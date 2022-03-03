Best comfortable collared dresses for spring 2022 for all budgets

Collared dresses are the perfect transitional spring staple, and these 11 are proof

While we’re no strangers to the virtues of an easy-breezy transitional dress – the kind that can see us through the chillier days of spring right up until summer – there are a few styles that prove popular not only during the in-between months, but for the rest of the year too.

One such item is the collared dress – a statement-making, yet simple and stylish trans-seasonal staple.

For while other dresses require dressing up, or indeed down, in order to work for every day, a collared dress does all of the talking for you. It’s a conversation-starter and a statement-maker all wrapped up in a dainty dress. Simply add your favourite pair of shoes – we love box-fresh trainers and chunky stomper-esque boots – and a pair of your go-to hoop earrings, et voila! The ultimate transitional style statement that’s as easy as 1, 2, 3. Here are some of the collared dresses we’ve got our eyes planted firmly on. 

    Never Fully Dressed’s floral retro-inspired mini is the perfect entrée to the collared frock tribe. Wear with bare legs and your favourite chunky sandals for an easy-peasy warm weather look.

    Sturdy cotton poplin is the perfect material for a collared shirt dress, as it holds its volume in all the right places. Wear this pinstriped midi with chunky statement sandals for a springtime look that sings.

    Whether you prefer a mini, midi or maxi dress, Ganni has you covered. This zebra-print number makes such a style splash with its oversized collar that you could keep hair and make-up minimal and footwear simple.

    Orange and ruching are two of this summer’s biggest trends, and luckily for you, this dress combines both with aplomb. Wear with strappy sandals for an elevated but simple ensemble.

    Flowy and with a punchy pattern, this Asos shirt dress is the epitome of feel-good fashion. Keep accessories pared-back and minimal to ensure your look is cool and collected.

    A striped shirt dress is the perfect everyday number for back-to-work wear. Zhoosh it up with a pair of chunky loafers or trainers for the ultimate noon-to-night ensemble.

