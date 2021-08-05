Finding the right pair of boots is like hitting the jackpot. They can double as office wear, dress down a dainty slip dress, and make the perfect addition to winter layers. But, if every pair you currently own plays into the reputation boots have for being practical failsafes, it’s time to add to the collection. Enter, cowboy boots.

Don’t be alarmed though. While the mere mention of them might conjure images of rodeo hats, lassos and leather chaps, cowboy boots have travelled a long way away from the wild west to become street style favourites.

Out of their natural habitat, cowboy boots become standout wardrobe additions for all the right reasons. Like all statement pieces before them, they’re fun, they can be dressed up or down, they’re conversation starters, and they make even the simplest outfit look perfectly curated.

You can dive right in and pair them with a decorative mini dress, or slowly integrate them into your daily wardrobe by wearing them with your favourite jeans and a humble ribbed tank top; either way, you’re bound to fall in love.

Read on for nine pairs of cowboy boots that’ll take your shoe game for a walk on the wild side.