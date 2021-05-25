From green to grey, pink to purple, these colourful trenches will keep you dry – but no less fabulous.
It’s raining, it’s pouring, but one thing your wardrobe needn’t be amid the drizzly showers is boring.
Because while the virtues of a classic beige trench have been extolled at large – and nobody’s disputing their versatility or universal appeal – but sometimes, in the midst of the pouring rain, your outfit just needs an injection of sartorial jazz hands, if you will. In this instance, that comes in the form of a colourful trench coat.
While at the end of May, it seems utterly immoral to still be selecting our ensembles from our winter wardrobes, a colourful trench transitions seamlessly between seasons; both utilitarian in its practicality and versatile in its wearability, here’s an item with cross-seasonal appeal. Pair with jeans and a tongue-in-cheek topper for a park stroll, or throw over a dress to make your trip to the pub just a touch more waterproof, but no less fabulous.
From high street honeys Cos and Mango, to Instagram-favourites Stand Studio and Nanushka, there’s a joy-inducing colourful trench for every body and every budget. These are our favourites.
Cos oversized trench coat
Look marvelous in mustard with this oversized Cos trench, which will look *chef’s kiss* paired with true blue jeans, a classic white T-shirt and a scarlet lip.
Mango mint green flowy trench
This pistachio-toned trench is everything our summer wardrobes are crying out for. Wear with all-white for optimal sun-kissed style points.
Palones Luna cross back tie dye trench
Who knew that a tie-dye trench could so quickly speed its way to the top of our wish lists? Certainly not us, but this Palones offering is too good to miss.
Stand Studio Lexie nylon trench coat
Teal is big, big news for summer and we’re loving the look of this patent trench with a chic and sharp all-white look underneath. Simply add gold jewellery and you’re good to go!
Jayley London leopard print effect trench coat
Feeling feisty? Look no further than a leopard print trench. We’re loving this one from independent brand Jayley London.
Topshop belted maxi faux leather trench coat
In the realm of coloured trenches, don’t be mistaken in assuming you have to veer towards a highlighter-hued offering to tick the trend box. This patent ivory Topshop number is proof; wear with all-black for a marvelous monochrome look.
Mm6 Maison Margiela nylon trench coatPunchy pink is back for summer, and this nylon trench is a great way of injecting it into your wardrobe.
Rains transparent string trench coat
If you’re in the market for merely a classic trench upgrade, then look to cult British brand, Rains, whose transparent trench is really very, very cool.
Shop Rains transparent string trench coat at Browns Fashion, £140
Jaded London patchwork trench with tortoiseshell buckle belt
Make a splash with this fun patchwork iteration that comes by way of Jaded London. Wear over creams for a springtime take on the trench.
Shop Jaded London patchwork trench with tortoiseshell buckle belt, 95
Helene Berman faux leather double breasted trench coat
There’s nothing as versatile, believe or not, as cobalt blue. Wear with black, white, blues or any other colour you fancy, if you’re in the market for a clashing ensemble.
Shop Helene Berman faux leather double breasted trench coat, £125
Nanushka Ambar belted vinyl trench coat
If a colourful trench is simply not your cup of tea, fear not! Simply swap beige for black, and use your outfit to inject a transitional dose of colour.
Shop Nanushka Ambar belted vinyl trench coat at The Outnet, £344
