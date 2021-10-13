Spotted on the legs of the fashion set at fashion month wasn’t only indigo-hued jeans or dad-inspired suit trousers. No, speckled in among the sea of monotone literal leg-warmers were splashes of rainbow-toned leather, clad on only the coolest legs among the crowd.

Indeed, after Copenhagen Fashion Week – which saw Ganni, Baum und Pferdgarten and Remain showcase their upcoming spring/summer 2022 collections – in August, there was a 50% spike in searches for coloured leather trousers after a clutch of It girls sported them to the three-day event.