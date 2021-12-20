14 of the best pieces to buy from the Arket sale

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Looking for your next elevated basic? We’ve rounded up the most stylish offerings courtesy of Arket’s latest sale.
There are, without question, a few things we all have in our wardrobes. Perhaps not the most enticing of items at face value, but our neutral jumpers, tops, joggers and bags, which we consider to be staple items, are in fact the most wearable things we own day in, day out. So, is it any wonder we’re always searching for a new basic here or there?
Though there are a few places that might cross your mind, very few labels nail the elevated basic look quite as well as Arket. Ever since 2017, the Swedish-born brand has been crafting modern day basic pieces that we simply want to stack our shelves with. Be it swimwear, coats or trousers. The team at Arket knows about a thing or two about making the everyday feel and look luxurious. So much so, it’s built into their DNA. In Swedish, the brand’s name literally means ‘sheet of paper’ – a blank slate, if you will.
Everytime a sale is on the horizon, we’ve got our eyes peeled to snatch our soon-to-be favourite basic at a purse-friendly price. This time around, though, as the winter sale starts, we’ve taken the stress out of it all to bring you the very best Arket’s sale has to offer.
To give your basic collection an instant upgrade, scroll down for the top 14 pieces from Arket worthy of your investment…
Arket wool jacquard vestKeep up with the knitted vest trend with this pale pink iteration. Not willing to brave the chill? Pair with a long-sleeve knitted top or shirt of the same hue for a layered look.
Arket relaxed striped poplin shirtA staple item, everyone should have a striped poplin blue and white shirt and Arket’s version nails the ‘put together, yet relaxed’ look with its relaxed, oversized fit.
Arket polo collar cashmere jumperThe v-neck, knitted jumper with an extended collar is a style we’ve seen spreading all over the high street and this grey version is the more luxurious option to have in your wardrobe. Made from cashmere, it’s just as warm as it looks.
Arket silk resort shirtThe silk pyjamas look for daytime is one that has risen to the top of fashion trends as of late. If you’re looking to dip a toe into this silky world of style, Arket’s subtle green swirly-printed offering is one to start off with.
Arket jacquard knit wool cardiganIf winter is the time for anything, it’s for cardigans. For those days when relaxing takes priority, this monochrome oversized option will become your go-to.
Arket polo dressDon’t discount wearing dresses altogether this winter. In fact, this cream cotton fleece jersey dress melds dressing up and dressing casual pretty well.
Arket airy cupro blend dressOn those days where you need to throw something on in quick time, consider this lime green flower print dress your stylish solution.
Arket high-neck pile jacketOversized. Made from recycled polyester. High collar. These are three things we’re after when looking to nail an off-duty look.
Arket regular cropped jeansMade from organic cotton, this pair of ecru cropped jeans will go perfectly with your pastel sweatshirts this winter season.
Arket brushed terry trousers
Our joggers collection has become prized over the last couple of years, but this pair brings something new to the table. For those days where you still want comfort with a more put together edge, this straight leg pair is sure to impress.
Arket straight wool blend trousersIf you’re after something that’s a twist on the classic twill trousers, let us introduce you to Arket’s deliciously dark beige-hued straight-leg offering.
Arket wool mohair beanieExtending your hat collection is most likely at the top of your sartorial agenda these days. Make Arket’s cosy pink-coloured wool beanie your next hat to proudly display all over Instagram.
Arket elongated leather shoulder bagWe’re officially in the age of small handbags thanks to Dior’s classic saddle bag and Jacquemus’ mini totes, so why not channel the trend with this black rectangular offering?
Arket leather bootsIf you’ve gone out of favour with a high heel boot, opt for a mid-heeled offering that looks just as fashionable in a classic ankle boot style. This chocolate-tinged pair is a great place to start.
Images: courtesy of brands