From designer brands to contemporary labels, designers are going all in on smile-inducing dresses. These colour-block looks are our favourites.
Over the last few years, dopamine dressing has well and truly become a fashion industry buzzword. The idea that you can dress yourself smiley has permeated the industry with designers heralding the return of ‘the joy of getting dressed’. Bold colour has been splashed across runways and vibrant, saturated hues have taken over Instagram feeds.
Of course, evidence of its validity is anecdotal and subjective, but it’s hard not to maintain a sunny disposition when you’re dressed in a bright yellow maxi. Designers are certainly buying into the trend, with many opting for bold shades for the summer season. There’s also been an influx of dresses that offer mix-and-matched hues, creating bright colour-blocked dresses.
Whether two-tone or multicoloured, colour-blocked dresses have become prominent across contemporary brands with labels like Staud and Olivia Rubin leading the way. High-street favourites like Never Fulled Dressed and Asos have also championed the trend, meaning the offering not only spans every colour in the Pantone list but also a number of budgets. Keep scrolling to embrace this season’s dopamine dressing trend with 11 chic colour-block dresses.
Mara Hoffman sloan color-block midi dress
Here Mara Hoffman has created an abstract pattern that complements the dress’s shirred fabric, using some of the most prominent colours of the season. Talk about hitting two trends with one stone.
Never Fully Dressed pink and red Abigail dress
Another brand leaning into this season’s coolest colour: pink. Never Fully Dressed pairs two shades together to create a dress that’s sure to be at the top of many wishlists.
Staud asymmetric Jersey mini dress
Embracing the ubiquitous cut-out trend, Staud has added further interest to its dress by using colour-blocked fabrics to create a true summer standout.
Proenza Schouler colorblock jersey dress
Black, pink and red all over. No, this is not the punchline to a famous dad joke, Proenza Schouler’s jersey dress is much too chic for that. Aside from its multi-tone colour palette, this designer dress also features a cut-out at the back.
Asos Design satin midi lace up back dress
Now these are two colours you don’t see together very often. Asos opts for an unexpected colour combination with this two-tone lilac and caramel dress.
Halston Dian two-tone pleated crepe gown
With its of-the-moment halterneck silhouette and maxi length, this Halston dress is ready and waiting for your next formal outing.
Style Cheat tiered colour-block midi sundress
This incredibly versatile summer maxi dress will become an instant favourite, thanks to its throw-on-and-go ability. The dual-tone white and pink mix also makes for a summery, smile-inducing combination.
Victoria Beckham panelled colour-block maxi dress
This Victoria Beckham dress flooded the Instagram feeds of many a fashion editor when it was debuted as a part of the label’s spring/summer collection. It’s still as cool as ever.
Shop Victoria Beckham panelled colour-block maxi dress, £695
Staud Orange Brigitte Cotton Midi Dress
The endless appeal of a summer maxi had been extolled at length and this one is the perfect option if you’re in the mood for a little dopamine dressing. You’ll definitely have a smile on you face when wearing this sunny shade combination.
Hunza G Pretty Woman Dress
Worn by none other than Julia Roberts in her iconic role in Pretty Woman, Hunza G’s colour-block dress has a very famous history. The label was responsible for creating the original item for the 1990 film and reissued the dress last year, capitalising on the return of the cut-out trend.
Olivia Rubin Mathilde colour-block mini dress
Known for her rainbow designs, Olivia Rubin is no stranger to colour blocking. Here the designer has opted for fun, pastel shades and arranged them in an abstract pattern.
Shop Olivia Rubin Women’s Mathilde Colourblock Mini Dress, £350
Images: courtesy of brands