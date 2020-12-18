These cosy cardigans will become the layering tool you’ve been looking for this winter.
The humble cardigan has gained a lot of recognition recently. When you’re undecided between wanting to be casual in loungewear and hoodies, or looking slightly more pulled together with a blazer or jacket, the cardigan is there as the middle ground.
Whether you opt for fancier styles with rhinestone buttons, collared iterations or luxury cashmere, you can’t go wrong.
Wear the cardigan undone as an extra (unseen) layer under your coat, style buttoned up to wear as a top or you can even wear an oversized style as a dress. With the knitted dress being a key item for autumn/winter 2020, we guarantee the longline, maxi cardigan is going to be high up on your wish list.
Spotted on the autumn/winter 2020 catwalk, Marni put oversized, baggy-fit styles on the runway in cool colour-block. Christopher Kane went for classic grey knits that fell just below the hips and Erdem created bright versions that look like they could have been hand-knitted by your aunt (in a great way, of course).
London designer Hayley Menzies – known for her bold knits – has longline cardigans that can double up as statement coats. The belted styles will make you feel as though you’re still in your trusty dressing gown or fancy robe.
So, what classes as a maxi cardigan? It’s basically any style that goes beyond your waist and can go down to your ankles. If you choose an oversized, slouchy shape then you’ll end up getting the designer look as seen on the runway.
Want to see how to style them? Continue to see, and shop, the 11 maxi cardigans we’re backing for winter.
Shop best maxi, longline and oversized cardigans
Ivy & Oak cardigan
Created using less water, dye, energy and waste, this dream cream knit can be found in the sustainability edit at Zalando. Layer over a white roll neck with a silky slip skirt and tan boots for a tonal look.
& Other stories cardigan
Sparkly button knitwear has been a hit this year. Add to this the longer length styles and you can tick off two mini trends in one. Pair with statement earrings Pat Butcher would be proud of to make it party-season-ready.
Shop relaxed alpaca blend diamanté button cardigan at & Other Stories, £95
Hayley Menzies cardigan
A cross between a maxi cardigan and a coat, london-based label Hayley Menzies is a go-to go to for statement knitwear you’ll want to show off. The Leopardess technicolour cardie backs up our point.
Navygrey cardigan
Made with a vintage feel, this classic cardigan by knitwear heroes Navygrey is made to be worn, loved, looked after and passed down to continue the cycle. Handmade in Scotland, for every cardigan sold the Brit-brand plants a tree.
Violeta at Mango cardigan
Grey knitwear can be added to the carefully curated list of wardrobe classics everyone relies on. This super cosy style from Violeta at Mango will take you from the sofa, to brunch and everything in between.
Cos cardigan
An oversized cardigan is not only comfy, it’s also the perfect way to layer without going for a chunky knit style. Add a thermal roll neck top or a fine merino wool knit underneath to avoid the bulk but keep the warmth.
H&M cardigan
H&M is renowned for making some pieces that look more high end than high street, this is one of those items. The side split, waist tie and wool-blend material is all part of the premium package.
Free People cardigan
In blue, lilac, tan and grey, it was a hard decision but this shade has to be our favourite. Imagine it over a fine knit jumper with jeans for now and switch to a silky slip dress with sandals come spring.
Wales Bonner cardigan
If you like somewhere between the average length cardigan and a maxi then this slightly longer length style by Wales Bonner is for you. The Fair Isle design will work well beyond the festive season, too.
Shop Wales Bonner Jamaica Fair Isle wool cardigan at Net-a-Porter, £550
Arket cardigan
You needn’t grab this style in a size up as it already has an oversized fit. For those baltic winter days where layers are essential, try this style over a shirt and knit vest combo and leave it undone with jeans.
L'Agence cardigan
For a two-for-one buy, this fine knit maxi cardigan can also double up as a dress if you wear it done up. The knitted dress is key this season so it’s an easy way to get in on the trend.
Opening image: Getty
Images: courtesy of brands