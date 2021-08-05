All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Cowboy boots have travelled a long way away from the wild west to become street style favourites, and now they want into your wardrobe.
Finding the right pair of boots is like hitting the jackpot. They can double as office wear, dress down a dainty slip dress, and make the perfect addition to winter layers. But, if every pair you currently own plays into the reputation boots have for being practical failsafes, it’s time to add to the collection. Enter, cowboy boots.
Don’t be alarmed though. While the mere mention of them might conjure images of rodeo hats, lassos and leather chaps, cowboy boots have travelled a long way away from the wild west to become street style favourites.
Out of their natural habitat, cowboy boots become standout wardrobe additions for all the right reasons. Like all statement pieces before them, they’re fun, they can be dressed up or down, they’re conversation starters, and they make even the simplest outfit look perfectly curated.
You can dive right in and pair them with a decorative mini dress, or slowly integrate them into your daily wardrobe by wearing them with your favourite jeans and a humble ribbed tank top; either way, you’re bound to fall in love.
Read on for nine pairs of cowboy boots that’ll take your shoe game for a walk on the wild side.
You may also like
8 summer shoes to see you through any kind of weather
Khaite Dallas kitten heel suede western boots
Not into the chunky, contrasting heel of classic cowboy boots? Opt for this streamlined kitten heel version from Khaite.
Shop Khaite Dallas kitten heel suede western boots at Matches Fashion, £830
Kurt Geiger damen bootsWant the look without wearing animal hides? Say hello to your new go-to faux leather boots.
Free People firecracker western boots
Who said cowboy boots have to be rustic and desert-toned? Make a colourful statement in these multi-hued suede boots that have absolutely no business being on a ranch.
Liu Jo Guenda 21 leather cowboy boots
We’re getting starry-eyed over this showstopping pair of boots. Who said monochrome had to be minimalist?!
Shop Liu Jo Guenda 21 leather cowboy boots at Jones Bootmaker, £79
Isabel Marant 75mm western-style boots
You can’t go wrong with a classic pair of boots. This Isabel Marant pair pays homage to cowboy boots of yore with intricate embroidered stitching on the suede panels.
Shop Isabel Marant 75mm western-style boots boots at Farfetch, £815
Monki faux leather cowboy boots
Square toes are big news this summer, and not just with mule styles. Here’s your opportunity to rock two trends for the price of one.
Zara leather ankle boots
Want the cowboy vibes without the ranch look? This monochrome pair is as far from rustic as you can get without losing the signature pull-on style.
Mango goodyear welted leather boots
The yee-haw agenda is strong with these. They’d fit in just as well on a ranch as they would pounding city pavements, and just as well because we’re all about versatility!
Office Amelie mixed material western croc-snake boots
Make a bold statement with this mixed croc and snakeskin pair courtesy of Office shoes.
Shop Office Amelie mixed material western croc-snake boots, £45
Images: Getty, courtesy of brands.