14 of the best pieces to buy from the Arket sale

There are, without question, a few things we all have in our wardrobes. Perhaps not the most enticing of items at face value, but our neutral jumpers, tops, joggers and bags, which we consider to be staple items, are in fact the most wearable things we own day in, day out. So, is it any wonder we’re always searching for a new basic here or there?

Though there are a few places that might cross your mind, very few labels nail the elevated basic look quite as well as Arket. Ever since 2017, the Swedish-born brand has been crafting modern day basic pieces that we simply want to stack our shelves with. Be it swimwear, coats or trousers. The team at Arket knows about a thing or two about making the everyday feel and look luxurious. So much so, it’s built into their DNA. In Swedish, the brand’s name literally means ‘sheet of paper’ – a blank slate, if you will.