Cricket jumpers are back and better than ever

Cricket jumpers have had a makeover – these are the 11 to buy now

These are jumpers that are in equal measure cool and quirky, with none of the sporting affiliations. 

Not all knitwear was created equally, that much needs to be established to start with. There are chunky knits, more streamlined knits, knitted vests and everything in between; they truly run the gamut, which is why it will come as no surprise that a trend from 2010 is making a verified comeback on fashion’s stage this year. 

Cricket jumpers made famous by, yes – you guessed it, cricketers, have had something of a revival and have been interpreted into a clutch of vest, dress and hoodie iterations. The trend, which was on the ascent in 2010 when Diana Vickers was rarely seen without one during her stint on X Factor UK and, given the popularity of borrowing from the man in your life’s wardrobe, it’s made a return.

Everybody from Victoria Beckham to Maje has put their own spin on the classic cricket jumper, crafting instantly covetable wares in the process. Beckham’s riff on the jumper is a naturally chic oversized sweater vest dress, while Maje’s is classic and three-quarter sleeved. The beauty of the cricket jumper, in all of its reimagined forms, is its versatility: have you ever really felt confused about how to wear a cream jumper? Just throw on with a pair of your favourite jeans and a pair of stomper boots, or, to be totally honest, anything else you fancy wearing and just watch the jumper work its magic. Promise you’ll thank us later.

