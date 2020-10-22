Cosy co-ords are here to be your best pals for the foreseeable – these are the styles to try out, and never take off.
Hands up who wants to get cosy? Whether it’s the time of the year of just the year in general, 2020 is definitely all about home comforts. Yep, we mean hearty meals and wintry spiced scented candles but we’re also talking about outfits, too.
The humble hoodie is one of the hardest working items in most people’s wardrobe lately, add to this the fact the casual jogger has made its way outside of the house – styled with leather blazers and crisp white shirts – and it’s safe to say loungewear is acceptable to wear at all times. The styles that are gaining our attention right now are the matchy-matchy co-ords that make getting dressing a whole lot easier.
We know what you’re thinking, the comfy tracksuit isn’t new but hear us out. We’re not just talking the hoodie and joggers (although these also get a strong yes) we mean the new comfies – from the knit vest and wide leg trousers to the sweater and shorts set. Fashion influencer Ellie from @slipintostyle (above) shows how you can even wear them out and about, teaming this lilac The Frankie Shop set with knee-high boots. We predict, though, they’ll also be your new go-to while you put your feet up to watch some feel-good films.
One of the best things about these co-ords is that you’ll be able to wear them as a set, as separates, in and outside of the house. The typical capsule wardrobe looks slightly different right now, but we (along with some of our favourite brands) massively approve of the new cosy duos.
Shop best cosy co-ords
Vest top and wide leg trousers
Shop the look
Zara knit vest top
The knit vest has become a staple this autumn. Incorporate them into your loungewear edit with this oversized beige beauty from Zara. Team with the matching trousers or layer over jeans and a white shirt for out of the house plans.
Zara wide-leg trousers
Stretch-waist trousers have been a saviour this year. These uber-comfy wide-leg fit trousers will be the relaxed pair you need to make your WFH wardrobe complete.
Maxi dress and longline cardigan
Shop look
Pretty Secrets
Basically a dressing gown you can get away with wearing outside, this cosy longline cardie gets a strong yes. In fail-safe grey and sizes 8-34, you’ll struggle to want to take it off, ever.
Pretty Secrets
The base to this outfit is the lounge dress. The midi dress in a super-soft fabric will take you from the sofa to brunch – just don’t forget to leave your slippers at home.
Cable knit sweater and shorts
Shop the look
Mango cable knit sweater
A neutral cable knit sweater will go the distance in your wardrobe – whether you team it with wide leg trousers, the matching shorts or a silky slip skirt, we guarantee you’ll wear this again and again and… you get the picture.
Mango cable knit shorts
Shorts aren’t just for summer, people – oh no; these new knitted pairs have given the short a whole new spin. You’ll most likely want to keep these for indoors but they’re the ideal alternative to joggers.
Knit skirt and cardigan
Shop the look
H&M knit cardigan with embellished buttons
Embellished button knitwear is having a moment right now. Jump on the trend with this sleek grey style – it also comes in lilac, too.
H&M knit skirt
Add trainers and a T-shirt, pair with a silky cami or simply chuck on the cardigan with some fluffy slippers for a laid back (yet chic) in the house look.
Cashmere jumper and joggers
Shop the look
Chinti and Parker cashmere jumper
Everyone knows cashmere is one of the cosiest fabrics around. Get snuggly in this V-neck jumper – it’s also great for layering over a roll neck knit when it’s super chilly.
Chinti and Parker joggers
Investing in cashmere is never a bad idea but you have to look after it properly to keep it looking good. Luckily, Chinti and Parker already has a cashmere care guide to get you prepped.
Opening image: Getty
All other images: courtesy of brands