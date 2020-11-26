With only our top half ever being seen right now, the Christmas jumper has never felt more on point. It’s the perfect companion to your leggings and joggers whilst at home or on your weekly jaunt to the supermarket (how about adding a jolly festive mask too?). Or if you’re attending a 6 person outdoor adventure in the near future, just add jeans or a midi skirt (as long as there are heaters nearby) - they are very versatile indeed.

However Christmas jumpers are fashion Marmite. Are you the sort of person that shudders at the thought of tacky styles? Don’t worry, we have a low-key chic style for you, with just a dusting of glitter. Or are you in the camp that wants to indulge in the awkward tacky nostalgia these jumpers bring (think Mark Darcy in Bridget Jones’s Diary)? We have something for everyone.