Collared dresses are the new style to add to your autumn edit – here are 7 we love

Scandi brand Ganni is renowned for creating It items season after season. Summer saw the shirred midi dress of dreams gain all the attention and last year it was all about the collared jumper that reached cult status. Now, there’s a new dress style stealing the show, and it once again is all about the collar detail.

On dresses, shirts and even cardigans, Ganni has made the supersize collar the detail du jour. The bigger the better with this one – if you’re going to try the trend you might as well wear it loud and proud with something like Ganni’s leopard print style. The print isn’t going anywhere for the new season, so embrace the animal print in your wardrobe. Whether you’re a mini or a midi fan, it comes in both lengths.