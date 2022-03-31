Corset tops

11 corset tops to live out all of your wildest dreams, Bridgerton style

Want to channel your favourite Bridgerton character? Well, gentle reader, with these corset tops, it’s a cinch.

Bridgerton is back, and with it, more scintillating gossip, more heart-stopping romance and, of course, more dazzling dresses.

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been floating around in a Regency-tainted daydream since the show dropped on Netflix last week. And what better way to embrace the elegance and femininity of Bridgerton style than with a figure-hugging corset top?

This modern twist on the classic fashion staple is the perfect way to channel your inner Daphne or Kate. With wiring to provide structure and shape, corset tops and bustiers offer a strong, sexy silhouette that harks back to the ladylike fashions of centuries past – without all of the organ-crushing and light-headedness that came with the corsets of the past. After all, we’ve all seen what happened in Pirates Of The Caribbean.

With corset tops, versatility is the name of the game. Pairing a bright neon bustier tube top with a pair of high-waisted jeans will give you a bold contemporary look while opting for a softer, sleeved corset with a flowing midi skirt will transform you into a summery, meadow-traipsing goddess. However you choose to style your corset top, this is one silhouette that will never go out of style.

  • Komorebi Studio romantic bandeau corset top

    For a corset top that even Lady Whistledown would approve of, Komorebi Studio’s bandeau corset is the only option. This structured top features a romantic tapestry-like image of an old painting, complete with ribbon ties at the back.

  • Reformation Ellora top

    A modern take on a classic corset, this fitted tank with shoulder ties is a summer staple. Pair with platform sandals and high-waisted shorts for a romantic yet edgy look that will make you the talk of the ton.

  • Anthropologie Gathered blouse

    Say hello to your new favourite summer top. With delicate wrist ties, an impressionistic floral print and a smocked waist cinch, this top is giving dreamy romance meets chic sophistication.

  • Stradivarius Printed Bridgerton corset top

    Inspired by the show that everyone’s talking about, this corset top has everything a Bridgerton fan could want. Dainty floral print? Check. Delicate ruffles? Check. Perfect cinched waist? Check. This is a no-brainer.

  • Miaou Venus corset top

    This sexy, bright corset top takes Regency glamour in a new direction — and we can’t get enough. Throw on your favourite pair of jeans (or the matching mini skirt) and get ready to usher in the summer.

  • Vasiliki Atelier Alisha bodice top

    With its subtle blush tone, soft stripe pattern and feminine puffed sleeves, this elegant top offers a gentler take on the classic corset.

