As the festivities (whether virtual or otherwise) look set to resume once again, it’s just a matter of time before we return to our once habitual daily walks.

For if there was one saving grace that emerged from the pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns, it was the enjoyment we derived from our newly-established al fresco existences. Namely, those all-important daily walks upon which we relied so heavily during lockdown.

But for the days when hiking boots feel a bit more Bear Grylls than you’d like, and you’d prefer to keep your favourite trainers as fresh as they can be, a pair of chunky-soled trainers may well be the solution.

The antithesis of the style set’s trainers du jour (which, at the moment, are largely slim and streamlined), these sneakers are as comfortable as your most well-loved pair and as sturdy as your most sensible duo.