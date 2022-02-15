We all know fashion trends often come full circle. While some are appreciated (hello, maxi skirts), some are not so welcome aka, low-rise jeans. But one micro trend that has gained a positive reception from every supermodel, street style star and fashion editor going this year is cargo trousers. Huge in the late 90s and early 00s, there isn’t a girl (or boy) band – from All Saints and Destiny’s Child to Girls Aloud – who didn’t sync in matching pairs on stage, along with the likes of Avril Lavigne, Gwen Stefani and Rihanna, to name a few.

The runway shows for spring/summer 2022 back in September had Celine backing classic camouflage styles and Tom Ford opting for colourful silky iterations in bold emerald and green. Since then, Asos has reportedly sold over 200,000 pairs of baggy cargo trousers and jeans.