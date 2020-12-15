From Mulberry chocolates to freshwater pearls, these stocking filler gifts are both brilliant and within budget.
The dream: You’ve got the bulk of your Christmas shopping out of the way now. In fact, it’s actually sitting in neatly wrapped brown paper piles under your colour-coordinated tree. Name tags have been scribed in the most beautiful handwriting (those calligraphy pens from last Christmas really came in handy), and the bows have been tied with such precision you could pass as a Christmas elf. All that’s left now is little bits like filling the personalised stockings (that you have lovingly hand-embroidered for every member of your family).
The reality: You’re still to do 90% of your Christmas shopping. But what you have done is still sitting inside a brown box in your living room because wrapping can only be done on Christmas Eve. You’ve put off your shopping not because Christmas is cancelled – in fact, much the opposite, the festive season is alive and kicking – it’s just finding the perfect stocking filler present takes time and effort.
Well, we are doing the hard work for you this year by bringing together the best stocking filler gifts from cashmere beanies to silk eye masks and everything in between.
Sit back and add to basket.
Yolke
Give the gift of a great night’s sleep, or at least it will look that way, with Yolke’s silk eye mask.
Christopher Kane
’Tis the season for more joy, so get in the festive spirit with Christopher Kane’s iconic ‘More Joy’ collection. Ideal with a pair of fluffy slippers.
Shop Christopher Kane’s More Joy socks at matchesfashion.com, £18
Steamery
Steamery’s gentle yet effective fabric shaver means that all your Christmas knitwear (and beyond) will be saved from bobbly fate and remain look as good as new.
Missoma
Falling on the chic side of festive hair, Missoma’s gold clip will bring a touch of elegance to any look. Team yours with a matching metallic eyeshadow.
Mulberry
Indulge your sweet tooth with this selection of sophisticated flavours from Ocelot and Mulberry - including an exclusive Mulberry flavoured creation.
John Lewis
John Lewis’ faux-fur slippers are one part winter wonderland and one part Scandi chic, and we are here for it.
Aspinal
Nothing says luxury like a leather cosmetics bag. Make this gift extra special by adding up to four initials, whether that’s for yourself or a loved one.
Mango
It wouldn’t be Christmas without a new scarf. We love this ray of yellow sunshine from Mango, wear yours with a grey coat with a bright take on winter dressing.
Sézane
Keep your trinkets in something equally as pretty with Sézane’s sweet velvet jewellery cases.
Tu
Get cosy in Tu’s cable knit jumper. Team yours with velvet trousers and chunky gold hoops for a relaxed festive look.
Smythson
While travel might not have been at an all-time high this year, we have got big hopes for 2021. Get prepared with a personalised luggage tag from Smythson.
Ganni
Elevate your knitwear game with one of Ganni’s signature collars. This white cotton poplin version brings an easy crispness to any look.
Shop Ganni’s ruffled cotton poplin collar at matchesfashion.com, £50
Glossier
Skincare addicts will rejoice at this sunshine yellow Glossier duffel bag.
Shop sunshine yellow duffel bag at Glossier, £19
Frankie Shop
Fashion insider’s love Frankie Shop with its highly covetable pieces like that shoulder pad T-shirt. But it’s this hilarious mug that we have got our stocking filler eye on.
Pilgrim
Pearls have been big business as a jewellery trend this year and they are set to be just as hot next year. Get into the trend with Pilgrim’s freshwater pearl bracelet.
French Connection
For your friend that nailed lockdown loungewear, look no further.
Away
Give your luggage a personal touch and never lose your suitcase again with Away’s bold stickers.
Batsheva
Take from Bathseva’s cult prairie dresses, these face coverings printed with pink prairie flowers and another with red cherries set against a sage-green background will bring a fashionable romanticism to any look.
Shop Batsheva’s set of two floral-print cotton face coverings at matchesfashion.com, £40
& Other Stories
An immediate hit of glamour, team these with your silk pyjamas for the ultimate New Year’s Eve outfit.
London Cashmere Company
Wrap up warm for your winter walks in London Cashmere Co.’s luxurious cashmere beanie.
Arket
Winter sun is real. Shield your eyes in the chicest way possible with Arket’s pocket perfect sunnies.
Ba&sh
Ba&sh, loved by insiders alike have just launched jewellery and it’s everything you could imagine from a covetable French brand: elegant and timeless with an easy edge.
Adidas
Put your best fitness foot forward in Adidas’ pink camo print leggings.
Bella Freud
Add a touch of je ne sais quoi to your home (and indeed your stocking) with one of Bella Freud’s iconic candles.
Shop Bella Freud’s Je T’aime Jane scented candle at matchesfashion.com, £45
H&M
Wear H&M chunky crystal necklace with a simple back dress for an elevated evening look.
Images: Courtesy of brands