From lumberjack chic to the farm girl aesthetic, the checked print is steeped in stereotypes. But it’s one worth milking as it’s up there with summer’s hottest trends. Whether in the daring designs of Alexander McQueen’s Highland-themed A/W95 show or Ganni’s Copenhagen catwalk for summer, it’s a pattern that has been long been approved by the inner fashion circles, and this year it seems to be back with a bang.

Inspiration, after all, can come from anywhere, and whether it’s a royal Prince of Wales check, a pattern-heavy plaid or chic checkerboard, there are a number of different designs out there to try – and that’s just the start of the list.

Yes, it can be a bit reminiscent of that old school uniform – or worse, your nan’s old teatowel – but that all depends on what style you go for. Can we tempt you to see it as a retro throwback? Maybe not. But, there’s plenty of more modern styles to choose from that are sure to make that terrible tartan kilt a thing of the past.