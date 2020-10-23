Looking for a knitwear switch-up this season? Then invest in some gorgeous collared knits. This 70s inspired look is the perfect way to mix up your winter wardrobe while still keeping snug.
Tired of your winter wardrobe already? Looking for a new silhouette to breath life back into some of your favourite separates? Then you need to give this new collared knit a whirl.
The collared knit is the style to be seen in this autumn/winter. As it’s such an easy shape to wear, the high street has really embraced this 70s inspired look.
From fitted ribbed styles that demand to be teamed with a pair of flairs, to softer, fluffier and slouchy executions that will really help to update your WFH winter wardrobe, there are multiple ways to embrace the style.
If you love this season’s obsession with cardigans, then we think you’re going to love this trend too.
While the shape is very much of 70s origin, it also draws a lot of inspiration from the classic, sporty polo shirt. This is a great base for creating some directional weekend looks, as this style of knitwear works really well with jeans and relaxed-fit trousers.
Although this style is very much on-trend right now, it is classic enough that it will not become dated quickly, so feel free to invest in more expensive cashmere and wool blends for the ultimate combo of style and comfort.
Look out for the different fits that this style comes in too, as this look can transverse several occasions. Button-down silhouettes will work particularly well with trousers and are likely to offer a more bodycon shape. More relaxed fitted executions, without the buttons, are great for pairing with both trousers and skirts as they have an overall softer finish.
Very much the winter version of a classic summer polo shirt, this look can be quite androgynous. And, due to its 70s inspiration, you will see a lot of earthy tones in this knitwear shape but there are plenty of pastel and creamier tones on the high street too.
A great switch out for your favourite crew neck jumper, this look can also be layered over a fitted roll-neck jumper for extra warmth.
Zara
If you’re looking for an alternative to dresses, then this chic earthy-coloured coord could be the answer. Of course you can also wear this collared knit with a pair of leggings or jeans too.
Monki
Inspired by the 70s, a lot of the jumpers in this silhouette are in quite muted hues. There are some great pastel tones around though, like this sky blue knitted top that will add a frothy lightness to your winter looks.
Next
The winter version of a sporty polo shirt, this look is great for the weekend and casual outfits. Pair with jeans or chinos for a trend-led look that is perfect for running errands in.
ASOS
This gorgeous lilac colour is a great way of adding a bit of brightness to this trend. Pair with jeans for the ultimate weekend look that will help you update from your usual crew-neck style in an instant.
Shop fluffy collared jumper with placket detail in lilac at ASOS, £28
The White Company
With all of us spending a lot more time at home, our love of all things relaxed and slouchy has certainly grown. If you’re looking for an update to your WFH wardrobe then this collared jumper from The White Company will look smart enough for Zoom meetings but is also comfy enough for the couch, win.
Shop collared jumper with cashmere at The White Company, £98
Baukjen
This real 70s style knit features that classic, super fitted body and button down detailing. If you want to really stick to the era, then style it with flared jeans and a big buckled belt and make sure to tuck the top in.
French Connection
While the classic and obvious way to wear this look would be with jeans, the softer knits in this shape, particularly those soft v-necks, are great for wearing with skirts. They’re a perfect switch up from the usual round neck jumper too.
LouLou Studio
Knitted from soft cashmere, this polo shirt shape features a relaxed fit that you’ll simply want to dive into on those chilly mornings. While the silhouette is loose, you can easily bring your waist back by tucking the jumper into a pair of trousers as styled on the model shot above.
Shop LouLou Studio taupe Forana cashmere sweater at Net a Porter, £335
H&M
With big Christmas nights out looking like they’re off the agenda for this year, low-key sparkle is pretty much where it is at. Keep an eye out for a host of jewelled buttons that will be adding a little bit of a wow factor to everyday knits and will help you ease into the festive season.
Mango
This light cable knit offers another new twist on this 70s inspired silhouette. The polo shape gives this jumper a very sporty aesthetic, while the slightly more cropped hem makes this great for wearing with trousers or skirts.
Khaite
If you’re on the hunt for a new piece of cashmere to add to your collection this winter, then this relaxed fit knit with ribbed edging is incredibly versatile. In a lovely oatmeal hue it will pair up with almost anything in your wardrobe, making it a great investment purchase.
Shop Khaite Jo v-neck cashmere blend sweater at Matches, £610
