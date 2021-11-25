These rainbow-hued coats will add a healthy dose of colour to lacklustre winter wardrobes

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Red and yellow and pink and blue, in this line-up, there’s bound to be a colourful winter coat right for you.
It can be all too easy for the even the most discerning dressers among us to fall into the trap of dressing during winter to match the dreary grey skies.
Day turns into night in the blink of an eye, and before we know it, all we’ve worn for three months straight is black-on-black with the occasional accent of grey.
And while the virtues of colour psychology have been extolled at large, it’s during these SAD-afflicted times that we can collectively help to bolster our moods by the clothes we choose to wear. Most notably, out outerwear choices.
From swaddling teddy bear styles to tailored boxy coats, there’s a rainbow-hued style to suit every style – and, indeed, mood.
There are seasonal shades of scarlet in all manner of shapes and sizes, there are fresh and sartorially invigorating bursts of orange and there are mellow tones of azure blue, which straddle the fence of punchy and pared-back perfectly.
In short, there’s a bright and bold winter coat for everybody, which will take the decision making of how to weave to colour into an otherwise dark winter wardrobe decidedly easier. Simply snuggle up in the inner sanctums of said colourful coat, and let the coat do the talking for you.
THE BEST COLOURFUL COATS
RED COATS
Zara wool-blend masculine coat
By now, we know that the boxy blazer is all the rage. But what’s been less widely reported is that its older cousin, the boxy winter coat, is also having a moment, most notably in the form of this scarlet number.
Essentiel Antwerp reversible coat
For the indecisive fashionistas among us, Essential Antwerp’s reversible winter coat offers just the right amount of red and pink on both sides.
YELLOW COATS
Jaeger pure wool funnel neck coat
Jaeger’s recent rebrand is one of the most exciting the fashion world has seen this year, and this yellow tailored coat is proof that the British label is back and better than ever.
Shop Jaeger pure wool funnel neck coat at Marks & Spencer, £239.20
Cos wool teddy coat
There’s nothing as snuggly and cosy as a teddy coat, which is the sartorial version of an all-day hug. This canary yellow number is also guaranteed to brighten up a cold winter’s day, and what could be better than that?
PINK COATS
Boden Chiltern wool coat
Pair Boden’s woollen coat with your favourite pair of true blue jeans and a seasonal pair of stomper boots for the perfect winter warming get-up.
Kitri Leona pink faux leather coat
Kitri’s colourblocked pink coat is the perfect faux leather trench for anybody that loves both red and pink. Throw on with a plain white T-shirt and black jeans to really make the coat sing.
GREEN COATS
Arket bouclé wool coat
The virtues of green have been extolled at large in fashion thanks to Bottega Veneta, but Arket’s woollen coat is the perfect high street way to embrace the hue.
Jakke Bailey coat
Jakke’s supple vegan leather coats are a sartorial dream come true. Crafted in a sumptuous shade of grass green, the Bailey coat will keep you warm and have everyone cooing over where it’s from.
H&M green statement coat
Cocoon-style coats are the perfect way to spice up tired winter ensembles, and this forest green number is no exception.
PURPLE COATS
Mango lapels wool coat
Lavender might be associated more with summer style in your mind, but you couldn’t be more wrong, and for anybody unconvinced, just take one look at this coat for proof.
Ted Baker faux fur cocoon coat
Ted Baker’s snuggly faux fur coat is the ultimate statement-making style staple. Keep your outfit simple and chic and let your jacket do the talking for you.
BLUE COATS
Mango lapels wool coat
If embracing varying shades in your wardrobe isn’t usually your bag, then embrace the ease of a cropped silhouette, which will add a splash of colour in just the right dose.
Baum und Pferdgarten Dezie coat
Baum und Pferdgarten doesn’t miss when it comes to coats and this checkered blue number is proof. Wear with all of your blue pieces to really up the ante.
ORANGE COATS
Weekend MaxMara orange double-breasted coat
The perfect way to embrace winter dressing is to not be afraid of colour. To really nail the colourful winter aesthetic, pair this tangerine-toned coat with head-to-toe orange.
Shop Weekend MaxMara orange double-breasted coat at John Lewis & Partners, £580
Jayley orange Alysha coat
This faux snakeskin coat is perfect for adding a splash of colour and texture to an otherwise dreary get-up. Amp it up with lashings of gold jewellery for a seriously splashy ensemble.
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands.