10 chic canvas bags to see you through summer in style
- Kitty McGee
This summer’s hero handbag is beige canvas; everything from totes to cross-body styles and even belt-bags.
When looking for a summer bag, you need it to be multi-functional for all occasions and all eventualities. Which given the highs and low of a British summer can include everything from sunshine picnics at the park with friends, windy staycations on the Cornish coast. Enter, the canvas bag.
An update from last summer’s raffia accessories trend the canvas bag is your new must have handbag style. Designers have quickly jumped on this trend, remember the Loewe canvas bag of dreams that ruled Instagram last summer, well it’s back this season in even more colours than before. As well as offerings from Burberry, Celine and Gucci.
The bag shape can be anything from roomy and oversized, which ideal when you are heading on a full day out and need to pack an extra layer clothing and a potential change of shoes but don’t want to be carrying around a leather tote bag, to lady-like and considered.
Whether you are after something neutral to work in with your tonal wardrobe or something a little brighter, we have rounded up the best canvas bags to shop this summer.
Loewe
The oat coloured canvas Loewe bag that was the summer accessory of last year has had minty makeover for this summer. Wear yours as a pop of colour against your black sundress.
Aranaz
Aranaz bring a big holiday mood to its canvas bag. Covered in shells and with a handy crossbody strap, you’ll feel like your on the Balaeric sands in Cornwall.
Rue de Verneuil
Rue De Verneuil’s blue and white canvas tote bag takes cues from the timeless French elegance of the 1950s. It’s handmade in Paris with tan leather handles and offset with green and red stripes. Pack yours full for a picnic in the park.
Arket
Minimal dressers, rejoice! Arket have naturally got your sorted with the most pared-back extra-large canvas bag.
Rejina Pyo
Canvas bags need not just be natural coloured. Rejina Pyo’s hand-painted scene depicting a Hawaiian beach will make you feel like summer even when the weather says otherwise.
Accessorize
Go nautical with Accessorize striped canvas tote. We’ll be teaming ours with washed denim and box-fresh trainers.
Gucci
Make your canvas bag handsfree with Gucci’s floral backpack. Plus, that pink embroidery might be the sweetest detail we have ever seen.
Hereu
Hereu supports Spanish artisans who practice time-honoured techniques, which in turn inspires the label’s designs. This large tote is assembled by hand from canvas and reinforced with leather handles and a shoulder strap. Plus it’s roomy enough for all the essentials.
Staud
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are fans of Staud’s iconic ‘Moon’ bag and it just got a canvas update for summer. Snap this one up fast, it won’t be on the shelf for long.
Burberry
If you’re in the market for a timeless investment that will last you summer after summer, look no further than Burberry’s logo canvas tote bag.
Shop bag, £1000, Burberry at brownsfashion.com
Opening image: courtesy of Loewe
Product images: courtesy of individual brands