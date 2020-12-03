Get into the festive mood with a flurry of the finest hair accessories, a simple yet highly effective way to get your wardrobe in the holiday spirit.
Rejoice! Christmas is coming! What is it about the festive season that makes you want to put a giant bow in your hair as if you were a present under the tree when ordinarily your idea of hair finessing is a plain black scrunchie? Call it Christmas spirit, or a seasonal transformation, either way we are here for it.
It’s been a while since we dressed up beyond loungewear, cosy knits and elasticated trousers, so the idea of getting straight into festive dressing of gold sequin dresses, plaid skirts and lame blouses can feel a stretch too far this early in the month. (If you are there already, we applaud you). An easy way to inject some Christmas into your wardrobe without having to entirely overhaul your comfies is via a joyful hair accessory,
Move over crispy roast potatoes, tender turkey and neatly folded napkins, big velvet bows, sparkly headbands, crystal hair clips are now your Christmas essentials.
Whether you’re looking for a little festive spice for your December Zoom calls, or treating yourself to a something special to wear for the big day, we’ve rounded up the most joyful hair accessories to get you in the festive spirit.
Silk Works London
Silk Works London scrunchies are more than just festive adornments, the cleverly crafted hair accessories also reduce hair breakage and split ends while retaining your hairs natural moisture.
Shop pack of 3 Christmas scrunchies at Silk Works London, £30
Lyla Wilde
Let your hair be the talking point with Lyla Wilde’s extra-large star silk bow. So pretty this might even be worth saving for the big day.
Zara
After sell-out success last season, Zara have brought back its decadent crystal embellished headband. Team yours with a simple black dress for maximum impact.
Miu Miu
An investment hair accessory, Miu Miu’s black velvet hair clip with crystal details is one to buy now and keep forever.
Shop Miu Miu’s crystal-embellished velvet hair clip at net-a-porter.com, £190
Anthropologie
A multi-purpose hair clip, Anthropologie’s embellished hair clip has a celestial quality about it. Wear yours as a side clip in the day and a half-up half-down number in the evening.
J Crew
A classic for this Christmas and beyond, a velvet black headband never goes out of style. The ruched effect of J Crew’s winter staple gives your hair an added element of texture.
H&M
For those seeking a subtle seasonal sparkle, H&M’s easy-to-wear scrunchies have got you covered.
Shrimps
Shrimps’ founder Hannah Weiland cites the style of Queen Elizabeth II as inspiration for her voluminous padded headband. Fit for a Christmas queen.
Shop Shrimps Melette checked headband at matchesfashion.com, £95
Free People
The perfect red bow does exist and it’s courtesy of Free People. A simple pair of gold hoops is the only other adornment you need with this statement piece.
Gucci
Make a serious sartorial statement with Gucci’s classic ‘GG’ hair clip. So pretty is this piece it’s not just resigned to festive attire, wear yours for all the occasions that 2021 brings.
Urban Outfitters
Coming through with a big dollop of 00s vibes, get into the party mood with Urban Outfitters diamante hair clips.
Valet
For a subtle take on the trend, try out Valet’s angelic ruffled organza headband. An ideal festive spruce for even the most low-key dressers.
Shop Valet’s organza ruffle headband at libertylondon.com, £40
