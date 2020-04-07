These are the best (and most comfortable) hoodies to wear at all times

The humble hoodie has made its way into the limelight – these are the chicest ones to shop now. 

Spending more time indoors will either make you realise that you already own a lot of loungewear, or definitely not enough. For most people, it’s the latter. Hoodies seem to be at the top of everyone’s wish lists. Bringing streetwear inside, the humble hoodie already gained a lot of attention during fashion month at the begging of the year with some of the most fashionable women choosing to style theirs with anything from suits to slip skirts. Now, it’s all about how you can style them at home. 

Let’s face it, the hoodie is mainly about comfort, so finding one that’s cosy and comfortable enough to be able to dance around the house in like influencer Caroline Daur (below), is almost essential. 

Whether you go for super soft cashmere from the likes of luxe loungewear brand Chinti and Parker, or you head in the nostalgia direction with tie-die prints and logos – these are the top 10 hooded tops to invest in. They’ll complete your WFH care package – along with a giant bar of Galaxy chocolate, slippers and a Disney+ subscription. 

    This 100% cashmere hoodie has been tried and tested by the fashion team, and it received a 100% score on the comfort scale. With a slightly longer length and no elastic, it makes for the perfect WFH fit. 

    Add a sprinkling of spring to your hoodie collection with a punchy pastel shade. This JW Anderson number with contrasting arms and subtle logo will be the dream with your fave pair of jeans. 

    The go-to for all things loungewear, Chinti and Parker always comes up with the goods. This time, it’s the cashmere star hoodie that’s caught our eye. It comes in four classic colours and you can get the matching sweatpants, here. 

    You can never go wrong if you opt for black. This long length hoodie is available in size XL-4XL in the H&M+ section. It’s a classic you’ll wear on repeat.

