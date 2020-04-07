Spending more time indoors will either make you realise that you already own a lot of loungewear, or definitely not enough. For most people, it’s the latter. Hoodies seem to be at the top of everyone’s wish lists. Bringing streetwear inside, the humble hoodie already gained a lot of attention during fashion month at the begging of the year with some of the most fashionable women choosing to style theirs with anything from suits to slip skirts. Now, it’s all about how you can style them at home.

Let’s face it, the hoodie is mainly about comfort, so finding one that’s cosy and comfortable enough to be able to dance around the house in like influencer Caroline Daur (below), is almost essential.