While we’re no strangers to the virtues of an easy-breezy transitional dress – the kind that can see us through the chillier days of spring right up until summer – there are a few styles that prove popular not only during the in-between months, but for the rest of the year too.

One such item is the collared dress – a statement-making, yet simple and stylish trans-seasonal staple.

For while other dresses require dressing up, or indeed down, in order to work for every day, a collared dress does all of the talking for you. It’s a conversation-starter and a statement-maker all wrapped up in a dainty dress. Simply add your favourite pair of shoes – we love box-fresh trainers and chunky stomper-esque boots – and a pair of your go-to hoop earrings, et voila! The ultimate transitional style statement that’s as easy as 1, 2, 3. Here are some of the collared dresses we’ve got our eyes planted firmly on.