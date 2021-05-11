Button-down dresses are the comfort-first style you need this summer

For anybody who’s become unnaturally attached to their arsenal of comfy clothes over the past year, there’s a new dress trend that may well be the perfect way for you to transition back into IRL dressing.

The button-down dress - which, as its name suggests, features a series of buttons along its front - has been championed by earth-first brand Reformation and Instagram-favourite With Jean, as well as a slew of others, and is destined for big things this summer. So, whether you wear yours buttoned low or high, you can rest assured you’re ticking one serious trend box so as long as there’s buttons on your dress.