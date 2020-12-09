Sequins, sparkle and sumptuous velvets, here’s our edit of the best practical and chic dresses for Christmas Day
You’re probably in one of two camps: either an ‘I wear PJs or my favourite loungewear on Christmas Day’ person, or an ‘I always get dressed up and want to feel fabulous on Christmas day’ person. Well, this year feels a bit different and after months of trackies and leggings in lockdown, wearing them again on the 25th just doesn’t feel that exciting. The novelty has well and truly worn off.
Hence the Christmas dress being a hot topic. We are very ready to put our glad rags on, dance around the kitchen and feel a little festive.
However, comfort will still be at the top of our list of requirements, especially if you’re hosting - being restricted when cooking is far from ideal.
We’ve edited the best dresses to wear on Christmas Day. They’re all super stylish and come with all the festive feels, loose waistlines, dark colours (in case of spillage) and high comfort factor. Join us in getting all dressed up and feeling fabulous on Christmas day.
Mint Velvet silver sequin dressGo all out sparkle in this sequin number, this will steal the show so just add slippers. And wear again next year as it’s the perfect party dress.
& Other stories frill collar mini dressChannel a 60s vibe in this velvet mini dress, team with sleek knee-high boots (or heeled ankle boots if you don’t have knee-highs) and black tights.
Brora green velvet shirt dressA shirt dress is a super comfortable option, try in soft slouchy velvet and add flat backless mules for extra style points.
The Kooples black beaded tea dress
The tea dress was up there as one of the most popular styles for spring/summer, often found in ditsy florals. Try this festive period black satin with subtle beading.
Ganni check dress
Making a considerate purchase if import so your dress isn’t just a one-event-wonder, so try this festive red checked dress with a jersey roll neck underneath now, and lose some layers come spring.
Zara grey knitted dress
If comfort is high on your agenda but you still want to dress up, why not try the knitted dress - this cosy style from Zara has a sky high split to add a little touch of sass to your look and we are here for it.
New Look star print dress
The marvellous midi dress can do no wrong in our eyes. This throw-on style is super versatile, wear with stomping boots and a flash of red lipstick.
H&M red wrap dress
This red shimmer wrap dress is easy, comfortable and super chic. Try accessorising with gold jewellery.
Reserved sequin dress
Black sequins make a subtle statement. Low key and cool, this dress is a piece that you’ll call upon season after season. Wear with heeled knee-high boots. Chic.
Ghost lace collar dress
Big collars are big news, try this style with ballet flats, eye liner flick and red lipstick for an Alexa Chung vibe on Christmas Day.
Arket black knitted dress
This knitted dress from Arket has a chic square neck-line, draw attention to this design detail by accessorising with statement chandelier earrings.
Images courtesy of brands