The sell-out bikini style you can't get enough of

You’ve probably already heard about the brand thanks to our favourite fashion influencers and celebs, and maybe you already have one of their seersucker bikini’s or swimsuits but this season everyone’s really going mad for these designs. Whether it’s due to our constant desire for nostalgia (you might remember Julia Roberts in Pretty Women donning the white and blue dress in the same crinkly fabric in the early 80’s, or like me, remember your mum on family holidays wearing a neon orange style with her Ray-Ban sunnies ) or simply knowing that this figure hugging fabric is going to work on you, we’re all huge fans.

Crinkle swimwear. Yes, this season it’s not about the perfect print or a specific colour or shape, it’s about the texture, and we have Hunza G to thank for that.

There is no denying this style is a summer hit; Hunza G’s SS20 collection sold out on NET-A-PORTER in just six days and sales are still booming with roughly 700 orders going direct to the brand each week.

But why are we loving this style so much? Well, it comes in lots of different styles and so caters to all of our fashion requirements, whether you want a high waisted bikini, bandeau styles, or a simple swimsuit.

Not only are investment brands such as Hunza G and new name to know You Swim, creating these trending shirred pieces, the high street offering is pretty good too, with H&M, ASOS and Weekday also creating size inclusive styles.

You Swim also suggest their designs “adapt to fit you and your body’s natural state of flux”, so as our body’s change their designs will remain a constant due to the crinkle-stretch fabric.

Classic design meets form and function - what’s not to love? You’ll be wearing this style for season’s to come.

Get some inspiration from these fashionable women and shop our edit of the best styles here.