When it comes to prints and patterns, checks not only feel entirely universal, but also always ‘in’ to some degree. Whether you’ve previously adopted a check print for work wear, with a smartly tailored blazer or a super versatile checked skirt, this season checks have become far reaching, covering everything from office attire to the perfect weekend look. Although tailoring remained a key look on the catwalks and important in our work wardrobes in pre lockdown life, new WFH requirements have ushered in a totally different approach to everyday dressing. The Prince of Wales checked suits that were once the height of runway success are now being replaced with softer ways of implementing the heritage-inspired patterns with a host of checked dresses making their mark on the season.

Lanvin showed checks on the catwalk for a/w 2020

Popular on the runway at the likes of Lanvin, Stella McCartney, Dior and Saint Laurent, checks got a colourful makeover for a/w 2020, making something that we traditionally see as ‘for the office’ much more appropriate for what are currently very hard working wardrobes. From perfect smock dresses with equally on trend statement sleeves and oversized collars to neater more streamlined options and grunge-inspired shirt dresses, checks are certainly still making their mark for a/w 2020.

Stella McCartney showed various checked pieces during her a/w 2020 catwalk show

Whether you love a bold plaid or prefer a sunnier picnic blanket-inspired pattern, checks in all their guises are very much making a mark this season. If you’re hesitant to invest, then it’s worth noting that checks really do remain ever present on the high street, ensuring that what you purchase now can be worn time and time again, even in a/w 2021. Look for styles that offer layering opportunities such as sleeveless silhouettes or smock dresses that can be paired with seasonal chunky knits. From big to small, bright hues to monochromatic, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite checked dresses here.

Mango Checked dress: Mango Inject checks into your work wardrobe with this great tailored dress. As temperatures dip you can layer a blazer-inspired dress over a silky blouse or roll neck jumper. Shop checked dress at Mango, £35.99

Ganni Checked dress: Ganni This dress hits two trends in one as it also has a gorgeous full statement sleeve. The fun and flirty tiered dress can be easily dressed up with heels for party season or for everyday wear with opaque tights and boots. Shop checked mini dress at Ganni, £225

