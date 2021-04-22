These are the timeless, classic canvas trainers that you’ll be able to wear with every spring/summer outfit you own.
Hands up who finds buying a new pair of trainers one of the trickiest decisions to make? With so many choices out there, the Stylist fashion team are here to make it easier. Picking fashion editor-approved iterations comes with the guarantee that they’re the most stylish ones around, and it’s also a great way to ensure you’re picking a pair with longevity. Whether you opt oft for classic white trainers, black kicks or high tops, you can make the investment knowing they’ll go the distance in your wardrobe, and canvas trainers also fall into this category.
The casual canvas style is one that can be added to your capsule wardrobe with ease, and worn with every outfit you own – from loose-fit jeans to summery dresses.
Style influencer Rachael goes for the timeless cream Novesta sneakers and teams the high top iterations with off-white jeans, a Breton top and shacket. These cool kicks will also look great with a frothy white mini dress or floral midi dress.
Opting for an iconic pair of Converse Chucks, style insider Lolli styles her canvas trainers with a high/low outfit of blazer and loose-fit jeans; proof that adding a pair of trainers is an easy way to keep a look casual.
Best worn in spring/summer due to the softer fabric that can be easy to stain during soggy autumn/winter days, canvas trainers are this season’s hero shoe, each and every year.
These are the best canvas trainers to buy now, and love forever.
Shop best canvas trainers
Veja trainers
Veja is known as a sustainable trainer destination. The brand creates pairs from recycled materials and this canvas pair with popping pink and red detail will liven up any outfit.
Novesta trainers
Cool, classic and understated, Slovakian brand Novesta knows how to keep trainers effortlessly stylish. You can wear these with anything from floral dresses to slip skirts.
Dear Frances trianers
If you’re a fan of black trainers then you’ll want to see this canvas pair from shoe heroes Dear Frances. A classic high top will never go a miss in your forever wardrobe.
Superga trainers
If you want a pair of simple, minimal trainers that are as timeless as they are stylish, look no further than Superga. You can get these in eight different shades but we love this pastel pink pair.
Good News trainers
Tie dye has been a longstanding trend throughout the past year and it isn’t going anywhere. Try it out with these chunky feel-good trainers from sustainable brand Good News.
Acne Studios trainers
These classic trainers by Acne Studios are made to be worn with off-white jeans and a good quality T-shirt. Add an oversized blazer for cooler days and switch to a midi dress for summer.
Shop Acne Studios distressed cotton-canvas trainers at Matches, £240
Feiyue trainers
Add a retro feel to your canvas kicks with Feiyues iconic tennis trainers. The muted colours gives them a nostalgic feel while the white base keeps them fresh for spring/summer.
Shop gold metal trainers at Feiyue, £49.99 previously £69.99)
Isabel Marant trainers
Give Isabel Marant’s logo kicks a whirl and you won’t be disappointed. Inspired by retro 80s basketball trainers, these will become part of your capsule wardrobe across all seasons.
Shop Isabel Marant Binkoo logo-print cotton-canvas trainers at Matches, £160
Gola trainers
Based on an original design by tennis player Mark Cox, these reimagined classics are a winner for spring. Try them out with a T-shirt dress and baguette bag for day and a slip dress for evening.
Shop Gola classics Mark Cox trainers at & Other Stories, £50
Images: courtesy of brands