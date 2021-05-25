A colourful trench is the rainy weather pick-me-up you need

From green to grey, pink to purple, these colourful trenches will keep you dry – but no less fabulous.

It’s raining, it’s pouring, but one thing your wardrobe needn’t be amid the drizzly showers is boring.

Because while the virtues of a classic beige trench have been extolled at large – and nobody’s disputing their versatility or universal appeal – but sometimes, in the midst of the pouring rain, your outfit just needs an injection of sartorial jazz hands, if you will. In this instance, that comes in the form of a colourful trench coat.  

While at the end of May, it seems utterly immoral to still be selecting our ensembles from our winter wardrobes, a colourful trench transitions seamlessly between seasons; both utilitarian in its practicality and versatile in its wearability, here’s an item with cross-seasonal appeal. Pair with jeans and a tongue-in-cheek topper for a park stroll, or throw over a dress to make your trip to the pub just a touch more waterproof, but no less fabulous.

From high street honeys Cos and Mango, to Instagram-favourites Stand Studio and Nanushka, there’s a joy-inducing colourful trench for every body and every budget. These are our favourites.  

  • Cos oversized trench coat

    Look marvelous in mustard with this oversized Cos trench, which will look *chef’s kiss* paired with true blue jeans, a classic white T-shirt and a scarlet lip. 

    Shop Cos oversized trench coat, £150

  • Mango mint green flowy trench

    This pistachio-toned trench is everything our summer wardrobes are crying out for. Wear with all-white for optimal sun-kissed style points. 

    Shop Mango mint green flowy trench, £69.99

  • Palones Luna cross back tie dye trench

    Who knew that a tie-dye trench could so quickly speed its way to the top of our wish lists? Certainly not us, but this Palones offering is too good to miss.

    Buy Palones Luna cross back tie dye trench, £54.15

  • Stand Studio Lexie nylon trench coat

    Teal is big, big news for summer and we’re loving the look of this patent trench with a chic and sharp all-white look underneath. Simply add gold jewellery and you’re good to go!

    Shop Stand Studio Lexie nylon trench coat, £197

  • Jayley London leopard print effect trench coat

    Feeling feisty? Look no further than a leopard print trench. We’re loving this one from independent brand Jayley London. 

    Shop Jayley London leopard print effect trench coat, £180

  • Topshop belted maxi faux leather trench coat

    In the realm of coloured trenches, don’t be mistaken in assuming you have to veer towards a highlighter-hued offering to tick the trend box. This patent ivory Topshop number is proof; wear with all-black for a marvelous monochrome look.

    Shop Topshop belted maxi faux leather trench coat, £89.99

  • Mm6 Maison Margiela nylon trench coat

    Punchy pink is back for summer, and this nylon trench is a great way of injecting it into your wardrobe. 

    Shop Mm6 Maison Margiela nylon trench coat, £425

Images: lead image courtesy of Getty Images and other images courtesy of brands.

