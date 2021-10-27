All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Whether it’s a cardigan, jumper or a dress – there’s a colourblock It knit for everybody.
As the cold weather cobwebs begin to creep in, it pays to turn our attention to it knits that will inject a dose of the feel-good factor into our wardrobes.
The best place to start? Colourblock knits, which have whipped the high street into a fashion frenzy with their ability to impart much-needed sartorial doses of Vitamin C via their bright and vibrant threads.
But far from just being imagined into the form of cardigans or jumpers, colourblock knits have been woven (ahem) into just about every form of knitwear there is, from dresses to vests and beyond.
And there’s an appetite for colourblock knits, too. After Harry Styles’ now-viral patchwork and kaleidoscopic JW Anderson cardigan hit the heady heights of virality last year and has since spawned a thousand copies (the tag #HarryStylesCardigan on TikTok, the platform on which the knit first gained popularity, has been viewed more than 84,700,000 times).
From bolshy brights to pared-back pastels, there’s a colourblock knit for everybody, no matter which end of the colour spectrum your favourite resides.
Chinti & Parker two-tone cashmere jumper
A snuggly rollneck jumper is a winter staple, but this pink and maroon colourblock number is among the best in the game for obvious reasons.
Baum und Pferdgarten Cate vest
It’s sweater (vest) weather, meaning that this half-banana, half-cream number ought to be added to your basket as soon as possible. Just pair with winter whites for a perfect go-to.
Jigsaw Merino V-neck cardigan
The ultimate happy knit, this pick and red cardigan is decidedly on trend thanks to its colour pairing (which has been predicted for stardom by Jacquemus) and will add the perfect splash of fun to an otherwise drab winter wardrobe.
George at Asda pink patterned turtleneck jumper
A chunky turtleneck is never a bad idea, particularly in Baltic weather. Just pair with trusty true blue jeans and stomper boots for the ultimate winter get-up.
Whistles colour block jumper
Match your cardigan to your jeans with Whistles’ blocked jumper, the perfect wintry co-ord for when the temperature drops even more than it already has.
Daisy Street Plus cardigan
For a 90s spin, go for this fitted, cropped colourblock style over at Asos. We’re not here for a draft in the midriff area when it’s around 5°C outside, though, so opt for a pair of high waist trousers when you style it for winter.
Boden fluffy stripe jumper
For an everyday jumper that adds just a slight splash of colour, look to Boden’s charcoal-coloured knit, which is the perfect snuggly plus one to cold days.
Hush Maeve roll neck jumper
With a slightly more muted colour palette, Hush’s Maeve jumper is the perfect addition to any winter wardrobe lacking on the knit front.
River Island colour block cardigan
Layering is key when it comes to winter fashion and this pastel-coloured cardigan is the perfect place to start. Throw on over a T-shirt and under a thick wooly jumper for a snuggly stylish look.
Jigsaw merino cashmere block jumper
For a slight upgrade on the classic black turtleneck, look to Jigsaw’s cashmere iteration, which adds just a splash of colour and pattern alongside the sea of inky black.
White Stuff abstract funnel jumper
For those unafraid of embracing colour and texture and pattern, look to White Stuff’s geometrically printed roll neck jumper.
Images: Getty and courtesy of brands.