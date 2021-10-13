Wading through a monotonous line-up of winter wares? Inject a healthy dose of colour and texture with a pair of fashion set-approved rainbow-hued leather trousers.
Spotted on the legs of the fashion set at fashion month wasn’t only indigo-hued jeans or dad-inspired suit trousers. No, speckled in among the sea of monotone literal leg-warmers were splashes of rainbow-toned leather, clad on only the coolest legs among the crowd.
Indeed, after Copenhagen Fashion Week – which saw Ganni, Baum und Pferdgarten and Remain showcase their upcoming spring/summer 2022 collections – in August, there was a 50% spike in searches for coloured leather trousers after a clutch of It girls sported them to the three-day event.
Accordingly, the most popular pairs come by way of Ganni, Katie Holmes-approved Khaite and Rotate Birger Christensen, the brand Remain’s older and slightly splashier sister. Indeed, the latter can be credited with purveying the trend, after it released matching bandeaus, trousers and blazers earlier this year, all crafted from vegan coloured leather, which have been a go-to for fashion lovers since.
Whether you’re in the mood for a lilac leather love-in or would prefer yours in the colour of the season, which we’re calling Luigi green, there’s a coloured leather trouser for everyone.
Ganni leather curve trousers
With a balloon-like shape, Ganni’s chocolate brown leather trousers are a timeless investment to bring out winter after winter.
Na-Kd green faux leather trousers
Perfect for pairing with off-whites or charcoal greys, this pair of green kick-flare leathers are the ultimate injection of personality for even the most colour averse.
Rotate Birger Christensen Rotie snake-effect vegan leather trousers
The fashion set’s favourite for good reason, Copenhagen-based brand Rotate’s three-piece set is too good not to snap up. If the trio of faux leather loveliness is too much for you though, then just look to the trousers, which will pop best when worn with black.
Shop Rotate Birger Christensen Rotie snake-effect vegan leather trousers at Net-a-Porter, £180
Amy Lynn Zoe tapered faux leather trousers
Whether you prefer the lilac or the pink, new brand on the block Amy Lynn has all of your leather flared needs covered.
Shop Amy Lynn Zoe tapered faux leather trousers at Selfridges, £60
Khaite Charles kick-flare leather trousers
New York brand Khaite knows its way around a stellar piece (it’s the label behind Katie Holmes’ viral cashmere cardi-bra two-piece), but it’s its burgundy flared leather trousers which have caught our attention.
Shop Khaite Charles kick-flare leather trousers at Matches Fashion, £1,225
Nanushka Zoey cropped leather trousers
In a delicious mint hue, vegan powerhouse Nanushka’s flares and blazer combo is a fashion lover’s dream. Scale down the retro feel of the colour with black and gold accessories for optimal style points.
Karen Millen leather straight-leg jeans
These straight-leg scarlet leather trousers are perfect for spicing up a work outfit or adding some colour to an otherwise beige look.
Nasty Gal faux snake leather effect trousers
With a plethora of colour options, Nasty Gal’s snake effect trousers are perfect for those looking to wear their coloured leather trousers for an evening on the town with a pair of heels.
Saks Potts Gasoline leather straight pants
Saks Potts knows its way around a stellar pair of trousers, and this biker-inspired pair is proof. Wear with all of your cosiest knits for a cool and comfy winter ensemble.
Shop Saks Potts Gasoline leather straight pants at Luisa Via Roma, £276
Images: courtesy of brands.