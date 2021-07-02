All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
With a universally flattering neckline and a form-fitting silhouette, could these be the dresses of our dreams?
When it comes to dresses, not all were created equally.
There are those with vertiginous hems, those which float happily below the knee and long and floaty maxis, and a whole raft of different styles in among them.
But there’s one summer style perennial that reigns supreme in the realm of slip dresses and it’s making a grand return from the 90s, revered by some for being one of fashion’s most fun eras.
Indeed, the cowl neck slip dress is as easy and effortless as it is cool and comfy. It’s a form-fitting frock that can be dressed up, down or whichever way you fancy, all with the nonchalantly chic draped neckline, which lends itself perfectly to a layered mess of gold necklaces.
Ghost Jules dress
Don’t be scared off by this dresses’ floor-grazing length; wear with heels for an evening affair or throw a T-shirt over the top with trainers for a daytime look.
Olivia Rubin Aubrey ombre silk slip dress
This pretty ombre slip dress will look best when worn with chunky trainers or sandals. It’s a sunny season ensemble worthy of an outing.
Urban Outfitters Mallory cowl neck slip dress
This floral-adorned mini is summer in a dress; all that’s needed is a sun-ready cocktail and a pair of statement sunnies for a seriously stylish get-up.
Nasty Gal plus size satin cowl mini dress
This pretty purple mini is perfect for al fresco dinner and drink dates. Pair with minimal mules for optimal style points.
Collusion open back satin midi slip dress in green
Lime green is destined for big things this summer; this silky midi is the perfect way to incorporate the hue into your line-up of looks.
Shop Collusion open back satin midi slip dress in green at Asos, £18
Nanushka Willow dress
Nothing beats the universality of a floral frock, and this satin cowl-necked midi is proof. Throw on under a blazer for seriously nonchalant oomph.
Wear the World oriental satin yellow dress
Don’t let yellow’s difficult reputation deter you from embracing the unapologetic colour. Pair with creams and ivories for an easy summertime vibe.
Shop Wear the World oriental satin yellow dress at Asos Marketplace, £59.99
Gina Tricot satin cowl neck dress
Bright and juicy shades of apple green are everywhere in fashion at the moment; this silky dress is the easiest way of weaving the tone into even the most colour averse of wardrobes.
Bershka recycled polyester sun print mesh mini dress
Sharing a colour palette with the sun itself is no small feat, but this Bershka mini does a good job of making it look effortless.
Shop Bershka recycled polyester sun print mesh mini dress at Asos, £17.99
Lily Silk cowl neck slip dress
Dusty blue is an all-rounder; works for spring, summer, autumn and winter, and with this dress you can finally incorporate it with minimal effort into your wardrobe.
4th and Reckless Cole cowl neck dress
Perfect for occasion dressing, this minty-toned midi is perfect for wearing with an oversized blazer and a pair of chunky sandals.
