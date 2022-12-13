Where duvet coats swaddle us with fabric, teddy coats bring a serious softness and leather trenches can be trusted to keep us looking cool yet cosy, a cocoon coat is favoured by those with a more formal fashion sense.

We don’t think we’re being dramatic when we say the sudden drop in temperature has literally taken our breath away. But, while walking to work with numb fingers may now be the norm, we’re counting on coats to keep the rest of our bodies cosy, and cocoon styles are working their way to the top of our wish lists.

Characterised by dropped shoulders, a stand-out collar and often an oversized fit, the coat style can be seen in a whole host of colours, fabrics and finishes, and chances are you probably already have at least one in your wardrobe.

To style a cocoon coat couldn’t be easier, but when it is frightfully freezing you will want to layer up, so pair with that toasty turtleneck, chunky cable knit or joyful jumper to really stay snuggly. And, perhaps the best part is that they really can be worn for any occasion, whether you’re attending a winter wedding, walking to work or on a Sunday morning stroll.

For those who are new to the style, or just fancy adding an extra option to their coat rotation – it is a seasonal staple, after all – we’ve found 11 options to choose from. So, whether you’re after an everyday essential, printed piece or colourful coat to brighten up these dark and dreary days, we’ve found something to suit a whole range of styles.