All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Want to channel your favourite Bridgerton character? Well, gentle reader, with these corset tops, it’s a cinch.
Bridgerton is back, and with it, more scintillating gossip, more heart-stopping romance and, of course, more dazzling dresses.
If you’re anything like us, you’ve been floating around in a Regency-tainted daydream since the show dropped on Netflix last week. And what better way to embrace the elegance and femininity of Bridgerton style than with a figure-hugging corset top?
This modern twist on the classic fashion staple is the perfect way to channel your inner Daphne or Kate. With wiring to provide structure and shape, corset tops and bustiers offer a strong, sexy silhouette that harks back to the ladylike fashions of centuries past – without all of the organ-crushing and light-headedness that came with the corsets of the past. After all, we’ve all seen what happened in Pirates Of The Caribbean.
With corset tops, versatility is the name of the game. Pairing a bright neon bustier tube top with a pair of high-waisted jeans will give you a bold contemporary look while opting for a softer, sleeved corset with a flowing midi skirt will transform you into a summery, meadow-traipsing goddess. However you choose to style your corset top, this is one silhouette that will never go out of style.
Komorebi Studio romantic bandeau corset top
For a corset top that even Lady Whistledown would approve of, Komorebi Studio’s bandeau corset is the only option. This structured top features a romantic tapestry-like image of an old painting, complete with ribbon ties at the back.
Shop Komorebi Studio romantic bandeau corset top at Etsy, £36
Reformation Ellora top
A modern take on a classic corset, this fitted tank with shoulder ties is a summer staple. Pair with platform sandals and high-waisted shorts for a romantic yet edgy look that will make you the talk of the ton.
Anthropologie Gathered blouse
Say hello to your new favourite summer top. With delicate wrist ties, an impressionistic floral print and a smocked waist cinch, this top is giving dreamy romance meets chic sophistication.
Stradivarius Printed Bridgerton corset top
Inspired by the show that everyone’s talking about, this corset top has everything a Bridgerton fan could want. Dainty floral print? Check. Delicate ruffles? Check. Perfect cinched waist? Check. This is a no-brainer.
Miaou Venus corset top
This sexy, bright corset top takes Regency glamour in a new direction — and we can’t get enough. Throw on your favourite pair of jeans (or the matching mini skirt) and get ready to usher in the summer.
Vasiliki Atelier Alisha bodice top
With its subtle blush tone, soft stripe pattern and feminine puffed sleeves, this elegant top offers a gentler take on the classic corset.
Shop Vasiliki Atelier Alisha bodice top at Wolf and Badger, £164
Asos Curve velour corset top
A sumptuous, deep wine-coloured velour corset top that will take you from daytime meetings to evening drinks as gracefully as any Regency-era debutante.
Aggi Lara downtown corset top
Not all corsets have to scream romance or femininity. This sharp grey corset is perfect for adding to your power suit collection.
Zara Satin corsetry-inspired top
Satin and corset go together like a Duke and Duchess – and this heavenly satin corset crop top is a total dream come true.
Alyda Gigi top
With a double halter strap and delicate bow, this white linen top provides a contemporary spin on the classic corset.
Anthropologie Pilcro button down corset
Corset, meet 90s grunge. This sexy denim button-down corset brings the classic shape spinning into the 21st century – and we are obsessed.
Images: courtesy of brands