It’s raining, it’s pouring, but one thing your wardrobe needn’t be amid the drizzly showers is boring.

Because while the virtues of a classic beige trench have been extolled at large – and nobody’s disputing their versatility or universal appeal – but sometimes, in the midst of the pouring rain, your outfit just needs an injection of sartorial jazz hands, if you will. In this instance, that comes in the form of a colourful trench coat.