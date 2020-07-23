If there has been one thing I have consistently worn over the past few months, it has been a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings . To put this into context, I have worn these hoops even more consistently than I have worn a bra . My earrings of choice have been Daphine’s Oli hoops – small boat-shaped earrings that are nicely weighted and provide just the right amount of chunk.

Hoop earrings have become a standard staple in our wardrobe of accessories. They are easy to wear and they add an instant glamour and sophistication to the most pared-back of looks. But it’s the gold hoop’s fun cousin, the chunky gold hoop, that has really stolen the hearts of industry insiders.

Just ask fellow chunky gold hoop enthusiast, and Stylist’s deputy digital editor Jazmin Kopotsha, “You’ll rarely find me with out a pair of chunky hoops dangling from my ears; only ever in gold, though, but the size and width will vary depending on my outfit and vibe. They’re the one accessory that no matter where I’m going or what I’m wearing, make me feel like me - which is a pretty difficult thing to come by when you consider yourself to be a bit of a style chameleon (a polite way to say I’m pretty inconsistent and wayward in my dress sense).”

“I’ve been wearing them since my early teens, but also love that they’re seeped in a cultural history that dates way back thousands of years, not to mention their prevalence in the Black Power movement of the 60s, the 70s disco era and 80s and 90s hip hop. My favourite pair at the moment are these Missoma ones but I classically lost one in my bedroom a couple of weeks ago and am yet to find it. Although I already have seven other pairs on rotation, I owe it to the world to admit that I’ll probably (definitely) buy another pair very soon.”