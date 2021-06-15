As far as summer dresses go, few boast the enduring appeal of a floaty chiffon number. The sort of dress that, in the words of Julian from Bridget Jones’ Diary, one can wear with anything, to any occasion.

And while certain lockdown measures look set to be retained for the next few weeks, occasions are, in some capacity, back on! And so we really ought to think of our future selves and the dreamy dresses they’d most like to be clad in.

None come close to a chiffon dress, which is perhaps why searches for them have spiked in the past week. Whether you prefer your dresses mini, midi or maxi, or whether you’re more of a pattern maximalist or minimalist, these are the chiffon dresses that you need to add to your baskets now.