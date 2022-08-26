Charity shopping is one of the most affordable and sustainable ways to acquire new clothes but sometimes we don’t give our charity shops a chance – when we do, finding a hidden gem is incredibly satisfying, along with the knowledge you are supporting a good cause.

There’s nothing quite like finding the perfect piece of clothing – a designer dress, perfect vintage knit or preloved bag – in a charity shop and once you get the hang of it, it’s possible to build a whole wardrobe of striking second-hand pieces. But it’s also important that you know where to look, and we can help.