It’s time to up your knitwear game for the new year – meet the colour block cardigans that’ll make winter more joyful.
In case anyone is unsure that we’re now fully in the depths of winter, the multiple snow pics on Instagram have confirmed it. Even if you haven’t seen the white stuff, there’s a serious chill in the air when you head outside. It’s easier than ever at the moment to hibernate in the comfort of our central heated homes but this can also make us all feel a bit, well, bleurgh. There’s no denying, inside or out, you need layers – whether that’s a dressing gown, comfy loungewear, faithful joggers (we’ve seen more often than friends lately) or knitwear. There’s one knitwear trend in particular that has gained our attention for all the right reasons: colour block cardigans.
Beat the January blues, dust off those cold weather cobwebs and embrace joyful, colourful cardies that are anything but boring. Harry Styles was named the most popular style icon of 2020 and he has already worn one – keep scrolling for proof.
Harry wore the JW Anderson colour block cardigan-of-joy and it soon became a TikTok sensation. The £1,250 knit quickly sold out, leading to designer Jonathan Anderson releasing the crochet pattern for people to try to make it themselves. With more time on our hands, the challenge has since been accepted by over 10,000 fans.
You can still try it to make this one yourself but if you want to take the easy route, we’ve found some more colour block cardigans you can shop right now. From the Cos zesty contrast pocket iteration, to Wales Bonner’s cool collared style, we’ve found colourful contrast knits that’ll make the dreariest of days that little bit brighter.
Continue to shop our joyful edit of colour block cardigans.
Shop best colour block cardigans
Cos cardigan
Thank you Cos for bringing this zingy knit to our attention. The contrasting sleeves and pockets is what make this cardie look more high end than high street.
Jigsaw cardigan
A V-neck cardigan is the ideal layering tool for winter. Add this over a fine knit roll neck jumper for now; come spring you can wear it done up as a top with light-wash jeans.
Shop fine colour block cardigan at Jigsaw, £72 (previously £120)
Mira Mikati cardigan
A paisley patchwork print in rainbow hues brings all the joy in one package. You’re guaranteed to brighten up everyone’s day on your winter walk.
Shop Mira Mikati colour block paisley pattern cardigan at Farfetch, £533
Stradivarius cardigan
The ultimate happy knit, this pick ‘n’ mix pastel shade cardigan reminds us of Liquorice Allsorts… in a stylish way, of course.
Shop Stradivarius oversized colour block cardigan at Asos £29.99
Wales Bonner cardigan
The collared cardigan is already a mini trend this season and when teamed with colour block, you get a two-for-one buy. You’ll also be able to wear it undone as a jacket if you grab it in a size up.
Baum Und Pferdgarten cardigan
This cardigan makes us think of tropical fruits or a layered cocktail and anything that gives us the summer vibes gets a strong yes. But of course it’s a cardigan, and it’s winter, so just let it brighten up the cooler days instead.
Cos cardigan
For a more subtle colour block, go for this neutral hue chunky knit style. Add a thermal roll neck top or a fine merino wool knit underneath to avoid the bulk but keep the warmth.
Hush cardigan
Rainbows uplifted us last year so let that continue with this chunky knit cardigan. Whether you team it with your comfy joggers or dress it up with leather trousers, you’ll wear it on repeat.
Daisy Street Plus cardigan
For a 90s spin, go for this fitted, cropped colour block style over at Asos. We’re not here for a draft in the midriff area when it’s around 5°C outside, though, so opt for a pair of high waist trousers when you style it for winter.
Marni cardigan
Marni is key when it comes to colour block knitwear. For autumn/winter and upcoming spring/summer, there’s a whole range of different colour combos. This classic, neutral knit will see you through all seasons for years to come.
Shop Marni colour block cashmere-blend cardigan at Matchesfashion, £406 (previously £580)
Chinti and Parker cardigan
If you like a hint of colour then opt for this sleek knit with flashes of cobalt and lilac. We’re imagining it with wide leg trousers and trainers with layered chunky chains.
Shop Sgraffito merino wool cardigan at Chinti and Parker, £118 (previously £295)
Opening image: Getty
Images: courtesy of brands