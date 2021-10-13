Best coloured leather trousers 2021

Coloured leather trousers are perfect for adding some fun to your winter wardrobe – here are 9 pairs to shop now

Posted by for Fashion

Wading through a monotonous line-up of winter wares? Inject a healthy dose of colour and texture with a pair of fashion set-approved rainbow-hued leather trousers. 

Spotted on the legs of the fashion set at fashion month wasn’t only indigo-hued jeans or dad-inspired suit trousers. No, speckled in among the sea of monotone literal leg-warmers were splashes of rainbow-toned leather, clad on only the coolest legs among the crowd.

Indeed, after Copenhagen Fashion Week – which saw Ganni, Baum und Pferdgarten and Remain showcase their upcoming spring/summer 2022 collections – in August, there was a 50% spike in searches for coloured leather trousers after a clutch of It girls sported them to the three-day event.

Coloured leather trousers
Coloured leather trousers are the fun-loving winter trend to know

Accordingly, the most popular pairs come by way of Ganni, Katie Holmes-approved Khaite and Rotate Birger Christensen, the brand Remain’s older and slightly splashier sister. Indeed, the latter can be credited with purveying the trend, after it released matching bandeaus, trousers and blazers earlier this year, all crafted from vegan coloured leather, which have been a go-to for fashion lovers since.

Whether you’re in the mood for a lilac leather love-in or would prefer yours in the colour of the season, which we’re calling Luigi green, there’s a coloured leather trouser for everyone.  

You may also like

Comfortable outfit ideas: tips to nail the art of dressing to be both comfy and cool at the same time

  • Ganni leather curve trousers

    Ganni leather curve trousers
    Ganni leather curve trousers

    With a balloon-like shape, Ganni’s chocolate brown leather trousers are a timeless investment to bring out winter after winter. 

    Shop Ganni leather curve trousers, £475

    BUY NOW

  • Na-Kd green faux leather trousers

    Na-Kd green faux leather trousers
    Na-Kd green faux leather trousers

    Perfect for pairing with off-whites or charcoal greys, this pair of green kick-flare leathers are the ultimate injection of personality for even the most colour averse.

    Shop Na-Kd green faux leather trousers, £36.95

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands.

Topics

Share this article