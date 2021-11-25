These rainbow-hued coats will add a healthy dose of colour to lacklustre winter wardrobes

It can be all too easy for the even the most discerning dressers among us to fall into the trap of dressing during winter to match the dreary grey skies.

Day turns into night in the blink of an eye, and before we know it, all we’ve worn for three months straight is black-on-black with the occasional accent of grey.

And while the virtues of colour psychology have been extolled at large, it’s during these SAD-afflicted times that we can collectively help to bolster our moods by the clothes we choose to wear. Most notably, out outerwear choices.