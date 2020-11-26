From low-key jewelled styles to all out 80s vibes, here’s our edit of the best Christmas jumpers to shop now
With only our top half ever being seen right now, the Christmas jumper has never felt more on point. It’s the perfect companion to your leggings and joggers whilst at home or on your weekly jaunt to the supermarket (how about adding a jolly festive mask too?). Or if you’re attending a 6 person outdoor adventure in the near future, just add jeans or a midi skirt (as long as there are heaters nearby) - they are very versatile indeed.
However Christmas jumpers are fashion Marmite. Are you the sort of person that shudders at the thought of tacky styles? Don’t worry, we have a low-key chic style for you, with just a dusting of glitter. Or are you in the camp that wants to indulge in the awkward tacky nostalgia these jumpers bring (think Mark Darcy in Bridget Jones’s Diary)? We have something for everyone.
And with Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day just around the corner, it’s time to choose your favourite style, spark up some Christmas joy and donate £2 to the charity on 11th December.
Here’s our edit of the best styles to shop now, that won’t break the bank, and that you’ll want to hold onto until next festive season, when hopefully it’ll get a bit more airtime than a little square box.
Boden printed jumperThis Boden jumper is the perfect Christmas day style, either add a colourful midi skirt if you’re feeling fancy or just add silky pyjama bottoms and slippers.
Next candy cane jumperJust add your black skinny jeans for a low key take on the look. If you want to add a little more sparkle, try some cool hair accessories.
Monsoon star jumper
If you want to invest in a style that you can wear all year long and not only over the festive period then this is the one for you.
Marks & Spencer fair isle jumper
This chic knit from M&S is the perfect subtle nod to the trend - dress up with chandelier crystal earrings for the (Zoom) party season.
Fashion Union 'Christmas' jumperThis cool Christmas jumper is the perfect companion to your black leggings, and if you’re wanting to add a little more to your comfortable-yet-festive look add a flash of red lipstick.
TU at Sainsbury's WHAM jumperGet those Christmas tunes pumping and get ready to dance around the kitchen in this super cool retro-feel jumper.
Bimba Y Lola crystal embellished jumperThis 80’s-feel jumper is perfect for Christmas, but also try for NYE - style up with a flash of pink lipstick and chunky gold jewellery and channel our Pat Butcher (#StyleIcon).
Matalan Christmas tree jumper
This Matalan style has just the right amount of sparkle. Wear with your comfiest blue jeans and cosy cashmere socks.
H&M Mickey Mouse jumper
This vintage-feel jumper will have us feeling nostalgic, wear over your PJs on Christmas Day or team with your leggings and scrunchie and channel those 90s vibes.
Mango Violeta crystal embellished jumperThis subtle crystal embellished jumper will work for the festive period and beyond. Try dressing up with comfy slouch trousers (that aren’t trackies) and add sparkly jewellery.
Monki retro print jumperThis vintage feel jumper is a super cool choice if you want a style that will last beyond December. Wear with your washed out vintage jeans and Converse for a look that will take you through until Spring.
