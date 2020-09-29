Check prints are a timeless classic and for a/w 2020 checked dresses made waves on the runway in a big way. The high street is burgeoning with checks big and small and of all colours to make this a real seasonal winner. We’ve rounded up some of our favourite checked dresses to buy now.
When it comes to prints and patterns, checks not only feel entirely universal, but also always ‘in’ to some degree. Whether you’ve previously adopted a check print for work wear, with a smartly tailored blazer or a super versatile checked skirt, this season checks have become far reaching, covering everything from office attire to the perfect weekend look.
Although tailoring remained a key look on the catwalks and important in our work wardrobes in pre lockdown life, new WFH requirements have ushered in a totally different approach to everyday dressing. The Prince of Wales checked suits that were once the height of runway success are now being replaced with softer ways of implementing the heritage-inspired patterns with a host of checked dresses making their mark on the season.
Popular on the runway at the likes of Lanvin, Stella McCartney, Dior and Saint Laurent, checks got a colourful makeover for a/w 2020, making something that we traditionally see as ‘for the office’ much more appropriate for what are currently very hard working wardrobes.
From perfect smock dresses with equally on trend statement sleeves and oversized collars to neater more streamlined options and grunge-inspired shirt dresses, checks are certainly still making their mark for a/w 2020.
Whether you love a bold plaid or prefer a sunnier picnic blanket-inspired pattern, checks in all their guises are very much making a mark this season.
If you’re hesitant to invest, then it’s worth noting that checks really do remain ever present on the high street, ensuring that what you purchase now can be worn time and time again, even in a/w 2021.
Look for styles that offer layering opportunities such as sleeveless silhouettes or smock dresses that can be paired with seasonal chunky knits. From big to small, bright hues to monochromatic, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite checked dresses here.
Mango
Inject checks into your work wardrobe with this great tailored dress. As temperatures dip you can layer a blazer-inspired dress over a silky blouse or roll neck jumper.
Shop checked dress at Mango, £35.99
Ganni
This dress hits two trends in one as it also has a gorgeous full statement sleeve. The fun and flirty tiered dress can be easily dressed up with heels for party season or for everyday wear with opaque tights and boots.
Shop checked mini dress at Ganni, £225
Weekday
Shirt dresses remain a key silhouette heading into a/w 2020 and this earthy green checked dress is sure to become a WFH favourite.
Shop checked shirt dress at Weekday, £55
Kitri
The popularity of this dress shows no signs of abating and the cheery picnic style check fabric is sure to brighten up your autumn wardrobe no end. Add a cosy and oversized chunky cardigan for colder days.
Emporio Armani
Our workwear wardrobe has had to seriously adapt over the past few months but if you are back in the office, this sweet high neck dress with checked bodice and playful pleated skirt is the perfect pick me up for back-to-business style.
And Other Stories
Big collars are a huge deal for a/w 2020 and so this checked dress had to make the list. While of course you can wear this dress as shown, styled with a pair of cute ankle boots, try a fitted sweater over the top to really show off the collar.
Navabi
A little bit grungy, this black and red checked shirt dress is a super versatile purchase that makes slipping into autumn dressing that little bit easier. Although it is styled here with ankle boots, it would look great with some plimsole-style trainers too.
Kemi Telford
Loose-fit, throw-on dresses have become our best friends since WFH life began and as we settle in to more weeks away from the office, this alliance remains strong. Inject some colour into dreary autumn days with this pink and blue combination – add a leather jacket when the temperatures drop.
Moto MotoAdd a bit of zing to your winter wardrobe with this super easy throw-on dress that will make you work Zoom call-ready in minutes.
ZaraSwing into 60s style with this great checked mini dress. Perfect for heading out to see friends or for the office, this season is all about getting the most out of our clothes as times are so changeable.
Shrimps
Another day, another smock dress. If you can’t get on board with this voluminous style then try adding a slim leather belt at your waist to switch up the look and give a more fitted silhouette.
Hero Image: And Other Stories / Peter White Getty Images
First and second image: Peter White / Getty Images Lanvin a/w 2020,
Further Images: courtesy of brands