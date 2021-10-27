As the cold weather cobwebs begin to creep in, it pays to turn our attention to it knits that will inject a dose of the feel-good factor into our wardrobes.

The best place to start? Colourblock knits, which have whipped the high street into a fashion frenzy with their ability to impart much-needed sartorial doses of Vitamin C via their bright and vibrant threads.

But far from just being imagined into the form of cardigans or jumpers, colourblock knits have been woven (ahem) into just about every form of knitwear there is, from dresses to vests and beyond.