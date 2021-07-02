When it comes to dresses, not all were created equally.

There are those with vertiginous hems, those which float happily below the knee and long and floaty maxis, and a whole raft of different styles in among them.

But there’s one summer style perennial that reigns supreme in the realm of slip dresses and it’s making a grand return from the 90s, revered by some for being one of fashion’s most fun eras.

Indeed, the cowl neck slip dress is as easy and effortless as it is cool and comfy. It’s a form-fitting frock that can be dressed up, down or whichever way you fancy, all with the nonchalantly chic draped neckline, which lends itself perfectly to a layered mess of gold necklaces.