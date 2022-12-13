All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Cocoon coats are some of the snuggliest and roomiest outerwear options around – these are 11 of our favourites.
We don’t think we’re being dramatic when we say the sudden drop in temperature has literally taken our breath away. But, while walking to work with numb fingers may now be the norm, we’re counting on coats to keep the rest of our bodies cosy, and cocoon styles are working their way to the top of our wish lists.
Where duvet coats swaddle us with fabric, teddy coats bring a serious softness and leather trenches can be trusted to keep us looking cool yet cosy, a cocoon coat is favoured by those with a more formal fashion sense.
Characterised by dropped shoulders, a stand-out collar and often an oversized fit, the coat style can be seen in a whole host of colours, fabrics and finishes, and chances are you probably already have at least one in your wardrobe.
To style a cocoon coat couldn’t be easier, but when it is frightfully freezing you will want to layer up, so pair with that toasty turtleneck, chunky cable knit or joyful jumper to really stay snuggly. And, perhaps the best part is that they really can be worn for any occasion, whether you’re attending a winter wedding, walking to work or on a Sunday morning stroll.
For those who are new to the style, or just fancy adding an extra option to their coat rotation – it is a seasonal staple, after all – we’ve found 11 options to choose from. So, whether you’re after an everyday essential, printed piece or colourful coat to brighten up these dark and dreary days, we’ve found something to suit a whole range of styles.
Aligne teddy cocoon coat in pink
Teddy coats are one of the cosiest coat options you can choose, and the fluffy texture of this one, combined with the cocoon shape, has us sold. Pretty in pink, pair with any outfit to brighten up the look.
Busby & Fox Paola check cocoon coat
A basic black coat is the ultimate winter wardrobe staple, but this Busby & Fox find has a slight twist. The tweed-like texture fabric offers a slight styling edge, while the slouchy fit softly hugs the body, meaning you can layer up underneath without feeling flattened down.
Everlane the Italian rewool cocoon coat
Few coat styles are as suave as this Everlane option. In a crisp, clean colourway, it’ll work wonders in winter when paired with a white cable knit and cosy white trousers or leggings; just be sure to keep it clean and away from mini chocolate-covered hands.
Annorlunda belted cocoon coat in grass green
Bright and bold, this green coat certainly commands attention. The notch collar, tie waist and contrasting black buttons make it more modern in style, yet the cocoon shape keeps it classic.
Whistles gingham wool cocoon coat
Gingham is just gorgeous, especially when it comes to coats. In a warm wool blend, this Whistles option not only looks lovely but it’s sure to keep you cosy too.
Cos funnel neck wool coat
Funnel neck coats add a fun twist to everyday outerwear that’s sure to keep you snuggly. Although classic cocoons usually keep a sharp collar, this dropped shoulder coat stands out from the crowd in a subtle yet chic way.
Forever New Curve formal cocoon coat in emerald green
Green will forever be a festive shade, making this cocoon coat the perfect pick for this time of year. Its formal shape makes it the perfect workwear find, but pair it with jeans and a trusty trainer for an off-duty look too.
& Other Stories voluminous belted wool coat
Combining both wrap and cocoon coat styles, this & Other Stories option is the perfect pick for those who are after volume. In a wool blend, it’ll keep you cosy while the oversized fit can be wrapped around like a blanket you can snuggle right into.
Jigsaw brushed maxi city coat
If you’re bored of basic black coats, navy may be the shade you should turn to. This Jigsaw coat is made from a brushed wool-blend fabric, giving it the feeling of a soft, fluffy blanket with a sharp suit-ready silhouette.
Norr Elly blue coat
In a bold blue with contrasting black buttons, this coat is all about colour. The dropped shoulders give it the typical cocoon coat style, while the simple shape adds a real retro touch – we just love it.
River Island pink oversized longline coat
Pink to make everyone wink, this coat is quite the standout star, but don’t be afraid of styling it. Wear as you would a basic black piece, and you’ll brighten up even the dullest of days in an instant.
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands