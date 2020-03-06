9 colourful handbags that will reinvent your wardrobe

With spring fast approaching, even the biggest monochrome devotees are embracing a little colour. Even if that colour comes in the form of sunglasses or a chic, non-black handbag. Everyone from Mulberry and Gucci to cool-girl favourites Wandler and Anya Hindmarch have created beautiful bags in neutrals, pastels and brights, giving our wardrobes a cool and relevant update.

Black leather bags can feel too harsh for spring outfits and this season’s neutral colour palette trend is the perfect place to start having fun with accessories. Ivory, sand or tan styles will look great with ready-to-wear in classic colours, especially if you add in some delicate gold jewellery. Look for classic, timeless styles in playful shades and embrace quirky colour combinations to banish any ideas that bright and pastel leather are too bold to wear day-to-day.