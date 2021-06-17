Crochet dresses are big for summer

Crochet dresses are fashion’s comeback kid this summer, making a grand return from the 70s

No longer just reserved for cover-ups, crochet is back with a holey bang this summer, but it’s the dresses that have whet our sartorial appetites. 

Given the surge in popularity of television shows telling stories straight from the 70s – Halston, we’re looking at you – it’s perhaps no surprise that a certain sartorial hallmark of the era is making a grand return to the realm of fashion and it’s holier, quite literally, than thou.

Indeed, crochet is the pattern that fashion has ushered back into the room, and straight to a seat at the summertime table. Last week alone, Depop noted a 115% spike in searches for ‘crochet dresses’ with an overarching surge in searches for ‘crochet’ of 86%, a trend similarly mirrored by Lyst. 

The best part about this summer’s foray with crochet is that there’s something for everyone. Crochet dresses have been reimagined in vertiginous minis – perfect for a contemporary take on the classic cover-up – ankle-grazing midis and floor-sweeping maxis, all of which are stylish fodder for the warm weather.

So, pick your poison – mini, midi or maxi – and get in on the crochet craze. It’s a sunny season specialty.

  • Urban Outfitters Gigi mini dress

    If you’re planning on partying with friends in some capacity this summer (even if it is only with six people), then look to this striped Urban Outfitters halterneck mini.

    Shop Urban Outfitters Gigi mini dress, £42

  • Asos Design crochet mini dress with flare sleeves

    The ultimate beach cover-up comes by way of Asos with this fluted-sleeved tangerine-toned mini. Wear for a sunbathing session to the beach with your favourite sandals and some retro sunnies.

    Shop Asos Design crochet mini dress with flare sleeves, £28

  • Afrikrea crochet dress

    The clash of the pink with the black on this crocheted mini is too good not to embrace. Wear with flatform sandals and a crossbody bag for a dancing-friendly dress.

    Shop Afrikrea crochet dress, £61

  • Whistles white crochet knit

    For anybody looking to embrace the trend in a more demure fashion, look to this white Whistles midi, which comes complete with a slip dress.

    Shop Whistles white crochet knit, £129

  • Monki crochet knit mini dress

    Want to wear crochet without looking too outré? This strappy Monki mini is for you, then. Wear with trainers, boots, sandals – whatever you fancy – and work that crochet number.

    Shop Monki crochet knit mini dress, £25

  • Anthropologie crochet midi dress

    Summer-friendly in all the right ways, this terracotta-toned midi is seriously chic. Wear with a pared-back updo and wedged espadrilles for a smart take on the trend.

    Shop Anthropologie crochet midi dress, £120

  • Stradivarius long crochet dress

    If you’re in the market for some crochet but without the flesh-flashing, then this floor-sweeping white dress is the one for you. The perfect throw-on-and-go number.

    Shop Stradivarius long crochet dress, £49.99

  • Nasty Gal plus size crochet low back dress

    Another crochet beach cover-up comes by way of this Nasty Gal number, which is available in both nude and black. Can we have both?

    Shop Nasty Gal plus size crochet low back dress, £19.50

Images: courtesy of brands.

