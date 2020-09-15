Collared dresses are the new style to add to your autumn edit – here are 7 we love

Big collar energy is making its way into the dress department – this is how to wear the new season style Ganni approves of.
Scandi brand Ganni is renowned for creating It items season after season. Summer saw the shirred midi dress of dreams gain all the attention and last year it was all about the collared jumper that reached cult status. Now, there’s a new dress style stealing the show, and it once again is all about the collar detail.
On dresses, shirts and even cardigans, Ganni has made the supersize collar the detail du jour. The bigger the better with this one – if you’re going to try the trend you might as well wear it loud and proud with something like Ganni’s leopard print style. The print isn’t going anywhere for the new season, so embrace the animal print in your wardrobe. Whether you’re a mini or a midi fan, it comes in both lengths.
Looking for inspiration? Fashion influencer Darja shows how to transition the mini dress across seasons by adding a staple jumper over the top and letting the collar hang out.
It’s not just Ganni who has cottoned onto this trend – high street brands including H&M, & Other Stories and Monki all have iterations. Whatever your preferred dress style – from shirt to T-shirt and puff sleeves – they’ve all been updated with big collars.
Shop our best big collar dresses below and let the details do all the talking.
Best collared dresses
Ganni
Ganni are reigning supreme when it comes to collared dresses. It dress incoming – we predict a sell out.
H&M
Autumn doesn’t have to mean the end of the mini dress. Continue the love with this bargain beauty and take it through to new season with chunky stomper boots and a trench coat.
& Other Stories
How do you update the classic shirt dress? By adding a supersize collar, ruffle detail and bold checks, that’s how. Well done & Other Stories *adds to basket*.
Ghost
The go to for midi dresses, Ghost has come through with yet another winner. You’ll wear this collared style across all seasons, from day to night and to any occasion.
Monki
Animal print is sticking around for autumn/winter 2020. Team this mini with an oversized shacket and let the cute collar hang out over the top.
Sister Jane
Sister Jane is known for its could-be vintage dresses. This showstopping midi dress will be one of those dresses you bring out time and time again. Everyone will ask you where you got it from, trust us.
H&M
The humble denim dress has had a revamp for autumn. Wear this mini with trainers for day and switch to strappy sandals for evening plans.
