Rejoice! Christmas is coming! What is it about the festive season that makes you want to put a giant bow in your hair as if you were a present under the tree when ordinarily your idea of hair finessing is a plain black scrunchie? Call it Christmas spirit, or a seasonal transformation, either way we are here for it.

It’s been a while since we dressed up beyond loungewear, cosy knits and elasticated trousers, so the idea of getting straight into festive dressing of gold sequin dresses, plaid skirts and lame blouses can feel a stretch too far this early in the month. (If you are there already, we applaud you). An easy way to inject some Christmas into your wardrobe without having to entirely overhaul your comfies is via a joyful hair accessory,