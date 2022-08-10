All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Yes, checked dresses are in, and they’re nothing like your old school uniform.
From lumberjack chic to the farm girl aesthetic, the checked print is steeped in stereotypes. But it’s one worth milking as it’s up there with summer’s hottest trends. Whether in the daring designs of Alexander McQueen’s Highland-themed A/W95 show or Ganni’s Copenhagen catwalk for summer, it’s a pattern that has been long been approved by the inner fashion circles, and this year it seems to be back with a bang.
Inspiration, after all, can come from anywhere, and whether it’s a royal Prince of Wales check, a pattern-heavy plaid or chic checkerboard, there are a number of different designs out there to try – and that’s just the start of the list.
Yes, it can be a bit reminiscent of that old school uniform – or worse, your nan’s old teatowel – but that all depends on what style you go for. Can we tempt you to see it as a retro throwback? Maybe not. But, there’s plenty of more modern styles to choose from that are sure to make that terrible tartan kilt a thing of the past.
From glaring graphics to more muted monotones, we’ve rounded up a selection of minis, midis and maxis for every occasion. And, of course, our favourite retailers didn’t disappoint. Rixo combine American diner with Italian Riveria chic, Allsaints has brought the check to its classic 2-in-1 style, and Kitri’s Cheongsam-inspired number was something we never would’ve expected.
So, whether dressing up with a pair of platforms, down with a classic trainer or adding a bit of edge with a biker boot, these are our Stylist picks for the best checked dresses of the summer. Checkmate.
Jigsaw cotton gingham maxi dress
Currently on sale at 50% off, this Jigsaw dress is at the top of our gingham wishlist. Made from a cotton elastane mix, it’s sure to be comfortable and cool no matter the weather, and the shirt, adjustable waist and long voluminous sleeves really pack a punch when it comes to the silhouette.
Rixo Dallia checkerboard red midi dress
Lady in red! We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again, for bold patterns, prints and a little something out of the ordinary, Rixo is one of the first places we turn to. And, this Dallia dress is a perfect example of why. Giving American diner meets Italian Riveria chic, it’s a mix we never knew we needed.
Kitri Aisha shirred blue gingham maxi dress
Kitri’s Aisha dress comes in many different patterns – it’s quite the classic, after all – but this blue gingham has really caught our eye. Cut from seersucker deadstock fabric (reuse, reduce, recycle at its finest) this maxi dress has frilled sleeves and a tiered skirt for summer-ready style.
Warehouse petite embroidery gingham mix midi dress
Eagle-eyed fans may recognise this from our mixed print dress round-up, and yet we’re featuring it again in an ode to how much we love it. If all-over check feels a bit too much, this is the perfect way to ease yourself in gently.
Shop Warehouse petite embroidery gingham mix midi dress, £95.20
Nobody’s Child Jenine mini dress
Pretty in pink, this dress has a hard edge to it – don’t we all. With a round neck, puff sleeves and mini length, we’re getting farm girl chic. Yet, add the biker boots, and it’s a whole new ball game.
People Tree Annabel checked dress in yellow
Sustainable fashion leaders People Tree are bringing the sunshine into our wardrobes with this one. A vibrant yellow to lift the mood, it’s lightweight, luxurious and less damaging to our planet.
Dream Sister Jane maxi cami smock dress in shiny check
Bringing all the drama in an effortlessly chic way, this mega-skirted maxi is certainly grabbing everyone’s attention. Whether dressed up with metallic platforms as pictured or paired back with a white trainer, you’ll be surprised at just how versatile this is.
Shop Dream Sister Jane maxi cami smock dress in shiny check at Asos, £165
Maeve linen tie-back maxi dress
Another savvy sale find, this Maeve dress just touches on the check trend. Floaty, flattering and divinely feminine, the pink-and-white colourway is soft, subtle and is sure to see you through many years to come.
Allsaints Penny 2-in-1 blur dress
2-in-1 dresses are becoming a bit of a speciality for Allsaints, with the jumper dress combos leading the way. Experts in layering and transeasonal dressing, this one could work all year round. Just pull on some biker boots to complete the look.
Kitri Harlow orange and pink check mini dress
Mad for minis? This may be the one for you. A Cheongsam-inspired number in pink-and-orange check, there’s a lot going on, but somehow it just works.
Never Fully Dressed plus textured smock midi dress in green gingham
Gorgeous in green, this NFD (Never Fully Dressed, for those in the know) dress is certainly striking. With a shirred top, puff sleeves and midi length, no design corners have been cut.
Shop Never Fully Dressed plus textured smock midi dress in green gingham at Asos, £99
Images: Courtesy of brands