Tired of your winter wardrobe already? Looking for a new silhouette to breath life back into some of your favourite separates? Then you need to give this new collared knit a whirl.

The collared knit is the style to be seen in this autumn/winter. As it’s such an easy shape to wear, the high street has really embraced this 70s inspired look.

From fitted ribbed styles that demand to be teamed with a pair of flairs, to softer, fluffier and slouchy executions that will really help to update your WFH winter wardrobe, there are multiple ways to embrace the style.

If you love this season’s obsession with cardigans, then we think you’re going to love this trend too.