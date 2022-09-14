9 best chunky-sole loafers: Black, brown and white styles

9 chunky-sole loafers to get you stomping into September

Thick-soled shoes are standing out this autumn, and we’re just loving these loafers. 

Apart from Mary Janes or possibly a ballet pump, loafers were most likely one of your first footwear buys, notoriously known as a sturdy school shoe. So September seems like a fitting time to bring them back into our wardrobes, bringing with it a new school year and a new fashion season.

Updating the classic design, chunky soles are coming through, making the shoes anything but dainty for our new everyday needs. Thick-set plastic pairs with sleek upper styles and, in some cases, a trusty tassel sits atop too. And we promise they’re a far cry from the formal footwear your parents would pick, always falling flat of our St Trinian’s style dreams.

Prada has led the way with the loafer love so far, having debuted a patent leather pair – with triangle logo plaque in pride of place – that has cemented them at the top of many a fashion lover’s wishlist. And just like the biker boot, it hasn’t taken long for the rest of the retailers to follow suit, so there’s a great number of options to buy now for every budget. 

While black is the classic colour for any loafer, working well with wide-leg trousers, blazers, dresses and almost any other wardrobe staple, there’s no need to restrict yourself to just that tone. Pink, brown, red and white options are all available and can be used as a simple styling trick to elevate any outfit out of a basic black look.

Catching onto the chunky trend, we’ve rounded up our favourite finds below from H&M, Charles & Keith and, of course, the famous Prada pair. So whether you’re looking for the perfect office-worthy pair or more of a casual shoe, we’re sure we’ve found it.

  • H&M chunky leather loafers

    H&M chunky leather loafers
    Best chunk-sole loafers: H&M chunky leather loafers

    Simple in design, these loafers are a great chunky take on the modern classic, pairing with almost any outfit in your current wardrobe. While some reviews do say they are on the heavier side, you’re sure to get your clomp on, so proceed with care before you walk all over this trend.

    Shop H&M chunky leather loafers, £59.99

    BUY NOW

  • Sandro thick-soled leather loafers

    Sandro thick-soled leather loafers
    Best chunky-sole loafers: Sandro thick-soled leather loafers

    For the more fashion-forward, Sandro may have the soles for you. Thick-set with a high tread and an oversized tassel, there’s a lot going on – not least a gold-tone toe cap – but, if it’s a statement-making shoe you’re after, this may be the one.

    Shop Sandro thick-soled leather loafers, £389

    BUY NOW

  • Clarks leather Teala loafer shoes

    Clarks leather Teala loafer shoes
    Best chunky-sole loafers: Clarks leather Teala loafer shoes

    Really reminiscing on the back-to-school-style shoe, Clarks is a classic go-to for long-lasting leather, and this Teala loafer is certainly stylish. With a slight heel, it’s sure to add an extra inch in height, and despite being a chunky-soled loafer, it’s lightweight too.

    Shop Clarks leather Teala loafer shoes, £70

    BUY NOW

  • M&S leather tassel block heel loafers

    M&S leather tassel block heel loafers
    Best chunky-sole loafers: M&S leather tassel block heel loafers

    Stepping away from black to brown, trust M&S to create a classic everyone’s sure to love. The block heel elevates the trend while still keeping a regal-like look. Whether paired with blue denim, tights and a skirt or a two-piece suit, they’re sure to be an everyday essential.

    Shop M&S leather tassel block heel loafers, £49.50

    BUY NOW

  • Saint + Sofia chain loafer

    Saint + Sofia chain loafer
    Best chunky-sole loafers: Saint + Sofia chain loafer

    Hardening up the preppy-look loafer, this Saint + Sofia pair perfectly adds an edgy element. With a chain resting on the top of the shoe – in a much more subtle way than the famous fashion shoe – it stands out from the crowd of classic styles.

    Shop Saint + Sofia chain loafer, £164

    BUY NOW

  • Charles & Keith metallic accent penny loafers

    Charles & Keith metallic accent penny loafers
    Best chunky-sole loafers: Charles & Keith metallic accent penny loafers

    White shoes are notoriously difficult to look after, so this pair may need a bit of extra TLC, but we promise it’s well worth it. Striking in style, there’s no lack of individuality with these loafers. The extra chunky soles are sure to catch the eye while the gold-tone accent can be used as a styling trick to pair bags and accessories for a more complete look.

    Shop Charles & Keith metallic accent penny loafers, £79

    BUY NOW

  • Prada triangle logo-plaque patent-leather loafers

    Prada triangle logo-plaque patent-leather loafers
    Best chunky-sole loafers: Prada triangle logo-plaque patent-leather loafers

    Possibly the most in-demand luxury loafer of the moment, this Prada pair is certainly a hit. If you have the budget, they’re sure to be a beloved wardrobe addition for many years to come and the glossy patent finish pairs perfectly with everything from skirts and shirts to suits.

    Shop Prada triangle logo-plaque patent-leather loafers at Matches Fashion, £790

    BUY NOW

  • Sam Edelman Laurs lug sole loafer

    Sam Edelman laurs lug sole loafer
    Best chunky-sole loafers: Sam Edelman laurs lug sole loafer

    Looking towards a warmer wardrobe for winter, few things scream autumn dressing as well as shearling. Topping these loafers with the soft sheep-skin fabric, they’re giving cosy nights spent by the fire meets boardroom boss vibes, and we’re obsessed.

    Shop Sam Edelman laurs lug sole loafer, £89.99

    BUY NOW

  • Reiss Cameron leather loafers

    Reiss Cameron leather loafers
    Best chunky-sole loafers: Reiss Cameron leather loafers

    Elegant in ecru, there are layers to these loafers. While the design is sleek and simple, the style makes quite the statement with these shoes. Whether paired with jeans, wide-leg trousers or even a midi dress, they’re sure to tread on the trend just perfectly.

    Shop Reiss Cameron leather loafers at John Lewis, £138

    BUY NOW

