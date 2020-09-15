Collared dresses are the new style to add to your autumn edit – here are 7 we love

Big collar energy is making its way into the dress department – this is how to wear the new season style Ganni approves of.       

Scandi brand Ganni is renowned for creating It items season after season. Summer saw the shirred midi dress of dreams gain all the attention and last year it was all about the collared jumper that reached cult status. Now, there’s a new dress style stealing the show, and it once again is all about the collar detail.

On dresses, shirts and even cardigans, Ganni has made the supersize collar the detail du jour. The bigger the better with this one – if you’re going to try the trend you might as well wear it loud and proud with something like Ganni’s leopard print style. The print isn’t going anywhere for the new season, so embrace the animal print in your wardrobe. Whether you’re a mini or a midi fan, it comes in both lengths.

Looking for inspiration? Fashion influencer Darja shows how to transition the mini dress across seasons by adding a staple jumper over the top and letting the collar hang out.

It’s not just Ganni who has cottoned onto this trend – high street brands including H&M, & Other Stories and Monki all have iterations. Whatever your preferred dress style – from shirt to T-shirt and puff sleeves – they’ve all been updated with big collars. 

Shop our best big collar dresses below and let the details do all the talking. 

Best collared dresses

