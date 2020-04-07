The humble hoodie has made its way into the limelight – these are the chicest ones to shop now.
Spending more time indoors will either make you realise that you already own a lot of loungewear, or definitely not enough. For most people, it’s the latter. Hoodies seem to be at the top of everyone’s wish lists. Bringing streetwear inside, the humble hoodie already gained a lot of attention during fashion month at the begging of the year with some of the most fashionable women choosing to style theirs with anything from suits to slip skirts. Now, it’s all about how you can style them at home.
Let’s face it, the hoodie is mainly about comfort, so finding one that’s cosy and comfortable enough to be able to dance around the house in like influencer Caroline Daur (below), is almost essential.
Whether you go for super soft cashmere from the likes of luxe loungewear brand Chinti and Parker, or you head in the nostalgia direction with tie-die prints and logos – these are the top 10 hooded tops to invest in. They’ll complete your WFH care package – along with a giant bar of Galaxy chocolate, slippers and a Disney+ subscription.
Shop best hoodies
French Connection
This 100% cashmere hoodie has been tried and tested by the fashion team, and it received a 100% score on the comfort scale. With a slightly longer length and no elastic, it makes for the perfect WFH fit.
JW Anderson
Add a sprinkling of spring to your hoodie collection with a punchy pastel shade. This JW Anderson number with contrasting arms and subtle logo will be the dream with your fave pair of jeans.
Chinti and Parker
The go-to for all things loungewear, Chinti and Parker always comes up with the goods. This time, it’s the cashmere star hoodie that’s caught our eye. It comes in four classic colours and you can get the matching sweatpants, here.
H&M
You can never go wrong if you opt for black. This long length hoodie is available in size XL-4XL in the H&M+ section. It’s a classic you’ll wear on repeat.
Marks and Spencer
If you prefer a zipper style then M&S is the go-to for classic, neutral tone versions. We’re all for an easy style you can also machine wash and tumble dry – it’s a win-win.
Champion
For a hit of nostalgia, look to a Champion logo hoodie. Topshop has so many of them it’ll be tricky to pick a colour but khaki is the new black this season.
WarehouseIf you prefer a cropped style then this is the one for you. In pastel blue or camel, it’ll look chic as loungewear or in the office with wide leg trousers.
paige
Up your hooded top game with a tie-dye print. This pastel pink beauty by Paige will update any outfit – from joggers to mom jeans for a 90s feel.
Shop Paige Oakley cotton-jersey hoodie, £185 (selfridges.com)
Acne Studios
Rely on Acne Studios for the ultimate wear-anytime grey style. Whether you pair it with your comfy strides for indoors, or layer with a blazer for a daily walk – everyone should have a grey hoodie in their capsule wardrobe.
Shop Acne Studios face logo-patch hooded sweatshirt, £235 (matchesfashion.com)
MonkiSorbet shades are key for spring/summer 2020 and this lemon number is the fresh addition your loungewear edit needs. Style with grey joggers and chunky dad trainers for an effortless off-duty vibe.
Opening image: Getty
Images: courtesy of brands