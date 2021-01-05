In case anyone is unsure that we’re now fully in the depths of winter, the multiple snow pics on Instagram have confirmed it. Even if you haven’t seen the white stuff, there’s a serious chill in the air when you head outside. It’s easier than ever at the moment to hibernate in the comfort of our central heated homes but this can also make us all feel a bit, well, bleurgh. There’s no denying, inside or out, you need layers – whether that’s a dressing gown , comfy loungewear , faithful joggers (we’ve seen more often than friends lately) or knitwear. There’s one knitwear trend in particular that has gained our attention for all the right reasons: colour block cardigans.

Beat the January blues, dust off those cold weather cobwebs and embrace joyful, colourful cardies that are anything but boring. Harry Styles was named the most popular style icon of 2020 and he has already worn one – keep scrolling for proof.

Harry wore the JW Anderson colour block cardigan-of-joy and it soon became a TikTok sensation. The £1,250 knit quickly sold out, leading to designer Jonathan Anderson releasing the crochet pattern for people to try to make it themselves. With more time on our hands, the challenge has since been accepted by over 10,000 fans.

You can still try it to make this one yourself but if you want to take the easy route, we’ve found some more colour block cardigans you can shop right now. From the Cos zesty contrast pocket iteration, to Wales Bonner’s cool collared style, we’ve found colourful contrast knits that’ll make the dreariest of days that little bit brighter.

Continue to shop our joyful edit of colour block cardigans.