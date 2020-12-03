12 joyful hair accessories to immediately make you feel festive

Posted by for Fashion

Get into the festive mood with a flurry of the finest hair accessories, a simple yet highly effective way to get your wardrobe in the holiday spirit. 

Rejoice! Christmas is coming! What is it about the festive season that makes you want to put a giant bow in your hair as if you were a present under the tree when ordinarily your idea of hair finessing is a plain black scrunchie? Call it Christmas spirit, or a seasonal transformation, either way we are here for it.

It’s been a while since we dressed up beyond loungewear, cosy knits and elasticated trousers, so the idea of getting straight into festive dressing of gold sequin dresses, plaid skirts and lame blouses can feel a stretch too far this early in the month. (If you are there already, we applaud you). An easy way to inject some Christmas into your wardrobe without having to entirely overhaul your comfies is via a joyful hair accessory, 

You may also like

Velvet trousers are here to give you all the festive feels this Christmas

Move over crispy roast potatoes, tender turkey and neatly folded napkins, big velvet bows, sparkly headbands, crystal hair clips are now your Christmas essentials. 

Whether you’re looking for a little festive spice for your December Zoom calls, or treating yourself to a something special to wear for the big day, we’ve rounded up the most joyful hair accessories to get you in the festive spirit. 

Images: Courtesy of brands 

Lead image: Lyla Wilde 

Topics

Share this article