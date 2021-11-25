Best colourful coats 2021: where to buy and how to style

These rainbow-hued coats will add a healthy dose of colour to lacklustre winter wardrobes

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Red and yellow and pink and blue, in this line-up, there’s bound to be a colourful winter coat right for you. 

It can be all too easy for the even the most discerning dressers among us to fall into the trap of dressing during winter to match the dreary grey skies.

Day turns into night in the blink of an eye, and before we know it, all we’ve worn for three months straight is black-on-black with the occasional accent of grey.

And while the virtues of colour psychology have been extolled at large, it’s during these SAD-afflicted times that we can collectively help to bolster our moods by the clothes we choose to wear. Most notably, out outerwear choices.  

You may also like

The biggest mood-boosting colour trends to know for summer

From swaddling teddy bear styles to tailored boxy coats, there’s a rainbow-hued style to suit every style – and, indeed, mood.

There are seasonal shades of scarlet in all manner of shapes and sizes, there are fresh and sartorially invigorating bursts of orange and there are mellow tones of azure blue, which straddle the fence of punchy and pared-back perfectly.

In short, there’s a bright and bold winter coat for everybody, which will take the decision making of how to weave to colour into an otherwise dark winter wardrobe decidedly easier. Simply snuggle up in the inner sanctums of said colourful coat, and let the coat do the talking for you.  

THE BEST COLOURFUL COATS

RED COATS

  • Zara wool-blend masculine coat

    Best colourful coats 2021: where to buy and how to style
    Zara wool-blend masculine coat

    By now, we know that the boxy blazer is all the rage. But what’s been less widely reported is that its older cousin, the boxy winter coat, is also having a moment, most notably in the form of this scarlet number.

    Shop Zara wool-blend masculine coat, £129

    BUY NOW

  • Essentiel Antwerp reversible coat

    Best colourful coats 2021: where to buy and how to style
    Essentiel Antwerp reversible coat

    For the indecisive fashionistas among us, Essential Antwerp’s reversible winter coat offers just the right amount of red and pink on both sides.

    Shop Essentiel Antwerp reversible coat, £435

    BUY NOW

YELLOW COATS

  • Jaeger pure wool funnel neck coat

    Best colourful coats 2021: where to buy and how to style
    Jaeger pure wool funnel neck coat

    Jaeger’s recent rebrand is one of the most exciting the fashion world has seen this year, and this yellow tailored coat is proof that the British label is back and better than ever.

    Shop Jaeger pure wool funnel neck coat at Marks & Spencer, £239.20

    BUY NOW

  • Cos wool teddy coat

    Best colourful coats 2021: where to buy and how to style
    Cos wool teddy coat

    There’s nothing as snuggly and cosy as a teddy coat, which is the sartorial version of an all-day hug. This canary yellow number is also guaranteed to brighten up a cold winter’s day, and what could be better than that?

    Shop Cos wool teddy coat, £225

    BUY NOW

PINK COATS

  • Boden Chiltern wool coat

    Best colourful coats 2021: where to buy and how to style
    Boden Chiltern wool coat

    Pair Boden’s woollen coat with your favourite pair of true blue jeans and a seasonal pair of stomper boots for the perfect winter warming get-up.

    Shop Boden Chiltern wool coat, £190

    BUY NOW

  • Kitri Leona pink faux leather coat

    Best colourful coats 2021: where to buy and how to style
    Kitri Leona pink faux leather coat

    Kitri’s colourblocked pink coat is the perfect faux leather trench for anybody that loves both red and pink. Throw on with a plain white T-shirt and black jeans to really make the coat sing.

    Shop Kitri Leona pink faux leather coat, £245

    BUY NOW

GREEN COATS

  • Arket bouclé wool coat

    Best colourful coats 2021: where to buy and how to style
    Arket bouclé wool coat

    The virtues of green have been extolled at large in fashion thanks to Bottega Veneta, but Arket’s woollen coat is the perfect high street way to embrace the hue.

    Shop Arket bouclé wool coat, £225

    BUY NOW

  • Jakke Bailey coat

    Best colourful coats 2021: where to buy and how to style
    Jakke Bailey coat

    Jakke’s supple vegan leather coats are a sartorial dream come true. Crafted in a sumptuous shade of grass green, the Bailey coat will keep you warm and have everyone cooing over where it’s from.

    Shop Jakke Bailey coat, £249

    BUY NOW

  • H&M green statement coat

    Best colourful coats 2021: where to buy and how to style
    H&M green statement coat

    Cocoon-style coats are the perfect way to spice up tired winter ensembles, and this forest green number is no exception.

    Shop H&M green statement coat, £49.99

    BUY NOW

PURPLE COATS

  • Mango lapels wool coat

    Best colourful coats 2021: where to buy and how to style
    Mango lapels wool coat

    Lavender might be associated more with summer style in your mind, but you couldn’t be more wrong, and for anybody unconvinced, just take one look at this coat for proof.

    Shop Mango lapels wool coat, £119.99

    BUY NOW

  • Ted Baker faux fur cocoon coat

    Best colourful coats 2021: where to buy and how to style
    Ted Baker faux fur cocoon coat

    Ted Baker’s snuggly faux fur coat is the ultimate statement-making style staple. Keep your outfit simple and chic and let your jacket do the talking for you.

    Shop Ted Baker faux fur cocoon coat, £177

    BUY NOW

BLUE COATS

  • Mango lapels wool coat

    Best colourful coats 2021: where to buy and how to style
    Mango lapels wool coat

    If embracing varying shades in your wardrobe isn’t usually your bag, then embrace the ease of a cropped silhouette, which will add a splash of colour in just the right dose.

    Shop Mango lapels wool coat, £119.99

    BUY NOW

  • Baum und Pferdgarten Dezie coat

    Best colourful coats 2021: where to buy and how to style
    Baum und Pferdgarten Dezie coat

    Baum und Pferdgarten doesn’t miss when it comes to coats and this checkered blue number is proof. Wear with all of your blue pieces to really up the ante.

    Shop Baum und Pferdgarten Dezie coat at Coggles, £309

    BUY NOW

ORANGE COATS

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty; courtesy of brands.

Topics

Share this article