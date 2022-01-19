The best 15 pieces to buy from the Cos new-in section

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
London-born label Cos has become renowned for its minimalist offerings over the years. If timeless style is what you’re striving for, we’ve selected the best pieces from its latest designs to try out.
There are some pieces we buy out of impulse. A completely contrasting move from our usual taste, yet somehow, they end up in our wardrobes ready and waiting to be worn. Other items – the staples – are the ones we simply can’t do without. And whether it’s a crisp white shirt or a strategically oversized wool jumper, one retailer does this incredibly well. Ever since its creation in 2007, Cos has become synonymous with these classic, timeless, trend-averse pieces we hold so very close to our hearts.
Inspired by offerings that span architecture, photography, textiles and ceramics, everything this label releases is simply divine. Classic check prints, block colours, often neutral as well as wide-sleeved shirts, the archetypical Cos style is one we always want to find a way to embody.
To make things easy, we’ve curated a list of the best pieces to start off with, courtesy of their new-in section. The latest designs made from quality materials, these pieces are meant to last the long haul.
Scroll down to add a bit of Cos’s signature minimalist stylings to your wardrobe this winter. You’re welcome…
Oversized-fit check blazerThere’s no denying the fact we all love a blazer. But, factor in the battenburg pastel yellow and pink colourway and we’re even more inclined to rank the style in our top 10.
Pleated wide-leg checked trousersThe perfect matching wide-leg trousers to your battenberg-hued blazer, this piece also makes for a great statement item. Simply add a thick knit white vest and you’re good to go.
Checked wool vestWhen The Queen’s Gambit took over our Instagram feeds two years ago, we welcomed the mid-century maximalist aesthetic with open arms. Looking to still keep a part of this look with you? This thick, wool cream checkerboard vest fits into your Gambit-inspired wardrobe with ease. Now time to brush up on your chess strategy…
Ribbed-knit maxi dressHere to solve the age-old dilemma of wanting a dress that’s simultaneously chic, understated and keeps us warm in winter, this thin-ribbed maxi dress with ruffle-hemmed edging is sure to impress.
Cashmere ribbed-knit jumperIn classic Cos fashion, this jumper mixes contrasting colours with a subtle hint by way of the fuchsia-lined hem. The fact that it’s cashmere is purely a plus. Win-win.
Ruffle-detail oversized shirtAnother Cos staple, the white, oversized shirt. This is one you’ll want to have lying around whenever WFH wardrobes need a shake up. Thanks to its ruffle-lined collar, it’s ready to be shown off under a thick-knit vest.
Folded leather medium shoulder bagSometimes bags don’t need to be flashy to be beautiful. This medium-sized leather trapezoid-shaped accessory fits the bill and is roomy enough for all of your everyday essentials from keys to 2022 planners.
Straight mid-rise jeansYou can never have too many jeans, right? Consider this straight-leg mid-rise organic cotton a failsafe pair, whether you’re running some errands or headed out for dinner.
Pleated midi dressRed. Floral. Collared. This midi dress is everything that a dull day calls for.
Loose-fit cropped jumperWhen it’s particularly cold this winter, a loose-fit mid-grey jumper is in the lineup somewhere. Make this wool-blended crew neck offering your first port of call. Cropped ever so slightly, there’s enough tailoring detail here to distinguish it from your average jumper.
Bouclé belted coatBouclé has been a style that’s seemed to dominate outerwear this past season, and for good reason. Not only does it look cosy, but this maxi, belted coat has a detachable waist-belt so you can add as little or as much detail to your walk-ready outfit as possible.
Oversized checked v-neck jumperV-neck cardigans have undergone various iterations throughout the years, but nowadays, it’s all about the oversized, shaggy-textured version. And who can say no to this slouchy black and white check option?
Oversized leather giletWhat’s a countryside staycation to the Cotswolds without a gilet? This oversized, forest green option is perfect for the days when you’re in need of a slight colour splash.
Square-toe leather loafersThe leather loafers resurgence has really made us think about swapping our trainers in for something a little more smarter recently. Taking note of this, the Cos design team has adapted the style for our minimalist desires with a slanted square-toe.
Spread-collar wool jumperAn exaggerated collared jumper has been all the rage these past few months and this navy option is ideal for those WFH days when you want to switch up your all-black outfits.
