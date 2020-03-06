9 colourful handbags that will reinvent your wardrobe

Fashion

Break away from your classic black handbags and let these bold and beautiful styles inject some colour into your wardrobe. 

With spring fast approaching, even the biggest monochrome devotees are embracing a little colour. Even if that colour comes in the form of sunglasses or a chic, non-black handbag. Everyone from Mulberry and Gucci to cool-girl favourites Wandler and Anya Hindmarch have created beautiful bags in neutrals, pastels and brights, giving our wardrobes a cool and relevant update.

Black leather bags can feel too harsh for spring outfits and this season’s neutral colour palette trend is the perfect place to start having fun with accessories. Ivory, sand or tan styles will look great with ready-to-wear in classic colours, especially if you add in some delicate gold jewellery. Look for classic, timeless styles in playful shades and embrace quirky colour combinations to banish any ideas that bright and pastel leather are too bold to wear day-to-day.

Natural tones and textures are the perfect way to channel holiday vibes in the city; from belt bags to canvas totes. Crossbody bags are perfect for those days when you just can’t face a heavy tote hanging off you, while structured shoulder bags will elevate an understated outfit in an instant. 

Whether you’re looking for a tote that is smart enough to take into office while showcasing your personal style or a colourful backpack, these are the best non-black bags to add straight to your spring wardrobe. 

  • Mulberry

    We didn’t believe in love at first sight - until we spotted this exquisite top-handle bag from British heritage brand Mulberry. Structured but not too rigid, the Iris bag is polished enough to make an impression in the office, but relaxed enough to wear on the weekends too.  Not ready to commit? This bag comes with a choice of five colourful braided handle options, so you can create the style you love. 

    Shop Mulberry Iris bag, £1,295

  • Gucci

    No woman’s handbag wardrobe is complete without a chic shoulder bag. This sunshine yellow design feels every bit as classic as black, but a whole lot more fun. 

    Shop Gucci 1955 Horsebit GG Supreme shoulder bag at Matches Fashion, £1,750

  • Zara

    Bring a bold splash of colour to your everyday work wardrobe with this pillar box red tote. Thought the colour might be attention grabbing, the minimalist style of this handbag keeps it smart enough to wear to the office. 

    Shop Zara minimalist rigid tote bag, £29.99 

  • Anya Hindmarch

    Anya Hindmarch has a reputation for creating playful styles that are equally sophisticated, and this spacious tote doesn’t disappoint. This mood-boosting clementine design is entirely made from recycled plastic bottles, and has zero carbon footprint. 

    Shop Anya Hindmarch I am not a plastic bag small motif tote, £650

  • Valentino

    Looking for an alternative to black but don’t want to go too bold? This blush bag is the perfect spring update on the wear-everywhere handbag that will look just as chic for a city getaway as it does on the 9-5. 

    Shop Valentino Garavani Rockstud leather tote at My Theresa, £885

Images courtesy of Getty & brands. 

