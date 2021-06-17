Given the surge in popularity of television shows telling stories straight from the 70s – Halston, we’re looking at you – it’s perhaps no surprise that a certain sartorial hallmark of the era is making a grand return to the realm of fashion and it’s holier, quite literally, than thou.

Indeed, crochet is the pattern that fashion has ushered back into the room, and straight to a seat at the summertime table. Last week alone, Depop noted a 115% spike in searches for ‘crochet dresses’ with an overarching surge in searches for ‘crochet’ of 86%, a trend similarly mirrored by Lyst.