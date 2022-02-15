Approved by supermodels Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, cargo trousers are well and truly back. And trust us, there are so many ways to wear them for spring.
We all know fashion trends often come full circle. While some are appreciated (hello, maxi skirts), some are not so welcome aka, low-rise jeans. But one micro trend that has gained a positive reception from every supermodel, street style star and fashion editor going this year is cargo trousers. Huge in the late 90s and early 00s, there isn’t a girl (or boy) band – from All Saints and Destiny’s Child to Girls Aloud – who didn’t sync in matching pairs on stage, along with the likes of Avril Lavigne, Gwen Stefani and Rihanna, to name a few.
The runway shows for spring/summer 2022 back in September had Celine backing classic camouflage styles and Tom Ford opting for colourful silky iterations in bold emerald and green. Since then, Asos has reportedly sold over 200,000 pairs of baggy cargo trousers and jeans.
And this month, models Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber both stepped out wearing slouchy or denim cargo pants. If this isn’t further proof they’re going to be big news for new season, we don’t know what is.
While slouchy styles are back, this isn’t the casual (read: sometimes scruffy) trend that it used to be. Instead, brands including Tibi, Reiss and Reformation have created sleek, tailored and wide-leg styles that can be worn with your existing wardrobe. So whether you want to fully embrace the nod to the Y2K trend with baggy styles worn with cropped second-skin tops, or you want to opt for the new elevated versions, there’s bound to be a pair to suit your style. And to save you the effort of searching, here are 14 cargo trousers that get our vote for 2022.
Shop best cargo trousers
H&M+ straight low cargo jeans
Make like Hailey Bieber and opt to update your denim collection with cargo jeans. In sizes L-4XL, this bargain pair in the H&M+ section will go with everything from knits to a T-shirt and blazer.
Reformation Bailey pants
Feeling daring? LA brand Reformation has put a fresh spring spin on the humble combat with a zesty lime pair. And no doubt these will be the new trousers to wear with any ‘nice’ top. Psst, they also come in punchy fuchsia.
Cos wide-leg cargo trousers
Making a case for the wide-leg cargo is high street favourite Cos. With the ideal wear-anywhere pair, these are a great all-rounder. Back in the office? Style with a shirt. Brunch plans? Add trainers and a high-neck top.
Urban Outfitters Archive cargo pants
Bringing back the low-waist and cargo style in one, these could be mistaken for a vintage find from the early noughties. The lightweight linen mix fabric will be a saviour when warmer weather arrives.
Tibi Fundamental cargo pants
The fact that minimalist designer Tibi even has cargo pants this season is reason enough to try them out. Blend into your existing wardrobe and these could quite easily become the base to every great outfit for spring.
Shop Tibi Fundamental Powder cargo pants at Net-a-Porter, £375
Aligne Frazer utility trousers
Made from 100% organic cotton, this classic khaki pair from UK-born brand Aligne is a winner all round. Basically a two-for-one buy, you can adjust the hems to wear as a wide or straight leg.
Bottega Veneta Satin-Gabardine cargo pants
Bottega Veneta has created its own iteration with the pockets being at the ankles. In a sleek satin, you’ll end up wearing these as frequently as any of your trusty black trousers.
Shop Bottega Veneta Satin-Gabardine cargo pants at Net-a-Porter, £740
Reiss Lana cargo trouser
If you’re still unsure if cargo trousers are for you, let Reiss change your mind. This white, tailored style with fuss-free details proves how the once super casual bottoms can now feel polished.
River Island petite utility trousers
If you’re on the petite side, finding wide-leg trousers can be a tricky task. This is where River Island has you covered. Fresh from the petite section, this shorter style is destined to be worn as a suit with the matching jacket. Swoon.
Weekday Julian trousers
If you’re ready to embrace the 90s back with open arms, Weekday is here. The workwear trousers in pink need little more than a pair of white trainers, a vest top and fun jewels for spring.
Free People Shona Joy paperbag pants
As flattering as they are comfy, we can’t get enough of this belted version. Wear with a top tucked in and style with chunky Chelsea boots or loafers for an upcoming occasion in your busy diary.
All images courtesy of brands and Getty