Sometimes it’s best to rely on trusty, reliable items to create simple, effortless outfits. The easy route is definitely not a bad one to take right now. Whether that’s wearing a grey sweatshirt on repeat, looking to the same pair of joggers for the fourth day in a row or feeling more pulled together with the addition of your favourite timeless blazer; classic wardrobe separates take the stress out of getting ready. The cable knit jumper is one of them.

For the ultimate fail-safe buy, look to the chunky knitwear style in neutral, easy to style hues that’ll go with everything you already own – from jeans and loungewear to midi dresses.