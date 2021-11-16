cosy socks
22 pairs of the cutest and cosiest socks to keep your feet warm this winter

Don’t underestimate the joy a simple pair of socks can bring, whether you are curled up on the couch or adding to your wardrobe as a stylish accessory. 

There is such great pleasure to be derived from life’s little things, particularly at this time of year. It might be curling up on the sofa with a good book, making an indulgent hot chocolate to drink as your watch your favourite shows (Bake Off? Succession? Or both?), or maybe your self-care looks more like a face mask and some meditation. 

Whatever brings you joy, all of these activities can be improved (IMHO) with the addition of a soft and cosy pair of socks. Oh, and it really helps if they are cute too. Socks are essentials, they don’t cost the earth, and even though they only cover our feet they do have a way of making everything feel better. Need a new pair? We’ve sifting through 100s of pairs and picked 22 of the cutest and cosiest ones. Your toes can thank us later.  

  • Scamp & Dude Supercharged Socks

    Scamp and Dude socks

    These soft cotton socks come in four colourways, but let’s face it red and pink is hard to beat.

    Scamp & Dude Supercharged Socks, £10.00

  • Pantherella Tabitha Socks

    lilac cashmere socks
    The Tabitha socks in lilac mix.

    These English-made ribbed cashmere socks are chic and luxurious and are unrivalled if softness and warmth is what you seek. The lilac and damson ones are particularly lovely for this time of year. 

    Pantherella Tabitha socks, £32

  • Lazy Oaf Side Eye Socks

    Lazy Oaf socks

    Love giving the side eye? Course you do, well now you can do it with your feet as well as your face. 

    Lazy Oaf Side Eye Socks, £10

  • DeFacto Batik Print Long Socks

    tie dye socks
    DeFacto tie dye socks.

    These khaki socks provide the perfect colour palette for autumn/winter, proving that tie dye isn’t just for the summer.

    DeFacto Batik Print Long Socks, £5

  • Burlington Ladywell Rhomb Women Socks

    burlington socks
    Burlington argyle socks.

    Looking for something a little bit more traditional? Try these brown check socks by Burlington made from a soft cotton blend.

    Burlington Ladywell Rhomb Women Socks, £14

  • Boody Chunky Bed Socks

    Broody chunky bed socks
    Boody chunky bed socks.

    If you don’t already have a pair of bed socks, you need to invest in some for winter. These socks from Boody feature a loose leg opening so they fall softly on your legs.

    Boody Chunky Bed Socks, £14.95

  • Oliver Bonas Bee Teal Socks

    Oliver Bonas socks.
    Oliver Bonas' super cute bee socks.

    These Oliver Bonas socks feature this cute bee motif, contrasted beautifully against a teal background.

    Oliver Bonas Bee Teal Socks, £6.50

  • Tom Lane Pink Bed Socks

    Tom Lane bed socks
    Tom Lane bed socks

    In case you aren’t already familiar, Tom Lane is a luxury knitwear brand, proudly creating products that are designed and made in Britain. Founded in 2015 by Jayne Ireland, the business is run from her family farm in Lincolnshire, with a focus on quality and craftsmanship and supporting British makers.

    Tom Lane Pink Bed Socks, £24

  • Chatty Feet - Opera WinFeet

    oprah winfrey socks
    ChattyFeet create fun, feminist socks.

    If you love a novelty item then these are the socks for you. ChattyFeet creates ‘arty socks with a feminist twist’ and their designs feature figures including Frida Kahlo, Meghan Markle and, of course, Oprah Winfrey.

    Chatty Feet - Opera WinFeet, £8.50

  • HappySocks - Cloudy Sock

    cloud socks
    HappySocks' cloud socks.

    HappySocks create comfortable and colourful designs as a tool for spreading happiness and their signature Cloudy Sock certainly sparks joy.

    HappySocks - Cloudy Sock, £11.95

  • Mint Velvet Sparkle Socks

    MintVelvet glitter socks
    Mint Velvet glitter socks.

    Party season socks are a thing, apparently, and we’re absolutely here for it. These sparkly socks are as comfy as they are chic and they’d look as good with a pair of heels as they would underneath your slippers.

    Mint Velvet Sparkle Socks, £12

  • & Other Stories Frilled Floral Embroidery Socks

    Stories socks
    & Other Stories floral embroidery socks.

    Florals? On socks? Groundbreaking. But seriously, this & Other Stories pair has frilled edging and embroidery so they’re a winner in our eyes.

    & Other Stories Frilled Floral Embroidery Socks, £11

  • Girlfriend Collective Please Recycle Quarter Crew Sock

    Please Recycle socks
    Girlfriend Collective please recycle socks.

    Sustainable socks are a thing and this Girlfriend Collective pair makes sure everyone knows about it. Girlfriend Collective is a sustainable brand so they’re really practising what they preach with this pair of socks.

    Girlfriend Collective Please Recycle Quarter Crew Sock, £14

  • Ganni Wool Jacquard Socks

    ganni far isle socks
    Ganni's wool jacquard socks.

    Willing to splurge a little in order to find the perfect pair of socks? You could do worse than this blue Ganni far isle design.

    Ganni Wool Jacquard Socks, £50

  • Monki Sporty Statement Socks

    monki socks
    Planet printed socks from Monki

    These planet motif socks are ideal for astrology-lovers, especially if you’re not quite ready to commit to an overly colourful sock.

    Monki Sporty Statement Socks, £4

  • Hunkemoller Knit Socks

    knit socks
    Hunkemoller knit socks.

    When you think of cosy socks, these might be exactly what you think of. The cable knit fabric will keep you warm and chic. 

    Hunkemoller Knit Socks, £9

  • Selected Femme Shiny Socks

    Selected Femme socks
    Shiny socks by Selected Femme.

    This khaki and polka dot pair are cute and would look great peaking out of a pair of boots.

    Selected Femme Shiny Socks, £5

  • Weekday Mishka Terry Socks

    weekday socks
    Weekday terry socks.

    The fashion set were all about terry towelling this summer so why not bring their favourite material into winter with these Weekday socks?

    Weekday Mishka Terry Socks, £4

  • Accesorize Lightning Bolt Ankle Socks

    lightning bolt socks
    Accessorize lightning bolt socks.

    Designed with soft comfy cotton, these graphic socks will look great with trainers as the embroidered lightning bolt sits at the ankle.

    Accesorize Lightning Bolt Ankle Socks, £4

  • Ugg Nessie Fleece Lined Sock

    Ugg socks
    Ugg Nessie Fleece Lined Socks.

    Ugg are known for making the softest shoes on the market and these socks look like they will live up to the brand’s reputation. 

    Ugg Nessie Fleece Lined Sock, £25

  • Stance Fortunate Crew Sock

    Fortunate crew sock
    Stance floral socks.

    These pink floral socks will brighten up your wardrobe and keep you warm and cosy too.

    Stance Fortunate Crew Sock, £12.99

  • The White Company Cashmere Bed Socks

    white company bed socks
    The White Company bed socks.

    The White Company is famous for creating cosy lifestyle items and these cashmere socks totally fit that bill. Coming in a range of colours, these are the ultimate soft socks for autumn and winter.

    The White Company Cashmere Bed Socks, £36

