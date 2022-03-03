All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
These are pared-back dresses that pack a punch, and work with everything that’s already in your wardrobe. These are some of our favourites.
While we’re no strangers to the virtues of an easy-breezy transitional dress – the kind that can see us through the chillier days of spring right up until summer – there are a few styles that prove popular not only during the in-between months, but for the rest of the year too.
One such item is the collared dress – a statement-making, yet simple and stylish trans-seasonal staple.
For while other dresses require dressing up, or indeed down, in order to work for every day, a collared dress does all of the talking for you. It’s a conversation-starter and a statement-maker all wrapped up in a dainty dress. Simply add your favourite pair of shoes – we love box-fresh trainers and chunky stomper-esque boots – and a pair of your go-to hoop earrings, et voila! The ultimate transitional style statement that’s as easy as 1, 2, 3. Here are some of the collared dresses we’ve got our eyes planted firmly on.
Never Fully Dressed Chiara shirt dress
Never Fully Dressed’s floral retro-inspired mini is the perfect entrée to the collared frock tribe. Wear with bare legs and your favourite chunky sandals for an easy-peasy warm weather look.
Topshop oversized poplin stripe shirt dress
Sturdy cotton poplin is the perfect material for a collared shirt dress, as it holds its volume in all the right places. Wear this pinstriped midi with chunky statement sandals for a springtime look that sings.
Shop Topshop oversized poplin stripe shirt dress at Asos, £50
Ganni denim mini dress
Whether you prefer a mini, midi or maxi dress, Ganni has you covered. This zebra-print number makes such a style splash with its oversized collar that you could keep hair and make-up minimal and footwear simple.
Mango oversized striped dress
Orange and ruching are two of this summer’s biggest trends, and luckily for you, this dress combines both with aplomb. Wear with strappy sandals for an elevated but simple ensemble.
Liquorish Curve midi shirt dress
Flowy and with a punchy pattern, this Asos shirt dress is the epitome of feel-good fashion. Keep accessories pared-back and minimal to ensure your look is cool and collected.
Cos silk striped shirt dress
A striped shirt dress is the perfect everyday number for back-to-work wear. Zhoosh it up with a pair of chunky loafers or trainers for the ultimate noon-to-night ensemble.
Rixo Liudmyla seersucker collared dress
Rixo’s breezy seersucker maxi dress is perfect for the days when getting dressed just feels like one demand too many.
& Other Stories checked shirt midi dress
This knee-length midi dress is the epitome of a springtime staple. Crafted in a pared-back beige hue, add personality with a bright red lip and layers of gold necklaces.
Sika Designs Rio maxi dress
An exaggerated collar makes this fitted maxi dress the ultimate option for a springtime occasion. Pair with minimal make-up and a chic up-do for a subtle stylish get-up.
Dancing Leopard Alva shirt dress
Crafted in a jazzy animal print, this shirt dress simply needs a pair of hoop earrings and some knee-high boots for a desk-to-dusk look you’ll be itching to debut.
Sister Jane mini smock dress with bib collar
Crafted in a spring-ready gingham, Sister Jane’s voluminous collared smock frock is the dress of actual dreams.
Images: courtesy of brands