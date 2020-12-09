Christmas Day dresses: 11 party styles to wear even if you aren't leaving the house

Sequins, sparkle and sumptuous velvets, here’s our edit of the best practical and chic dresses for Christmas Day

You’re probably in one of two camps: either an ‘I wear PJs or my favourite loungewear on Christmas Day’ person, or an ‘I always get dressed up and want to feel fabulous on Christmas day’ person. Well, this year feels a bit different and after months of trackies and leggings in lockdown, wearing them again on the 25th just doesn’t feel that exciting. The novelty has well and truly worn off. 

Hence the Christmas dress being a hot topic. We are very ready to put our glad rags on, dance around the kitchen and feel a little festive

However, comfort will still be at the top of our list of requirements, especially if you’re hosting - being restricted when cooking is far from ideal.

We’ve edited the best dresses to wear on Christmas Day. They’re all super stylish and come with all the festive feels, loose waistlines, dark colours (in case of spillage) and high comfort factor. Join us in getting all dressed up and feeling fabulous on Christmas day. 

  • Reserved sequin dress

    Best dresses for Christmas day: Reserved black sequin dress
    Black sequins make a subtle statement. Low key and cool, this dress is a piece that you’ll call upon season after season. Wear with heeled knee-high boots. Chic. 

    Shop sequin dress at Reserved, £44.99

  • Ghost lace collar dress

    Best dresses for Christmas day: Ghost lace collar mini dress
    Big collars are big news, try this style with ballet flats, eye liner flick and red lipstick for an Alexa Chung vibe on Christmas Day. 

    Shop big collar dress at Ghost, £195

  • Arket black knitted dress

    Best dresses for Christmas day: Arket black knitted dress
    This knitted dress from Arket has a chic square neck-line, draw attention to this design detail by accessorising with statement chandelier earrings. 

    Shop black knitted dress at Arket, £89

