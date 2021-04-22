Hands up who finds buying a new pair of trainers one of the trickiest decisions to make? With so many choices out there, the Stylist fashion team are here to make it easier. Picking fashion editor-approved iterations comes with the guarantee that they’re the most stylish ones around, and it’s also a great way to ensure you’re picking a pair with longevity. Whether you opt oft for classic white trainers , black kicks or high tops, you can make the investment knowing they’ll go the distance in your wardrobe, and canvas trainers also fall into this category.

The casual canvas style is one that can be added to your capsule wardrobe with ease, and worn with every outfit you own – from loose-fit jeans to summery dresses.

Style influencer Rachael goes for the timeless cream Novesta sneakers and teams the high top iterations with off-white jeans, a Breton top and shacket. These cool kicks will also look great with a frothy white mini dress or floral midi dress.

Opting for an iconic pair of Converse Chucks, style insider Lolli styles her canvas trainers with a high/low outfit of blazer and loose-fit jeans; proof that adding a pair of trainers is an easy way to keep a look casual.

Best worn in spring/summer due to the softer fabric that can be easy to stain during soggy autumn/winter days, canvas trainers are this season’s hero shoe, each and every year.

These are the best canvas trainers to buy now, and love forever.