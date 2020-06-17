New knitwear alert! We know what you’re thinking – knitwear for summer? Yes, really. Just because the warmer days are here doesn’t mean knitwear has to be destined for the vacuum bags. In fact, the ‘new in’ sections are filled with one style in particular: the cardigan.

A much-loved favourite by grandpas and Geography teachers, the classic button up got an overhaul for the spring/summer season with Burberry, Celine, Chanel, Fendi and Loewe all delivering desirable versions of the surprise sartorial hit. Street style stars were quick to get on board with the trend, wearing their cardigans with contrasting leather shorts or using it as a layering tool in a head-to-toe tonal look.

Naturally, the high street got in on the action too when earlier this year Zara’s beige cardigan and crop top combo went viral after paying homage to that Katie Holmes cashmere set.