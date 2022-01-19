The best 15 pieces to buy from the Cos new-in section

There are some pieces we buy out of impulse. A completely contrasting move from our usual taste, yet somehow, they end up in our wardrobes ready and waiting to be worn. Other items – the staples – are the ones we simply can’t do without. And whether it’s a crisp white shirt or a strategically oversized wool jumper, one retailer does this incredibly well. Ever since its creation in 2007, Cos has become synonymous with these classic, timeless, trend-averse pieces we hold so very close to our hearts.

Inspired by offerings that span architecture, photography, textiles and ceramics, everything this label releases is simply divine. Classic check prints, block colours, often neutral as well as wide-sleeved shirts, the archetypical Cos style is one we always want to find a way to embody.