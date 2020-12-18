The humble cardigan has gained a lot of recognition recently. When you’re undecided between wanting to be casual in loungewear and hoodies, or looking slightly more pulled together with a blazer or jacket, the cardigan is there as the middle ground.

Whether you opt for fancier styles with rhinestone buttons, collared iterations or luxury cashmere, you can’t go wrong.

Wear the cardigan undone as an extra (unseen) layer under your coat, style buttoned up to wear as a top or you can even wear an oversized style as a dress. With the knitted dress being a key item for autumn/winter 2020, we guarantee the longline, maxi cardigan is going to be high up on your wish list.