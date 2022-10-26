All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The 70s fit is back as this season’s must-have trouser style.
Corduroy is cool again. While it has flitted in and out of fashion for as long as we can remember, it’s back in full force this season.
Spotted on the autumn/winter 22 runway collections of Gucci, Khaite and Paul Smith, in the form of blazers, trousers and full suits, the designers are turning their eye to tailoring. But corduroy wasn’t always the fabric of the fashionable.
After booming in the 1970s and 80s, it became a dated design. Think of those stereotypical dad-style costumes – long before dadcore became cool – often spotted in preppy high school movies being worn by the unlucky-in-love characters.
But, thanks to the rise of retro designs, and our love for vintage finds, the classic cords are back in style, and trousers are a top priority. Especially bold-coloured ones, if recent street-style snaps are anything to go by.
Always taking inspiration from styles gone by, Ganni has created a vibrant red straight-leg pair that are already selling out. Levi’s, who has decked us out in trousers and jeans since 1873, has reached back into their archives and designed a neutral-toned ankle grazer pair. And Cos has gone bold with a bright blue trouser and blazer co-ord.
So, whether you’re looking for a statement pair similar to the street-style set, a casual co-ord, or an everyday essential pair, we’ve found the best corduroy trousers to buy now. All they need is a simple white trainer, ankle boot and collared knit, for an effortless, yet statement-making look.
Ganni straight-leg corduroy trousers
Slouchy in fit, these Ganni trousers certainly play on the retro appeal of the classic cord. Of course, the main attraction is the vibrant red tone, which can be accentuated with block colours, or pared back with a simple white tee.
Levi's ribcage straight cut ankle grazer corduroy trousers
These neutral Levi’s cords make a great pair for those wanting to just touch on the trend without drawing too much attention to it. Grazing the ankle, an ankle boot or statement-making shoe would work wonders to liven up the look.
Shop Levi’s ribcage straight cut ankle grazer corduroy trousers at John Lewis, £95
Rolla’s Francoise cord pants
The most autumn-themed colour in this round-up, these chestnut trousers fit the fall memo perfectly. Whether layered over a knee-high boot and underneath a leather trench, or kept plain and simple with a trainer and simple tee, wear them as you would your regular blue jeans for limitless styling potential.
Citizens of Humanity Paloma baggy cord jeans
A black pair of trousers is one of the most versatile wardrobe essentials you can buy. Whether paired with block colours, bold prints or bright white tones, they suit almost anything, and a corduroy pair is no exception.
Shop Citizens of Humanity Paloma baggy cord jeans at Free People, £200
Cos wide-leg corduroy trousers
Touching on the tailoring side, this Cos trouser-blazer co-ord can be worn separately for a more casual style, or together for a formal fit. With an exaggerated wide-leg, they’re quite daring in dimension, yet can be toned down with a simple white tee and trainers.
IKKS Women’s slate blue corduroy flared trousers
In slate blue, these trousers certainly aren’t your everyday colour, but that’s why we love them so much. Again, this pair has a matching blazer for a complete effortless outfit, but can also be worn separately with a boldly printed shirt and ankle boots to accentuate that 70s fit.
Scotch & Soda the charm garment-dyed corduroy flare
Flared trousers are known to flatter the shape of the body, elongating the leg and accentuating curves, while also emphasising the 70s fit. Pretty in pink, don’t disregard this pair for the cooler months, though. Once paired with a thick creamy rill neck and boots, they’re sure to brighten up your winter wardrobe.
Shop Scotch & Soda the charm garment-dyed corduroy flare, £150
Isabel Marant Milorsy velvet-corduroy wide-leg trousers
Neutral tones were one of the biggest trends this year, with almost everyone opting to dress like an oat milk latte. So, carrying on this colour palette into autumn, these Isabel Marant cords are casual in fit, yet tick all the boxes on the neutral colour front.
Shop Isabel Marant Milorsy velvet-corduroy wide-leg trousers, £395
Maeve Colette corduroy wide-leg trousers
Dare we say it, but Christmas is right around the corner, and deep jewel tones are trying to grab our attention already. Could this Maeve pair of corduroys be the perfect Christmas party outfit? We think it’s quite possible, especially when paired with a tulle top and heels, as pictured.
Mango flared corduroy trousers
These cords could easily be mistaken for black, but they’re actually a very deep green tone, making them slightly less harsh to wear. Whether paired with a cosy turtleneck, joyful jumper or a simple tee and a shacket, they’re sure to be a simple style staple you’ll reach for time and time again.
Weekend Max Mara lusso trousers
Casual in cut, and created from a light cream corduroy, these light-toned trousers are perfect for the colder season. Whether styled in a monochromatic look of cable knit jumpers, white trainers and oversized knitwear or warmed up with bold colours, they’re certainly chic and comfortable too.
Shop Weekend Max Mara lusso trousers a Matches Fashion, £195
Images: courtesy of Getty and brands.