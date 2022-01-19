COS fashion shopping roundup

The best 15 pieces to buy from the Cos new-in section

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

London-born label Cos has become renowned for its minimalist offerings over the years. If timeless style is what you’re striving for, we’ve selected the best pieces from its latest designs to try out.

There are some pieces we buy out of impulse. A completely contrasting move from our usual taste, yet somehow, they end up in our wardrobes ready and waiting to be worn. Other items – the staples – are the ones we simply can’t do without. And whether it’s a crisp white shirt or a strategically oversized wool jumper, one retailer does this incredibly well. Ever since its creation in 2007, Cos has become synonymous with these classic, timeless, trend-averse pieces we hold so very close to our hearts.

Inspired by offerings that span architecture, photography, textiles and ceramics, everything this label releases is simply divine. Classic check prints, block colours, often neutral as well as wide-sleeved shirts, the archetypical Cos style is one we always want to find a way to embody.

You may also like

This is how to find the best pieces from & Other Stories – plus the 15 buys on our wishlist

To make things easy, we’ve curated a list of the best pieces to start off with, courtesy of their new-in section. The latest designs made from quality materials, these pieces are meant to last the long haul.

Scroll down to add a bit of Cos’s signature minimalist stylings to your wardrobe this winter. You’re welcome…

You may also like

18 of the best lingerie buys from the Net-A-Porter sale

  • Oversized-fit check blazer

    COS Oversized-fit check blazer
    COS Oversized-fit check blazer
    There’s no denying the fact we all love a blazer. But, factor in the battenburg pastel yellow and pink colourway and we’re even more inclined to rank the style in our top 10.

    Shop Oversized-fit check blazer at Cos, £150

    buy now

  • Pleated wide-leg checked trousers

    COS Pleated wide-leg checked trousers
    COS Pleated wide-leg checked trousers
    The perfect matching wide-leg trousers to your battenberg-hued blazer, this piece also makes for a great statement item. Simply add a thick knit white vest and you’re good to go.

    Shop Pleated wide-leg checked trousers at Cos, £99

    buy now

  • Checked wool vest

    COS Checked wool vest
    COS Checked wool vest
    When The Queen’s Gambit took over our Instagram feeds two years ago, we welcomed the mid-century maximalist aesthetic with open arms. Looking to still keep a part of this look with you? This thick, wool cream checkerboard vest fits into your Gambit-inspired wardrobe with ease. Now time to brush up on your chess strategy…


    Shop Checked wool vest at Cos, £79

    buy now

  • Ribbed-knit maxi dress

    COS Ribbed-knit maxi dress
    COS Ribbed-knit maxi dress
    Here to solve the age-old dilemma of wanting a dress that’s simultaneously chic, understated and keeps us warm in winter, this thin-ribbed maxi dress with ruffle-hemmed edging is sure to impress.


    Shop Ribbed-knit maxi dress at Cos, £59

    buy now

  • Cashmere ribbed-knit jumper

    COS Cashmere ribbed-knit jumper
    COS Cashmere ribbed-knit jumper
    In classic Cos fashion, this jumper mixes contrasting colours with a subtle hint by way of the fuchsia-lined hem. The fact that it’s cashmere is purely a plus. Win-win.


    Shop Cashmere ribbed-knit jumper at Cos, £150

    buy now

  • Ruffle-detail oversized shirt

    COS Ruffle-detail oversized shirt
    COS Ruffle-detail oversized shirt
    Another Cos staple, the white, oversized shirt. This is one you’ll want to have lying around whenever WFH wardrobes need a shake up. Thanks to its ruffle-lined collar, it’s ready to be shown off under a thick-knit vest.

    Shop Ruffle-detail oversized shirt at Cos, £69

    buy now

  • Folded leather medium shoulder bag

    COS Folded leather medium shoulder bag
    COS Folded leather medium shoulder bag
    Sometimes bags don’t need to be flashy to be beautiful. This medium-sized leather trapezoid-shaped accessory fits the bill and is roomy enough for all of your everyday essentials from keys to 2022 planners.


    Shop Folded leather medium shoulder bag at Cos, £125

    buy now

  • Straight mid-rise jeans

    COS Straight mid-rise jeans
    COS Straight mid-rise jeans
    You can never have too many jeans, right? Consider this straight-leg mid-rise organic cotton a failsafe pair, whether you’re running some errands or headed out for dinner.


    Shop Straight mid-rise jeans at Cos, £59

    buy now

  • Pleated midi dress

    COS Pleated midi dress
    COS Pleated midi dress
    Red. Floral. Collared. This midi dress is everything that a dull day calls for. 


    Shop Pleated midi dress at Cos, £89

    buy now

  • Loose-fit cropped jumper

    COS Loose-fit cropped jumper
    COS Loose-fit cropped jumper
    When it’s particularly cold this winter, a loose-fit mid-grey jumper is in the lineup somewhere. Make this wool-blended crew neck offering your first port of call. Cropped ever so slightly, there’s enough tailoring detail here to distinguish it from your average jumper. 

    Shop Loose-fit cropped jumper at Cos, £69

    buy now

  • Bouclé belted coat

    COS Bouclé belted coat
    COS Bouclé belted coat
    Bouclé has been a style that’s seemed to dominate outerwear this past season, and for good reason. Not only does it look cosy, but this maxi, belted coat has a detachable waist-belt so you can add as little or as much detail to your walk-ready outfit as possible.


    Shop Bouclé belted coat at Cos, £190

    buy now

  • Oversized checked v-neck jumper

    COS Oversized checked v-neck jumper
    COS Oversized checked v-neck jumper
    V-neck cardigans have undergone various iterations throughout the years, but nowadays, it’s all about the oversized, shaggy-textured version. And who can say no to this slouchy black and white check option?


    Shop Oversized checked v-neck jumper at Cos, £125

    buy now

  • Oversized leather gilet

    COS Oversized leather gilet
    COS Oversized leather gilet
    What’s a countryside staycation to the Cotswolds without a gilet? This oversized, forest green option is perfect for the days when you’re in need of a slight colour splash.

    Shop Oversized leather gilet at Cos, £290

    buy now

  • Square-toe leather loafers

    COS Square-toe leather loafers
    COS Square-toe leather loafers
    The leather loafers resurgence has really made us think about swapping our trainers in for something a little more smarter recently. Taking note of this, the Cos design team has adapted the style for our minimalist desires with a slanted square-toe. 


    Shop Square-toe leather loafers at Cos, £135

    buy now

  • Spread-collar wool jumper

    COS Spread-collar wool jumper
    COS Spread-collar wool jumper
    An exaggerated collared jumper has been all the rage these past few months and this navy option is ideal for those WFH days when you want to switch up your all-black outfits.


    Shop Spread-collar wool jumper at Cos, £79

    buy now

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Cos

Topics

Share this article