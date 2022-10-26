Corduroy is cool again. While it has flitted in and out of fashion for as long as we can remember, it’s back in full force this season.

Spotted on the autumn/winter 22 runway collections of Gucci, Khaite and Paul Smith, in the form of blazers, trousers and full suits, the designers are turning their eye to tailoring. But corduroy wasn’t always the fabric of the fashionable.

After booming in the 1970s and 80s, it became a dated design. Think of those stereotypical dad-style costumes – long before dadcore became cool – often spotted in preppy high school movies being worn by the unlucky-in-love characters.