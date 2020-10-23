Best 70s inspired collared knits to update your winter wardrobe

Looking for a knitwear switch-up this season? Then invest in some gorgeous collared knits. This 70s inspired look is the perfect way to mix up your winter wardrobe while still keeping snug. 

Tired of your winter wardrobe already? Looking for a new silhouette to breath life back into some of your favourite separates? Then you need to give this new collared knit a whirl.

The collared knit is the style to be seen in this autumn/winter. As it’s such an easy shape to wear, the high street has really embraced this 70s inspired look.

From fitted ribbed styles that demand to be teamed with a pair of flairs, to softer, fluffier and slouchy executions that will really help to update your WFH winter wardrobe, there are multiple ways to embrace the style.

If you love this season’s obsession with cardigans, then we think you’re going to love this trend too.

Collared knits: Getty Images
Clara Berry showed off the knitwear trend during Paris Fashion Week in a street style shot back in March. Image: Getty

While the shape is very much of 70s origin, it also draws a lot of inspiration from the classic, sporty polo shirt. This is a great base for creating some directional weekend looks, as this style of knitwear works really well with jeans and relaxed-fit trousers.

Although this style is very much on-trend right now, it is classic enough that it will not become dated quickly, so feel free to invest in more expensive cashmere and wool blends for the ultimate combo of style and comfort. 

Collared knits: Getty Images
Collared Knits: Mahalia attended the TommyNow show at London Fashion back in February wearing a collared sporty jumper. Image: Getty

Look out for the different fits that this style comes in too, as this look can transverse several occasions. Button-down silhouettes will work particularly well with trousers and are likely to offer a more bodycon shape. More relaxed fitted executions, without the buttons, are great for pairing with both trousers and skirts as they have an overall softer finish.

Very much the winter version of a classic summer polo shirt, this look can be quite androgynous. And, due to its 70s inspiration, you will see a lot of earthy tones in this knitwear shape but there are plenty of pastel and creamier tones on the high street too. 

A great switch out for your favourite crew neck jumper, this look can also be layered over a fitted roll-neck jumper for extra warmth. 

  • Zara

    Collared knits: Zara
    Pair this jumper with the matching trousers for an instant put-together look

    If you’re looking for an alternative to dresses, then this chic earthy-coloured coord could be the answer. Of course you can also wear this collared knit with a pair of leggings or jeans too.

    Shop long knit sweater at Zara, £29.99

  • Monki

    Collared knits: Monki
    Look for polo shirt silhouettes in knitted fabrics

    Inspired by the 70s, a lot of the jumpers in this silhouette are in quite muted hues. There are some great pastel tones around though, like this sky blue knitted top that will add a frothy lightness to your winter looks.

    Shop light blue soft knit top at Monki, £30

  • Next

    Collared knits: Next
    Great for a dressed down everyday look

    The winter version of a sporty polo shirt, this look is great for the weekend and casual outfits. Pair with jeans or chinos for a trend-led look that is perfect for running errands in.

    Shop polo collar v-neck jumper at Next, £26

  • ASOS

    Collared knits: ASOS
    And don't forget to shop for on-trend colours like lilac

    This gorgeous lilac colour is a great way of adding a bit of brightness to this trend. Pair with jeans for the ultimate weekend look that will help you update  from your usual crew-neck style in an instant.

    Shop fluffy collared jumper with placket detail in lilac at ASOS, £28

  • The White Company

    Collared knits: The White Company
    Perfect for slouchy weekend vibes

    With all of us spending a lot more time at home, our love of all things relaxed and slouchy has certainly grown. If you’re looking for an update to your WFH wardrobe then this collared jumper from The White Company will look smart enough for Zoom meetings but is also comfy enough for the couch, win.

    Shop collared jumper with cashmere at The White Company, £98

  • Baukjen

    Collared knits: Baukjen
    This would look great with flared denim jeans

    This real 70s style knit features that classic, super fitted body and button down detailing. If you want to really stick to the era, then style it with flared jeans and a big buckled belt and make sure to tuck the top in.

    Shop Loire jumper at Baukjen, £89

  • French Connection

    Collared knits: French Connection
    This tobacco colour fits the 70's inspiration perfectly

    While the classic and obvious way to wear this look would be with jeans, the softer knits in this shape, particularly those soft v-necks, are great for wearing with skirts. They’re a perfect switch up from the usual round neck jumper too.

    Shop Jude knits collared jumper at French Connection, £85

  • LouLou Studio

    Collared knits: Net a Porter
    Mix those neutral hues for a subtle, wear anywhere outfit

    Knitted from soft cashmere, this polo shirt shape features a relaxed fit that you’ll simply want to dive into on those chilly mornings. While the silhouette is loose, you can easily bring your waist back by tucking the jumper into a pair of trousers as styled on the model shot above.

    Shop LouLou Studio taupe Forana cashmere sweater at Net a Porter, £335

  • H&M

    Collared knits: H&M
    Jewelled buttons are huge for this season

    With big Christmas nights out looking like they’re off the agenda for this year, low-key sparkle is pretty much where it is at. Keep an eye out for a host of jewelled buttons that will be adding a little bit of a wow factor to everyday knits and will help you ease into the festive season. 

    Shop sparkly-button fluffy top at H&M, £24.99

  • Mango

    Collared knits: Mango
    This look also comes in cable knit

    This light cable knit offers another new twist on this 70s inspired silhouette. The polo shape gives this jumper a very sporty aesthetic, while the slightly more cropped hem makes this great for wearing with trousers or skirts. 

    Shop polo style sweater at Mango, £35.99

  • Khaite

    Collared knits: Matches
    These classic sepia hues work well with this 70's style

    If you’re on the hunt for a new piece of cashmere to add to your collection this winter, then this relaxed fit knit with ribbed edging is incredibly versatile. In a lovely oatmeal hue it will pair up with almost anything in your wardrobe, making it a great investment purchase.

    Shop Khaite Jo v-neck cashmere blend sweater at Matches, £610

Hero images: Getty

Further Images: courtesy of brands

