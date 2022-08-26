The best charity shops in London, according to these fashion insiders
Struggle with second-hand shopping? You’re about to find it a whole lot easier, as six fashion insiders share their favourite charity shops in London.
Charity shopping is one of the most affordable and sustainable ways to acquire new clothes but sometimes we don’t give our charity shops a chance – when we do, finding a hidden gem is incredibly satisfying, along with the knowledge you are supporting a good cause.
There’s nothing quite like finding the perfect piece of clothing – a designer dress, perfect vintage knit or preloved bag – in a charity shop and once you get the hang of it, it’s possible to build a whole wardrobe of striking second-hand pieces. But it’s also important that you know where to look, and we can help.
To start, think about the area: are there stores in your area to explore? Or do you to travel and hit a few at once in London or another city?
It’s also important to think about footfall. You might want to time a visit for first thing in the morning or call the store to find out when new drops hit the shelves, so you get a first look at new stock.
In a big city like London, it’s hard to know where to start. To help, we asked six of our favourite fashion insiders to share their favourite charity shops in London…
Best charity shops in London
Naomi May, Stylist's fashion editor
Oxfam on Kingsland Road in Dalston
“The Oxfam on Kingsland Road in Dalston is my favourite charity shop. There’s a reason it has a queue snaking outside of its door and admittance is limited on the weekend: this is a treasure trove of pre-loved designer clothes, ceramics and ephemera that is the best I’ve found in London.
The boxy leather jacket I have received more compliments on than is usual for a jacket? £5 plucked from the shelves of Oxfam. The satin boxer shorts that are so impossibly slick, they could be The Row? £7 foraged from a box in Oxfam. Go with an open mind and the possibilities are endless.”
Eshita Kabra-Davies, founder of ByRotation
Cancer Research on Marylebone High Street
“I love the Cancer Research charity shop on Marylebone High Street. It is extremely well-curated and organised, with classic brands such as Vince, Malene Birger, Hermes, Saint Laurent and also fun pieces from De La Vali and Kitri. I was lucky to have found a couple of Hermes ties for my husband and a silk navy blouse from Vince – all for a good cause.”
Kristabel Plummer, fashion influencer
Trinity Hospice on Brompton Road, Hampstead
“I have such an interesting relationship with charity shops. Remember Elle girl magazine? It championed individuality and rummaging through charity shops was a part of that. I remember as a teen, I was so addicted to the thrill of finding something for less. I always managed to get exactly what I needed at the time I needed it, for example a Grandad style cardigan.
Now I have slightly less patience, but found some gems in Muswell Hill recently - a gorgeous Hungarian style plate and vintage jug. My family are probably more successful than I am (I still wear my Mum’s Burberry coat she found in a charity shop). My Mum recommends Trinity Hospice on Brompton Road, Hampstead, Notting Hill or anywhere on Finchley Road. My sister found an Armani shirt in Highgate, so that area is worth checking out too. Also APC jeans were spotted in Walthamstow! I think that you just need to keep an open mind.”
Henrietta Rix, co-founder of Rixo
North End Road charity shops, Fulham
“There are so many great charity shops on North End Road in Fulham. I’ve always chosen there because of the huge choice of different shops – I could spend hours on that road hunting for gems!”
Morgan Fargo, Stylist's beauty editor
Traid, Camden High Street
“A regular charity shopper, I have been infatuated with messy racks of second hand clothes and large wicker bins of mismatched shoes for over ten years now. Previously, the Cancer Research on High Street Kensington and Crisis in Finsbury Park have been my go-to’s – always reliable for a hidden treasure or well-loved staple.
Now, I’m frequently spotted rifling through the wonders of Traid on Camden High Street. It has everything from designer evening wear to festival-ready sequins, platform holiday sandals and an entire vintage section. If you want to quickly lose two hours in a shop – this is your place.”
Images: Getty and insiders