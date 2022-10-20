Best Christmas dresses 2022: team Stylist trials the most stylish dresses for party season
From velvet to sequins, minis to maxis, there’s a Christmas dress for even the most ardent dress haters – these are officially the best Christmas dresses of the year so far.
If you listen closely you can almost hear the sleigh bells ringing, and there, over on the lane, you might be able to see that the snow is glistening.
’Tis (almost) the season to be merry and to avoid any and all things that could encumber said merriness. The first – and arguably most important – stop on this journey to festive merriment is to decide how we will choose to adorn our bodies.
In the same vein that we’ll be dressing our trees, our homes and every crevice of our lives in order to fully lean into the festivities, we ought to also consider our outfits. Which is where ye olde faithful Christmas dress comes to the fore.
Differing ever-so-subtly from the dresses we wear for the majority of the year, Christmas dresses are a breed unto themselves. Crafted from sumptuously soft velvet and celestial star sequins, these are dresses that can vary in length – minis, midis and maxis all work in the Christmas category – but provide all of the pleasant punch that an entire month spent guzzling mulled wine and scoffing mince pies requires. When in doubt, these are the dresses that will faultlessly and effortlessly provide the je ne sais quoi required by daily socialising.
Should you currently be swimming through a pool of sartorial festive options, fear not – team Stylist has tried the best Christmas dresses this year, purely so that you don’t have to. Instead, you can use the time you would’ve spent hurrying around the shops to put your feet up in front of Home Alone (or another Christmas classic, if you prefer) with a glass of pinot noir in hand. Pure bliss.
Best Christmas party dresses 2022
Leah Sinclair, Senior Digital Writer
“For the Christmas party season, I like to step out of my comfort zone and ditch subtle shades for something a little more vibrant – and this purple Rixo slip dress is the perfect way to blend my signature style with a fun colour.”
Rent The Vampire’s Wife at Rotaro, £25
Naomi May, Fashion Editor
“There’s nothing I don’t love about how totally outré this off-the-shoulder dress is with its feathers. It is totally fabulous and made me feel like a queen for just a couple of hours. When paired with a statement-making orange heel, it’s a fashion match made in styling heaven.”
Shop Amina Muaddi Begum shoes at Matches Fashion, £870
Chloe Laws, Social Media Director
“Leopard on leopard? Don’t mind if I do. My style is quite maximalist and I love a print clash – especially around the festive period when there’s no such thing as over-dressed. Never Fully Dressed has become my go-to for special pieces that you won’t see everyone else wearing.”
Shop Never Fully Dressed leopard Missy dress, £129
Shop Accessorize Roxanne bag, £17.50
Morgan Fargo, Beauty Editor
“While I love a day dress, I struggle with impostor syndrome in evening wear – especially when it comes to sequins. This dress felt fun yet sophisticated, the open shoulder adding a slightly nostalgic element of the early 2000s one-shoulder aesthetic. A little bag and I’m ready for Christmas.”
Shop Rixo Bradshaw dress, £385
Rent Jasmiin The Label Esme bag at Rotaro, £16
Naomi May, Fashion Editor
“Sequins don’t always need to sit on the more formal side of festive dressing. They are all too often maligned as something that’s gauche, but this Ganni sequin shirt dress proves they can be just as impactful without being too much (somehow, it just works). Pair with an outrageous platform shoe and you have yourself a winner.”
Rent Ganni shirt dress at Rotaro, £45
Images: Grace Bristo