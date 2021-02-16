Update your knitwear collection with these cable knit jumpers that are equal parts stylish and cosy.
Sometimes it’s best to rely on trusty, reliable items to create simple, effortless outfits. The easy route is definitely not a bad one to take right now. Whether that’s wearing a grey sweatshirt on repeat, looking to the same pair of joggers for the fourth day in a row or feeling more pulled together with the addition of your favourite timeless blazer; classic wardrobe separates take the stress out of getting ready. The cable knit jumper is one of them.
For the ultimate fail-safe buy, look to the chunky knitwear style in neutral, easy to style hues that’ll go with everything you already own – from jeans and loungewear to midi dresses.
Equal measures stylish and cosy, the pattern of the cable knit makes it anything but boring. Keep it simple with jeans, dress it up with a satin cami dress or make it part of your loungewear edit with comfy trousers and trainers. The styling possibilities will mean you’ll keep it in your wardrobe for years to come.
Want knitwear that’ll work through to spring, too? Look to the cable knit in fresh, pastel colours. You can even opt for details such as cut-outs for a cool twist on a classic.
Keep scrolling to see our pick of the best knits your forever wardrobe is looking for.
Shop best cable knit jumpers
Mango jumper
Power shoulders are key for spring/summer 2021 – get in on the trend early with this lemon jumper. Wear it now with off-white jeans and stomper boots.
Glassworks jumper
Punchy, puff-sleeved and guaranteed to add a much-needed injection of colour into winter wardrobes. Try this Glassworks jumper over a printed turtleneck top for extra style points.
Ted Baker jumper
Rhinestone button knitwear is a mini trend to tick off for winter. Get in on the action with this neutral knit from Ted Baker with its glitz shoulder detail.
Shop Taliiey chunky cable button detail sweater at Ted Baker, £139
Mix/Yaitte jumper
Get the designer feel with this jumper from the Yaitte and Mix at Next collaboration. The sleek body, cable knit sleeves and oversized cuffs are all part of the dreamy package.
Fashion Union Plus jumper
Sometimes simple is best. Keep it classic with this roll neck, cream, cable knit style from Fashion Union. The fine knit also means it’s the perfect transitional piece for spring, too.
Shop Fashion Union Plus high neck cable knit jumper at Asos, £24
The Frankie Shop jumper
The coolest cable knit around, this slit arm number will give you a breeze on those warmer winter weather days. Try it out with a silky slip skirt and loafers.
Shop shoulder cut-out fisherman jumper at The Frankie Shop, £129
Marks & Spencer jumper
Candy hues are an in-between season winner. Wear this sugary style for now with joggers and trainers, and take it through to spring by wearing over a printed midi dress.
& Other Stories jumper
Trust & Other Stories to create a timeless knit that’ll look good with everything you already own. The slightly cropped style is perfect to wear with high-waisted, tailored trousers.
Reiss jumper
A pastel perfect knit you’ll want to wear on repeat – this pink style from Reiss will brighten up any day. Try it out with a midi skirt and chunky sandals for spring.
Baum Und Pferdgarten jumper
Grab this lilac knit in a couple of sizes up for an oversized fit. Try teaming it with fun prints – think gingham, checkerboard and punchy florals.
Shop Baum Und Pferdgarten jumper at The Outnet, £79 (previously £159)
Alice & Olivia jumper
For a jumper that’ll stay in your winter wardrobe for years to come, look to a roll neck cable knit. Pair this glossy green version with dusty pink – trust us, it works.
Shop Alice + Olivia Francine green cable-knit wool-blend jumper at Harvey Nichols, £400
