Apart from Mary Janes or possibly a ballet pump, loafers were most likely one of your first footwear buys, notoriously known as a sturdy school shoe. So September seems like a fitting time to bring them back into our wardrobes, bringing with it a new school year and a new fashion season.

Updating the classic design, chunky soles are coming through, making the shoes anything but dainty for our new everyday needs. Thick-set plastic pairs with sleek upper styles and, in some cases, a trusty tassel sits atop too. And we promise they’re a far cry from the formal footwear your parents would pick, always falling flat of our St Trinian’s style dreams.

Prada has led the way with the loafer love so far, having debuted a patent leather pair – with triangle logo plaque in pride of place – that has cemented them at the top of many a fashion lover’s wishlist. And just like the biker boot, it hasn’t taken long for the rest of the retailers to follow suit, so there’s a great number of options to buy now for every budget.