Best cable knit jumpers to add a classic touch to your winter wardrobe

Update your knitwear collection with these cable knit jumpers that are equal parts stylish and cosy. 

Sometimes it’s best to rely on trusty, reliable items to create simple, effortless outfits. The easy route is definitely not a bad one to take right now. Whether that’s wearing a grey sweatshirt on repeat, looking to the same pair of joggers for the fourth day in a row or feeling more pulled together with the addition of your favourite timeless blazer; classic wardrobe separates take the stress out of getting ready. The cable knit jumper is one of them. 

For the ultimate fail-safe buy, look to the chunky knitwear style in neutral, easy to style hues that’ll go with everything you already own – from jeans and loungewear to midi dresses. 

Equal measures stylish and cosy, the pattern of the cable knit makes it anything but boring. Keep it simple with jeans, dress it up with a satin cami dress or make it part of your loungewear edit with comfy trousers and trainers. The styling possibilities will mean you’ll keep it in your wardrobe for years to come. 

Want knitwear that’ll work through to spring, too? Look to the cable knit in fresh, pastel colours. You can even opt for details such as cut-outs for a cool twist on a classic. 

Keep scrolling to see our pick of the best knits your forever wardrobe is looking for. 

