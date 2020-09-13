It’s no secret that the best high street coats always sell out before winter – these are the styles to shop before the inevitable happens.
It only seems like five minutes ago that we were perusing the ‘new in’ sections for linen dresses and strappy sandals. Now, it’s time for winter coats. Don’t worry, autumn hasn’t passed us by that quickly, too – it’s just time to plan ahead. With autumn/winter pieces dropping online and in store, some of the best bits have already landed. We’ve already spotted some of the most stylish women showing off their new coats on Instagram, and it’s only a matter of time before these key coats sell out.
This is why the Stylist fashion team has deciphered the top trends from the catwalk and found the best styles to snap up on the high street. From the leather style you didn’t know you needed (until now, that is) to the cosy quilt style bringing all the duvet vibes. These are the styles we predict will be the It coats of the season. Continue to shop the best under £150 high street coats, before they sell out.
Exaggerated sleeves
Puff sleeves marked their territory for spring/summer in the form of tops and dresses. For new season, exaggerated sleeves took to the autumn/winter 2020 catwalk at the likes of JW Anderson as the coat detail du jour. The high street has come through with iterations so good, you’ll be glad to actually put your winter coat on.
H&M
A grey coat will never go out of style. Update a classic by opting for this oversized sleeve beauty from H&M. The wool material with cashmere will make it super cosy, too.
River Island plus
A detail to look for when it comes to sleeves is a belted or ruched cuff. This will instantly give the sleeves a slight puff feel without being too OTT – get this River Island style in tan (or pink) in sizes 18-28.
Belted leather
Matrix style coats are making waves this season. Yep, you heard it here. The belted coat has been given a leather overhaul thanks to Paco Rabanne, Fendi and Miu Miu placing them on the hot list for autumn/winter 2020. Embrace the look and throw over your floral midi dresses or keep it tailored with wide leg trousers.
Weekday
Transform the classic trench coat in a faux leather style. Your new everyday coat is going to get a lot of attention (for all the right reasons.)
Zara
If you want a softer look then this beige beauty is a win-win. Team with leather knee-high tan boots and a cream dress for top-to-toe tonal.
Cosy quilts
Puffer coats have been reigning supreme in the coat department for quite some time. For autumn/winter 2020, it’s all about the more fitted, sleeker styles with diamond quilt pattern. Chloé decided to belt its khaki number and we suggest using this styling hack for your new season coat. Shop our favourite styles below.
Only
You’ll end up wearing this timeless style for winter walks, brunch dates and everything in between. Add a cashmere hooded top and leather trousers when the temperatures plummet. Get this style in black or khaki in size 14-26.
& Other Stories
The comfy style that actually looks chic – meet the belted, quilted coat of dreams. Wear over straight leg jeans with lace-up chunky boots.
Check print
We’ll never tire of checks for autumn/winter. Take note from Burberry and opt for mixed check prints. You can also take inspiration straight from the high street and embrace the longline shirt style coat that’s all over the ‘new in’ sections. Either way, stick to neutral hues and it’ll be a classic you’ll wear on repeat.
Lindex
The trucker jacket was key last year; this time round it’s gone south for winter in a fresh new long length. It’s all about the collar detail, front pockets and button-down style to nail the look. Get this Lindex coat in sizes xxs-xl.
Mango
If you prefer a cropped coat style then Mango has the answer. Ticking off all the trends, the checked style with leather detail is an online exclusive – add it to your basket ASAP.
Images: Getty/courtesy of brands