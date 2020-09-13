It’s time to choose your winter coat – these are the high street styles to buy before they sell out

Posted by for Fashion

It’s no secret that the best high street coats always sell out before winter – these are the styles to shop before the inevitable happens. 

It only seems like five minutes ago that we were perusing the ‘new in’ sections for linen dresses and strappy sandals. Now, it’s time for winter coats. Don’t worry, autumn hasn’t passed us by that quickly, too – it’s just time to plan ahead. With autumn/winter pieces dropping online and in store, some of the best bits have already landed. We’ve already spotted some of the most stylish women showing off their new coats on Instagram, and it’s only a matter of time before these key coats sell out. 

This is why the Stylist fashion team has deciphered the top trends from the catwalk and found the best styles to snap up on the high street. From the leather style you didn’t know you needed (until now, that is) to the cosy quilt style bringing all the duvet vibes. These are the styles we predict will be the It coats of the season. Continue to shop the best under £150 high street coats, before they sell out.  

Exaggerated sleeves

JW Anderson A/W 2020
JW Anderson autumn/winter 2020

Puff sleeves marked their territory for spring/summer in the form of tops and dresses. For new season, exaggerated sleeves took to the autumn/winter 2020 catwalk at the likes of JW Anderson as the coat detail du jour. The high street has come through with iterations so good, you’ll be glad to actually put your winter coat on. 

Belted leather

Paco Rabanne coat
Paco Rabanne autumn/winter 2020

Matrix style coats are making waves this season. Yep, you heard it here. The belted coat has been given a leather overhaul thanks to Paco Rabanne, Fendi and Miu Miu placing them on the hot list for autumn/winter 2020. Embrace the look and throw over your floral midi dresses or keep it tailored with wide leg trousers. 

Cosy quilts

Chloé coat
Chloé autumn/winter 2020

Puffer coats have been reigning supreme in the coat department for quite some time. For autumn/winter 2020, it’s all about the more fitted, sleeker styles with diamond quilt pattern. Chloé decided to belt its khaki number and we suggest using this styling hack for your new season coat. Shop our favourite styles below. 

Check print

Burberry catwalk
Burberry autumn/winter 2020

We’ll never tire of checks for autumn/winter. Take note from Burberry and opt for mixed check prints. You can also take inspiration straight from the high street and embrace the longline shirt style coat that’s all over the ‘new in’ sections. Either way, stick to neutral hues and it’ll be a classic you’ll wear on repeat. 

  • Lindex

    Lindex coat
    Best coats: Lindex

    The trucker jacket was key last year; this time round it’s gone south for winter in a fresh new long length. It’s all about the collar detail, front pockets and button-down style to nail the look. Get this Lindex coat in sizes xxs-xl.

    Shop Lindex wool blend coat, £89.99

    BUY NOW

  • Mango

    Mango coats
    Best coats: Mango

    If you prefer a cropped coat style then Mango has the answer. Ticking off all the trends, the checked style with leather detail is an online exclusive – add it to your basket ASAP.

    Shop Mango exclusive checked oversized coat, £89.99

    BUY NOW

Images: Getty/courtesy of brands

