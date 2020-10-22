5 cosy co-ord sets you won’t want to take off all winter (even for outside of the house)

Cosy co-ords are here to be your best pals for the foreseeable – these are the styles to try out, and never take off. 

Hands up who wants to get cosy? Whether it’s the time of the year of just the year in general, 2020 is definitely all about home comforts. Yep, we mean hearty meals and wintry spiced scented candles but we’re also talking about outfits, too. 

The humble hoodie is one of the hardest working items in most people’s wardrobe lately, add to this the fact the casual jogger has made its way outside of the house – styled with leather blazers and crisp white shirts – and it’s safe to say loungewear is acceptable to wear at all times. The styles that are gaining our attention right now are the matchy-matchy co-ords that make getting dressing a whole lot easier. 

We know what you’re thinking, the comfy tracksuit isn’t new but hear us out. We’re not just talking the hoodie and joggers (although these also get a strong yes) we mean the new comfies – from the knit vest and wide leg trousers to the sweater and shorts set. Fashion influencer Ellie from @slipintostyle (above) shows how you can even wear them out and about, teaming this lilac The Frankie Shop set with knee-high boots. We predict, though, they’ll also be your new go-to while you put your feet up to watch some feel-good films.

One of the best things about these co-ords is that you’ll be able to wear them as a set, as separates, in and outside of the house. The typical capsule wardrobe looks slightly different right now, but we (along with some of our favourite brands) massively approve of the new cosy duos. 

Vest top and wide leg trousers

Zara

  • Zara knit vest top

    Zara vest
    Zara vest

    The knit vest has become a staple this autumn. Incorporate them into your loungewear edit with this oversized beige beauty from Zara. Team with the matching trousers or layer over jeans and a white shirt for out of the house plans. 

    Shop knitted waistcoat at Zara, £29.99

  • Zara wide-leg trousers

    Zara knit trousers
    Zara knit trousers

    Stretch-waist trousers have been a saviour this year. These uber-comfy wide-leg fit trousers will be the relaxed pair you need to make your WFH wardrobe complete. 

    Shop wide-leg knit trousers at Zara, £29.99

Maxi dress and longline cardigan

Pretty Secrets dress and cardigan
Pretty Secrets dress and cardigan

Cable knit sweater and shorts

Mango cable knit jumper and shorts
Mango cable knit jumper and shorts

  • Mango cable knit sweater

    Mango cable knit sweater
    Mango cable knit sweater

    A neutral cable knit sweater will go the distance in your wardrobe – whether you team it with wide leg trousers, the matching shorts or a silky slip skirt, we guarantee you’ll wear this again and again and… you get the picture. 

    Shop cable knit sweater at Mango, £35.99

  • Mango cable knit shorts

    Mango cable knit shorts
    Mango cable knit shorts

    Shorts aren’t just for summer, people – oh no; these new knitted pairs have given the short a whole new spin. You’ll most likely want to keep these for indoors but they’re the ideal alternative to joggers. 

    Shop cable knit shorts at Mango, £29.99

Knit skirt and cardigan

H&M
H&M skirt, top and cardigan

Cashmere jumper and joggers

Chinti and Parker set

