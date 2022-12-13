Winter fashion 2022: best warm cocoon coats to keep cosy in

11 cosy cocoon coats to keep you snuggly while it snows

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Cocoon coats are some of the snuggliest and roomiest outerwear options around – these are 11 of our favourites.

We don’t think we’re being dramatic when we say the sudden drop in temperature has literally taken our breath away. But, while walking to work with numb fingers may now be the norm, we’re counting on coats to keep the rest of our bodies cosy, and cocoon styles are working their way to the top of our wish lists.

Where duvet coats swaddle us with fabric, teddy coats bring a serious softness and leather trenches can be trusted to keep us looking cool yet cosy, a cocoon coat is favoured by those with a more formal fashion sense.

You may also like

The 9 best teddy coats to make you feel instantly cosy

Berlin fashion week street style (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
Berlin fashion week street style

Characterised by dropped shoulders, a stand-out collar and often an oversized fit, the coat style can be seen in a whole host of colours, fabrics and finishes, and chances are you probably already have at least one in your wardrobe.

To style a cocoon coat couldn’t be easier, but when it is frightfully freezing you will want to layer up, so pair with that toasty turtleneck, chunky cable knit or joyful jumper to really stay snuggly. And, perhaps the best part is that they really can be worn for any occasion, whether you’re attending a winter wedding, walking to work or on a Sunday morning stroll.

For those who are new to the style, or just fancy adding an extra option to their coat rotation – it is a seasonal staple, after all – we’ve found 11 options to choose from. So, whether you’re after an everyday essential, printed piece or colourful coat to brighten up these dark and dreary days, we’ve found something to suit a whole range of styles.

  • Aligne teddy cocoon coat in pink

    Aligne teddy cocoon coat in pink
    Aligne teddy cocoon coat in pink

    Teddy coats are one of the cosiest coat options you can choose, and the fluffy texture of this one, combined with the cocoon shape, has us sold. Pretty in pink, pair with any outfit to brighten up the look.

    Shop Aligne teddy cocoon coat in pink at Asos, £185

    BUY NOW

  • Busby & Fox Paola check cocoon coat

    Busby & Fox Paola check cocoon coat
    Busby & Fox Paola check cocoon coat

    A basic black coat is the ultimate winter wardrobe staple, but this Busby & Fox find has a slight twist. The tweed-like texture fabric offers a slight styling edge, while the slouchy fit softly hugs the body, meaning you can layer up underneath without feeling flattened down.

    Shop Busby & Fox Paola check cocoon coat, £185

    BUY NOW

  • Everlane the Italian rewool cocoon coat

    Everlane the Italian rewool cocoon coat
    Everlane the Italian rewool cocoon coat

    Few coat styles are as suave as this Everlane option. In a crisp, clean colourway, it’ll work wonders in winter when paired with a white cable knit and cosy white trousers or leggings; just be sure to keep it clean and away from mini chocolate-covered hands.

    Shop Everlane the Italian rewool cocoon coat, £202

    BUY NOW

  • Annorlunda belted cocoon coat in grass green

    Annorlunda belted cocoon coat in grass green
    Annorlunda belted cocoon coat in grass green

    Bright and bold, this green coat certainly commands attention. The notch collar, tie waist and contrasting black buttons make it more modern in style, yet the cocoon shape keeps it classic.

    Shop Annorlunda belted cocoon coat in grass green at Asos, £80

    BUY NOW

  • Whistles gingham wool cocoon coat

    Whistles gingham wool cocoon coat
    Whistles gingham wool cocoon coat

    Gingham is just gorgeous, especially when it comes to coats. In a warm wool blend, this Whistles option not only looks lovely but it’s sure to keep you cosy too.

    Shop Whistles gingham wool cocoon coat, £159

    BUY NOW

  • Cos funnel neck wool coat

    Cos funnel neck wool coat
    Cos funnel neck wool coat

    Funnel neck coats add a fun twist to everyday outerwear that’s sure to keep you snuggly. Although classic cocoons usually keep a sharp collar, this dropped shoulder coat stands out from the crowd in a subtle yet chic way.

    Shop Cos funnel neck wool coat, £180

    BUY NOW

  • Forever New Curve formal cocoon coat in emerald green

    Forever New Curve formal cocoon coat in emerald green
    Forever New Curve formal cocoon coat in emerald green

    Green will forever be a festive shade, making this cocoon coat the perfect pick for this time of year. Its formal shape makes it the perfect workwear find, but pair it with jeans and a trusty trainer for an off-duty look too.

    Shop Forever New Curve formal cocoon coat in emerald green at Asos, £125

    BUY NOW

  • & Other Stories voluminous belted wool coat

    & Other Stories voluminous belted wool coat
    & Other Stories voluminous belted wool coat

    Combining both wrap and cocoon coat styles, this & Other Stories option is the perfect pick for those who are after volume. In a wool blend, it’ll keep you cosy while the oversized fit can be wrapped around like a blanket you can snuggle right into.

    Shop & Other Stories voluminous belted wool coat, £205

    BUY NOW

  • Jigsaw brushed maxi city coat

    Jigsaw brushed maxi city coat
    Jigsaw brushed maxi city coat

    If you’re bored of basic black coats, navy may be the shade you should turn to. This Jigsaw coat is made from a brushed wool-blend fabric, giving it the feeling of a soft, fluffy blanket with a sharp suit-ready silhouette.

    Shop Jigsaw brushed maxi city coat, £369

    BUY NOW

  • Norr Elly blue coat

    Norr Elly blue coat
    Norr Elly blue coat

    In a bold blue with contrasting black buttons, this coat is all about colour. The dropped shoulders give it the typical cocoon coat style, while the simple shape adds a real retro touch – we just love it.

    Shop Norr Elly blue coat at Atterley, £209

    BUY NOW

  • River Island pink oversized longline coat

    River Island pink oversized longline coat
    River Island pink oversized longline coat

    Pink to make everyone wink, this coat is quite the standout star, but don’t be afraid of styling it. Wear as you would a basic black piece, and you’ll brighten up even the dullest of days in an instant.

    Shop River Island pink oversized longline coat, £99

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty; courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article