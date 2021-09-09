All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
These are jumpers that are in equal measure cool and quirky, with none of the sporting affiliations.
Not all knitwear was created equally, that much needs to be established to start with. There are chunky knits, more streamlined knits, knitted vests and everything in between; they truly run the gamut, which is why it will come as no surprise that a trend from 2010 is making a verified comeback on fashion’s stage this year.
Cricket jumpers made famous by, yes – you guessed it, cricketers, have had something of a revival and have been interpreted into a clutch of vest, dress and hoodie iterations. The trend, which was on the ascent in 2010 when Diana Vickers was rarely seen without one during her stint on X Factor UK and, given the popularity of borrowing from the man in your life’s wardrobe, it’s made a return.
Everybody from Victoria Beckham to Maje has put their own spin on the classic cricket jumper, crafting instantly covetable wares in the process. Beckham’s riff on the jumper is a naturally chic oversized sweater vest dress, while Maje’s is classic and three-quarter sleeved. The beauty of the cricket jumper, in all of its reimagined forms, is its versatility: have you ever really felt confused about how to wear a cream jumper? Just throw on with a pair of your favourite jeans and a pair of stomper boots, or, to be totally honest, anything else you fancy wearing and just watch the jumper work its magic. Promise you’ll thank us later.
H&M rib-knit jumper
H&M’s ribbed cricket jumper is a perfect oversized knit for throwing on with jeans or over dresses and skirts.
Urban Outfitters knitted cream vest
Sweater vests are still very much in fashion this autumn, but this cricket jumper-infused offering is the real star of the style show.
Maje Meteo V-neck cotton-knit jumper
Maje is the purveyor of all things cool, calm and collected, and this knitted jumper is proof. Keep your jeans true blue to really make the preppy DNA of the jumper pop.
Gant varsity pull-over jumper
Gant’s slightly more autumnal-toned cricket jumper is perfect for those who prefer all-black ensembles. Slip under a black coat for a perfect go-to look.
Ralph Lauren hooded cricket jumper dress
If you prefer dresses, then look to Ralph Lauren’s hooded interpretation, which just needs a pair of chunky trainers for it to be good to go.
Labelrail x Hana Cross oversized cricket jumper
With visibly chunky knits, this creamy cricket jumper would pop in all of the best ways when worn with creamy jeans and chunky sandals.
Shop Labelrail x Hana Cross oversized cricket jumper at Asos, £42
Victoria Beckham knitted V-neck dress
Victoria Beckham’s knitted dress is oozing with Beckham’s own oversized and chic DNA: pair with chunky flatform sandals for a perfect transitional season look.
Reiss Cora V-neck cricket jumper
If you’d prefer to slip a little more under the radar with your cricket jumper, then look to Reiss’ navy and red-toned knit, which is also available in white.
Gucci V-neck wool knit jumper
A Gucci knit is a timeless buy; one which will stand the test of time and do all of the hard work for you.
Burberry V-neck cricket jumper
A similarly timeless option comes by way of Burberry, whose toffee-toned jumper will make transitioning between seasons totally seamless for you and your wardrobe.
Sacai ribbed and cable-knit wool sweater
If you’re not a V-neck lover, then Sacai’s back-to-front cricket jumper ought to be your go-to. Keep your bottom simple and pared-back and have fun with the backless form of it.
Shop Sacai ribbed and cable-knit wool sweater at Net-a-Porter, £610
Images: courtesy of brands.