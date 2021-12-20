Best things to buy from the Arket sale

14 of the best pieces to buy from the Arket sale

Looking for your next elevated basic? We’ve rounded up the most stylish offerings courtesy of Arket’s latest sale.

There are, without question, a few things we all have in our wardrobes. Perhaps not the most enticing of items at face value, but our neutral jumpers, tops, joggers and bags, which we consider to be staple items, are in fact the most wearable things we own day in, day out. So, is it any wonder we’re always searching for a new basic here or there?

Though there are a few places that might cross your mind, very few labels nail the elevated basic look quite as well as Arket. Ever since 2017, the Swedish-born brand has been crafting modern day basic pieces that we simply want to stack our shelves with. Be it swimwear, coats or trousers. The team at Arket knows about a thing or two about making the everyday feel and look luxurious. So much so, it’s built into their DNA. In Swedish, the brand’s name literally means ‘sheet of paper’ – a blank slate, if you will. 

Everytime a sale is on the horizon, we’ve got our eyes peeled to snatch our soon-to-be favourite basic at a purse-friendly price. This time around, though, as the winter sale starts, we’ve taken the stress out of it all to bring you the very best Arket’s sale has to offer.

To give your basic collection an instant upgrade, scroll down for the top 14 pieces from Arket worthy of your investment…

  • Arket wool jacquard vest

    Arket sale: Arket wool jacquard vest
    Arket wool jacquard vest
    Keep up with the knitted vest trend with this pale pink iteration. Not willing to brave the chill? Pair with a long-sleeve knitted top or shirt of the same hue for a layered look.


    Shop wool jacquard vest at Arket, £30

  • Arket relaxed striped poplin shirt

    Arket sale: Arket relaxed striped poplin shirt
    Arket relaxed striped poplin shirt
    A staple item, everyone should have a striped poplin blue and white shirt and Arket’s version nails the ‘put together, yet relaxed’ look with its relaxed, oversized fit.

    Shop relaxed striped poplin shirt at Arket, £39

  • Arket polo collar cashmere jumper

    Arket sale: Arket polo collar cashmere jumper
    Arket polo collar cashmere jumper
    The v-neck, knitted jumper with an extended collar is a style we’ve seen spreading all over the high street and this grey version is the more luxurious option to have in your wardrobe. Made from cashmere, it’s just as warm as it looks.


    Shop polo collar cashmere jumper at Arket, £105

  • Arket silk resort shirt

    Arket sale: Arket silk resort shirt
    Arket silk resort shirt
    The silk pyjamas look for daytime is one that has risen to the top of fashion trends as of late. If you’re looking to dip a toe into this silky world of style, Arket’s subtle green swirly-printed offering is one to start off with.


    Shop silk resort shirt at Arket, £44

  • Arket brushed terry trousers

    Arket sale: Arket brushed terry trousers
    Arket brushed terry trousers

    Our joggers collection has become prized over the last couple of years, but this pair brings something new to the table. For those days where you still want comfort with a more put together edge, this straight leg pair is sure to impress.

    Shop brushed terry trousers at Arket, £39

  • Arket straight wool blend trousers

    Arket sale: Arket straight wool blend trousers
    Arket straight wool blend trousers
    If you’re after something that’s a twist on the classic twill trousers, let us introduce you to Arket’s deliciously dark beige-hued straight-leg offering.

    Shop straight wool blend trousers at Arket, £27

  • Arket wool mohair beanie

    Arket sale: Arket wool mohair beanie
    Arket wool mohair beanie
    Extending your hat collection is most likely at the top of your sartorial agenda these days. Make Arket’s cosy pink-coloured wool beanie your next hat to proudly display all over Instagram.

    Shop wool mohair beanie at Arket, £32

  • Arket elongated leather shoulder bag

    Arket sale: Arket elongated leather shoulder bag
    Arket elongated leather shoulder bag
    We’re officially in the age of small handbags thanks to Dior’s classic saddle bag and Jacquemus’ mini totes, so why not channel the trend with this black rectangular offering?


    Shop elongated leather shoulder bag at Arket, £75

  • Arket leather boots

    Arket sale: Arket leather boots
    Arket leather boots
    If you’ve gone out of favour with a high heel boot, opt for a mid-heeled offering that looks just as fashionable in a classic ankle boot style. This chocolate-tinged pair is a great place to start. 

    Shop leather boots at Arket, £114

