean, as well as a slew of others, and is destined for big things this summer. So, whether you wear yours buttoned low or high, you can rest assured you’re ticking one serious trend box so as long as there’s buttons on your dress.
Whether you opt for a mini or a midi, linen or cotton, patterned or plain, simply pair yours with a summer-ready pair of sandals, some retro sunnies and off you go! Summer-ready style that’s as simple as 1,2,3.
Reformation Tam button-down mini dress
Available in a quartet of hard-working hues, this organic cotton dress from Reformation is the perfect throw-on-and-go style.
L.F. Markey Sammy dress
A bestseller for a reason, east London label L.F. Markey’s Sammy dress is crafted in a versatile navy voile with a handy duo of front pockets. Wear with acid bright accessories to really up the ante.
Influence Plus collared mini dress with button down front
With a pretty pistachio hue, this Peter Pan-collared mini dress is a fine example of how delicate button-down detailing can be.
Shop Influence Plus collared mini dress with button down front, £20
& Other Stories relaxed buttoned mini dress
Nothing screams summer quite like a breezy bright red dress. We’re loving this crimson linen number from & Other Stories, which we’ll be wearing with some micro mules.
Sika Sahara dress
Handmade in Ghana, Sika’s ankle-grazing 100% Sahara dress ticks all of the boxes on our button-down dresses checklist.
Nanushka Sabri checked seersucker dress
In a zesty yellow hue, vegan London label Nanushka’s seersucker Sabri midi is a perfect way of embracing the button down trend. Wear with trainers for the ultimate noon-to-night get-up.
Ghost Leona dress
A newly-established influencer favourite comes courtesy of Ghost, in the form of its Leona dress. We’re loving it in the summer-ready peach hue.
Hush Poppy tea dress
Cut with a V-neck and two slightly puffy sleeves, Hush’s Poppy tea dress is as pretty as it is practical. Wear with opened-toed sandals for optimal style points.
Free People Shayla mini dress
Available in a trio of retro prints, Free Peoples’ Shayla mini is a sure fire button-down win. We’re loving the juicy apple green hue, which we’ll be wearing with trainers all summer long.
Jigsaw linen button front tea dress
Available in a duo of earthy hues, Jigsaw’s linen tea dress is the perfect take on the button-down dress trend. We’ll take both!
Kemi Telford double check button down dress
For dress aficionados, nobody does it better than Kemi Telford; her bright and playful prints set her apart from the rest. It’s this double gingham buttoned dress for us, though.
Images: courtesy of brands