Colourblock knitwear is the stylish way to uplift any winter outfit

Whether it’s a cardigan, jumper or a dress – there’s a colourblock It knit for everybody.

As the cold weather cobwebs begin to creep in, it pays to turn our attention to it knits that will inject a dose of the feel-good factor into our wardrobes.

The best place to start? Colourblock knits, which have whipped the high street into a fashion frenzy with their ability to impart much-needed sartorial doses of Vitamin C via their bright and vibrant threads. 

But far from just being imagined into the form of cardigans or jumpers, colourblock knits have been woven (ahem) into just about every form of knitwear there is, from dresses to vests and beyond.

And there’s an appetite for colourblock knits, too. After Harry Styles’ now-viral patchwork and kaleidoscopic JW Anderson cardigan hit the heady heights of virality last year and has since spawned a thousand copies (the tag #HarryStylesCardigan on TikTok, the platform on which the knit first gained popularity, has been viewed more than 84,700,000 times).

From bolshy brights to pared-back pastels, there’s a colourblock knit for everybody, no matter which end of the colour spectrum your favourite resides. 

  Chinti & Parker two-tone cashmere jumper

    Chinti & Parker two-tone cashmere jumper
    Chinti & Parker two-tone cashmere jumper

    A snuggly rollneck jumper is a winter staple, but this pink and maroon colourblock number is among the best in the game for obvious reasons.

    Shop Chinti & Parker two-tone cashmere jumper, £250

  Baum und Pferdgarten Cate vest

    Baum und Pferdgarten Cate vest
    Baum und Pferdgarten Cate vest

    It’s sweater (vest) weather, meaning that this half-banana, half-cream number ought to be added to your basket as soon as possible. Just pair with winter whites for a perfect go-to.

    Shop Baum und Pferdgarten Cate vest, £119

  Jigsaw Merino V-neck cardigan

    Jigsaw Merino V-neck cardigan
    Jigsaw Merino V-neck cardigan

    The ultimate happy knit, this pick and red cardigan is decidedly on trend thanks to its colour pairing (which has been predicted for stardom by Jacquemus) and will add the perfect splash of fun to an otherwise drab winter wardrobe.

    Shop Jigsaw Merino V-neck cardigan, £120

  George at Asda pink patterned turtleneck jumper

    George at Asda pink patterned turtleneck jumper
    George at Asda pink patterned turtleneck jumper

    A chunky turtleneck is never a bad idea, particularly in Baltic weather. Just pair with trusty true blue jeans and stomper boots for the ultimate winter get-up.

    Shop George at Asda pink patterned turtleneck jumper, £18

  Whistles colour block jumper

    Whistles colour block jumper
    Whistles colour block jumper

    Match your cardigan to your jeans with Whistles’ blocked jumper, the perfect wintry co-ord for when the temperature drops even more than it already has.

    Shop Whistles colour block jumper, £109

  Daisy Street Plus cardigan

    Daisy Street cardigan
    Best colour block cardigans: Daisy Street

    For a 90s spin, go for this fitted, cropped colourblock style over at Asos. We’re not here for a draft in the midriff area when it’s around 5°C outside, though, so opt for a pair of high waist trousers when you style it for winter. 

    Shop Daisy Street Plus 90s fitted cardigan at Asos, £17.99

  Boden fluffy stripe jumper

    Boden fluffy stripe jumper
    Boden fluffy stripe jumper

    For an everyday jumper that adds just a slight splash of colour, look to Boden’s charcoal-coloured knit, which is the perfect snuggly plus one to cold days.

    Shop Boden fluffy stripe jumper, £98

  Hush Maeve roll neck jumper

    Hush Maeve roll neck jumper
    Hush Maeve roll neck jumper

    With a slightly more muted colour palette, Hush’s Maeve jumper is the perfect addition to any winter wardrobe lacking on the knit front.

    Shop Hush Maeve roll neck jumper, £110

  River Island colour block cardigan

    River Island colour block cardigan
    River Island colour block cardigan

    Layering is key when it comes to winter fashion and this pastel-coloured cardigan is the perfect place to start. Throw on over a T-shirt and under a thick wooly jumper for a snuggly stylish look.

    Shop River Island colour block cardigan, £42

  Jigsaw merino cashmere block jumper

    Jigsaw merino cashmere block jumper
    Jigsaw merino cashmere block jumper

    For a slight upgrade on the classic black turtleneck, look to Jigsaw’s cashmere iteration, which adds just a splash of colour and pattern alongside the sea of inky black.

    Shop Jigsaw merino cashmere block jumper, £145

  White Stuff abstract funnel jumper

    White Stuff abstract funnel jumper
    White Stuff abstract funnel jumper

    For those unafraid of embracing colour and texture and pattern, look to White Stuff’s geometrically printed roll neck jumper.

    Shop White Stuff abstract funnel jumper, £59

