It only seems like five minutes ago that we were perusing the ‘new in’ sections for linen dresses and strappy sandals. Now, it’s time for winter coats. Don’t worry, autumn hasn’t passed us by that quickly, too – it’s just time to plan ahead. With autumn/winter pieces dropping online and in store, some of the best bits have already landed. We’ve already spotted some of the most stylish women showing off their new coats on Instagram, and it’s only a matter of time before these key coats sell out.

This is why the Stylist fashion team has deciphered the top trends from the catwalk and found the best styles to snap up on the high street. From the leather style you didn’t know you needed (until now, that is) to the cosy quilt style bringing all the duvet vibes. These are the styles we predict will be the It coats of the season. Continue to shop the best under £150 high street coats, before they sell out.