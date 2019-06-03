10 chic canvas bags to see you through summer in style

When looking for a summer bag, you need it to be multi-functional for all occasions and all eventualities. Which given the highs and low of a British summer can include everything from sunshine picnics at the park with friends, windy staycations on the Cornish coast. Enter, the canvas bag.

An update from last summer’s raffia accessories trend the canvas bag is your new must have handbag style. Designers have quickly jumped on this trend, remember the Loewe canvas bag of dreams that ruled Instagram last summer, well it’s back this season in even more colours than before. As well as offerings from Burberry, Celine and Gucci.