Over the last few years, dopamine dressing has well and truly become a fashion industry buzzword. The idea that you can dress yourself smiley has permeated the industry with designers heralding the return of ‘the joy of getting dressed’. Bold colour has been splashed across runways and vibrant, saturated hues have taken over Instagram feeds.

Of course, evidence of its validity is anecdotal and subjective, but it’s hard not to maintain a sunny disposition when you’re dressed in a bright yellow maxi. Designers are certainly buying into the trend, with many opting for bold shades for the summer season. There’s also been an influx of dresses that offer mix-and-matched hues, creating bright colour-blocked dresses.

Whether two-tone or multicoloured, colour-blocked dresses have become prominent across contemporary brands with labels like Staud and Olivia Rubin leading the way. High-street favourites like Never Fulled Dressed and Asos have also championed the trend, meaning the offering not only spans every colour in the Pantone list but also a number of budgets. Keep scrolling to embrace this season’s dopamine dressing trend with 11 chic colour-block dresses.