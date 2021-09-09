Not all knitwear was created equally, that much needs to be established to start with. There are chunky knits, more streamlined knits, knitted vests and everything in between; they truly run the gamut, which is why it will come as no surprise that a trend from 2010 is making a verified comeback on fashion’s stage this year.

Cricket jumpers made famous by, yes – you guessed it, cricketers, have had something of a revival and have been interpreted into a clutch of vest, dress and hoodie iterations. The trend, which was on the ascent in 2010 when Diana Vickers was rarely seen without one during her stint on X Factor UK and, given the popularity of borrowing from the man in your life’s wardrobe, it’s made a return.