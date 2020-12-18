Oversize cardigans: update your knitwear with these longline and maxi cardies that are as cosy as they are chic

Posted by for Fashion

These cosy cardigans will become the layering tool you’ve been looking for this winter.

The humble cardigan has gained a lot of recognition recently. When you’re undecided between wanting to be casual in loungewear and hoodies, or looking slightly more pulled together with a blazer or jacket, the cardigan is there as the middle ground. 

Whether you opt for fancier styles with rhinestone buttons, collared iterations or luxury cashmere, you can’t go wrong. 

Wear the cardigan undone as an extra (unseen) layer under your coat, style buttoned up to wear as a top or you can even wear an oversized style as a dress. With the knitted dress being a key item for autumn/winter 2020, we guarantee the longline, maxi cardigan is going to be high up on your wish list.

Spotted on the autumn/winter 2020 catwalk, Marni put oversized, baggy-fit styles on the runway in cool colour-block. Christopher Kane went for classic grey knits that fell just below the hips and Erdem created bright versions that look like they could have been hand-knitted by your aunt (in a great way, of course). 

London designer Hayley Menzies – known for her bold knits – has longline cardigans that can double up as statement coats. The belted styles will make you feel as though you’re still in your trusty dressing gown or fancy robe. 

So, what classes as a maxi cardigan? It’s basically any style that goes beyond your waist and can go down to your ankles. If you choose an oversized, slouchy shape then you’ll end up getting the designer look as seen on the runway. 

Want to see how to style them? Continue to see, and shop, the 11 maxi cardigans we’re backing for winter. 

Shop best maxi, longline and oversized cardigans

  • Hayley Menzies cardigan

    Hayley Menzies cardigan
    Best maxi cardigans: Hayley Menzies

    A cross between a maxi cardigan and a coat, london-based label Hayley Menzies is a go-to go to for statement knitwear you’ll want to show off. The Leopardess technicolour cardie backs up our point. 

    Shop Leopardess jacquard duster at Hayley Menzies, £370

    BUY NOW

  • Navygrey cardigan

    Navygrey cardigan
    Best maxi cardigans: Navygrey

    Made with a vintage feel, this classic cardigan by knitwear heroes Navygrey is made to be worn, loved, looked after and passed down to continue the cycle. Handmade in Scotland, for every cardigan sold the Brit-brand plants a tree. 

    Shop The Heirloom Cardigan at Navygrey, £215

    BUY NOW

  • Violeta at Mango cardigan

    Violeta at Mango cardigan
    Best Maxi cardigans: Violeta at Mango

    Grey knitwear can be added to the carefully curated list of wardrobe classics everyone relies on. This super cosy style from Violeta at Mango will take you from the sofa, to brunch and everything in between. 

    Shop Violeta textured knit cardigan at Mango, £49.99

    BUY NOW

  • Cos cardigan

    Cos cardigan
    Best maxi cardigans: Cos

    An oversized cardigan is not only comfy, it’s also the perfect way to layer without going for a chunky knit style. Add a thermal roll neck top or a fine merino wool knit underneath to avoid the bulk but keep the warmth.  

    Shop brushed alpaca-wool mix cardigan at Cos, £79

    BUY NOW

  • H&M cardigan

    H&M cardigan
    Bets maxi cardigans: H&M

    H&M is renowned for making some pieces that look more high end than high street, this is one of those items. The side split, waist tie and wool-blend material is all part of the premium package. 

    Shop long wool-blend cardigan at H&M, £69.99

    BUY NOW

Opening image: Getty

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Harriet Davey