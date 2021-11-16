22 pairs of the cutest and cosiest socks to keep your feet warm this winter
Don’t underestimate the joy a simple pair of socks can bring, whether you are curled up on the couch or adding to your wardrobe as a stylish accessory.
There is such great pleasure to be derived from life’s little things, particularly at this time of year. It might be curling up on the sofa with a good book, making an indulgent hot chocolate to drink as your watch your favourite shows (Bake Off? Succession? Or both?), or maybe your self-care looks more like a face mask and some meditation.
Whatever brings you joy, all of these activities can be improved (IMHO) with the addition of a soft and cosy pair of socks. Oh, and it really helps if they are cute too. Socks are essentials, they don’t cost the earth, and even though they only cover our feet they do have a way of making everything feel better. Need a new pair? We’ve sifting through 100s of pairs and picked 22 of the cutest and cosiest ones. Your toes can thank us later.
Scamp & Dude Supercharged Socks
These soft cotton socks come in four colourways, but let’s face it red and pink is hard to beat.
Pantherella Tabitha Socks
These English-made ribbed cashmere socks are chic and luxurious and are unrivalled if softness and warmth is what you seek. The lilac and damson ones are particularly lovely for this time of year.
Lazy Oaf Side Eye Socks
Love giving the side eye? Course you do, well now you can do it with your feet as well as your face.
DeFacto Batik Print Long Socks
These khaki socks provide the perfect colour palette for autumn/winter, proving that tie dye isn’t just for the summer.
Burlington Ladywell Rhomb Women Socks
Looking for something a little bit more traditional? Try these brown check socks by Burlington made from a soft cotton blend.
Boody Chunky Bed Socks
If you don’t already have a pair of bed socks, you need to invest in some for winter. These socks from Boody feature a loose leg opening so they fall softly on your legs.
Oliver Bonas Bee Teal Socks
These Oliver Bonas socks feature this cute bee motif, contrasted beautifully against a teal background.
Tom Lane Pink Bed Socks
In case you aren’t already familiar, Tom Lane is a luxury knitwear brand, proudly creating products that are designed and made in Britain. Founded in 2015 by Jayne Ireland, the business is run from her family farm in Lincolnshire, with a focus on quality and craftsmanship and supporting British makers.
Chatty Feet - Opera WinFeet
If you love a novelty item then these are the socks for you. ChattyFeet creates ‘arty socks with a feminist twist’ and their designs feature figures including Frida Kahlo, Meghan Markle and, of course, Oprah Winfrey.
HappySocks - Cloudy Sock
HappySocks create comfortable and colourful designs as a tool for spreading happiness and their signature Cloudy Sock certainly sparks joy.
Mint Velvet Sparkle Socks
Party season socks are a thing, apparently, and we’re absolutely here for it. These sparkly socks are as comfy as they are chic and they’d look as good with a pair of heels as they would underneath your slippers.
& Other Stories Frilled Floral Embroidery Socks
Florals? On socks? Groundbreaking. But seriously, this & Other Stories pair has frilled edging and embroidery so they’re a winner in our eyes.
Girlfriend Collective Please Recycle Quarter Crew Sock
Sustainable socks are a thing and this Girlfriend Collective pair makes sure everyone knows about it. Girlfriend Collective is a sustainable brand so they’re really practising what they preach with this pair of socks.
Ganni Wool Jacquard Socks
Willing to splurge a little in order to find the perfect pair of socks? You could do worse than this blue Ganni far isle design.
Monki Sporty Statement Socks
These planet motif socks are ideal for astrology-lovers, especially if you’re not quite ready to commit to an overly colourful sock.
Hunkemoller Knit Socks
When you think of cosy socks, these might be exactly what you think of. The cable knit fabric will keep you warm and chic.
Selected Femme Shiny Socks
This khaki and polka dot pair are cute and would look great peaking out of a pair of boots.
Weekday Mishka Terry Socks
The fashion set were all about terry towelling this summer so why not bring their favourite material into winter with these Weekday socks?
Accesorize Lightning Bolt Ankle Socks
Designed with soft comfy cotton, these graphic socks will look great with trainers as the embroidered lightning bolt sits at the ankle.
Ugg Nessie Fleece Lined Sock
Ugg are known for making the softest shoes on the market and these socks look like they will live up to the brand’s reputation.
Stance Fortunate Crew Sock
These pink floral socks will brighten up your wardrobe and keep you warm and cosy too.
The White Company Cashmere Bed Socks
The White Company is famous for creating cosy lifestyle items and these cashmere socks totally fit that bill. Coming in a range of colours, these are the ultimate soft socks for autumn and winter.
