All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
No shoe is better for our seasonal al fresco existences than chunky trainers – these nine pairs are proof.
As the festivities (whether virtual or otherwise) look set to resume once again, it’s just a matter of time before we return to our once habitual daily walks.
For if there was one saving grace that emerged from the pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns, it was the enjoyment we derived from our newly-established al fresco existences. Namely, those all-important daily walks upon which we relied so heavily during lockdown.
But for the days when hiking boots feel a bit more Bear Grylls than you’d like, and you’d prefer to keep your favourite trainers as fresh as they can be, a pair of chunky-soled trainers may well be the solution.
The antithesis of the style set’s trainers du jour (which, at the moment, are largely slim and streamlined), these sneakers are as comfortable as your most well-loved pair and as sturdy as your most sensible duo.
From Superga’s newly released Alpina boot style to Alexander McQueen’s beloved Tread Slicks, there’s a chunky-soled trainer for everybody. These are a few of our favourites.
Bimba y Lola black platform trainers
Bimba y Lola’s chunky platform trainers are the perfect accoutrement to a floaty dress or skirt. Simply slip on with a pair of ankle socks for the comfortable footwear option of dreams.
Alexander McQueen Tread Slick chunky trainers
Alexander McQueen’s trainers are a firm favourite among the fashion crowd, and when they look this good, is it really any wonder why?
Shop Alexander McQueen Tread Slick chunky trainers at Matches Fashion, £490
Superga Alpina Ripstop trainers
Newly launched, Superga’s Alpina Ripstop high-top trainers are not only waterproof (and so perfect for winter walks) but also seriously comfortable.
Asos Design Wide Fit Dorina trainers
For anybody who’d like not only a chunky trainer but a colourful one too, Asos’ wide-fit pair are a must-have. We’ll have the yellow and green, thank you very much.
Jil Sander chunky sole low-top trainers
The queen of minimalism, Jil Sander, is no stranger to pared-back perfection, and this pair of creamy chunky-soled trainers are proof.
Shop Jil Sander chunky sole low-top trainers at Cettire, £336
Kurt Geiger London Lettie rainbow chunky trainers
Reminiscent of the Balenciaga Triple S trainers of yesteryear, Kurt Geiger’s chunky black trainers are the perfect pairing to a comfy and cosy winter outfit.
Shop Kurt Geiger London Lettie rainbow chunky trainers at John Lewis & Partners, £159
JW Anderson paneled leather and canvas trainers
JW Anderson knows his way around a sell-out bag, an It knit and apparently also seriously covetable trainers too.
Shop JW Anderson paneled leather and canvas trainers at Net-a-Porter, £295
Puma Mayze boots
Puma’s Mayze boots are not only cool to look at and comfortable to walk in, but they’re also seriously wonderful to look at.
Converse Run Star trainers
Pair Converse’s OTT chunky-soled sneakers with your favourite workout gear for an upgraded athleisure daytime look.
Images: courtesy of brands.