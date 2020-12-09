You’re probably in one of two camps: either an ‘I wear PJs or my favourite loungewear on Christmas Day’ person, or an ‘I always get dressed up and want to feel fabulous on Christmas day’ person. Well, this year feels a bit different and after months of trackies and leggings in lockdown, wearing them again on the 25th just doesn’t feel that exciting. The novelty has well and truly worn off.

Hence the Christmas dress being a hot topic. We are very ready to put our glad rags on, dance around the kitchen and feel a little festive.