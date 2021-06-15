Chiffon dresses will help you ride out the heatwave in style; say hello to the easy-breezy fabric of dreams.
As far as summer dresses go, few boast the enduring appeal of a floaty chiffon number. The sort of dress that, in the words of Julian from Bridget Jones’ Diary, one can wear with anything, to any occasion.
And while certain lockdown measures look set to be retained for the next few weeks, occasions are, in some capacity, back on! And so we really ought to think of our future selves and the dreamy dresses they’d most like to be clad in.
None come close to a chiffon dress, which is perhaps why searches for them have spiked in the past week. Whether you prefer your dresses mini, midi or maxi, or whether you’re more of a pattern maximalist or minimalist, these are the chiffon dresses that you need to add to your baskets now.
Never Fully Dressed Abigail orange chiffon dress
This juicy tangerine hue is set to make waves this summer, and this dress is the perfect way to embrace the shade.
The Kooples mint green dress
Pistachio is a perfectly cool tone for hot summer days. We’re loving this minty ankle-grazing dress, which will look particularly wonderful when paired with chunky white sandals.
Maje crinkle-effect voile dress with ruffles
For those who would prefer to get their legs out of hibernation, this baby blue mini is a perfect chiffon offering.
Afrikrea green chiffon dress
This long-sleeved dress comes by way of African boutique Dandelion Pariji, which specialises in ready-to-wear from the continent. Its zesty green tones are just what our summer selves wanted.
Hush Peggy chiffon dress
The epitome of an easy-breezy chiffon dress, this floral mini is as fashion-forward as it is functional.
ExtraAF Francesca midi dress
Lavender is big news for summer, and weddings are back! Put the two together and you get this lovely lilac dress, which is crying out to be debuted at a nuptials this sunny season.
Asos Design Curve leopard chiffon dress
For those who prefer their frocks slightly feistier, look no further than this leopard mini which is as short as it is sweet.
Zimmermann Mae halterneck chiffon dress
This mustard-toned Zimmermann dress is perfect summer-wearing fodder. Pair with tan accessories for optimal style points.
Marks & Spencer x Ghost floral V-neck tea dress
No stranger to a floaty floral frock, Marks & Spencer and Ghost’s latest collaboration is brimming with chiffon beauties. It’s this tea dress that caught our eye in particular, though.
Miss June Shaniya chiffon dress
In a palette of juicy greens, this chiffon mini is the perfect partner to go hand-in-hand with a sun-kissed glow.
AllSaints Yuni Vernus dress
If you’re more of a minimalist, then look to this floaty AllSaints dress which is pared-back, pretty and downright perfect for sunny weather.
