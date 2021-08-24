It’s no surprise, given the names that have attached themselves to the It knit trend, that according to global fashion platform Lyst, searches for crochet knitwear spiked by 89% in the week following Tom Daley’s crochet debut at the Olympics.

If a crochet skirt isn’t for you, look to a dress or a top or, in case you’d rather not wear your knits on your body, adopt a woven bucket hat instead, whose star has also been on the ascent in recent weeks. The key is to let your crochet piece do the talking for you; keep the other components of your ensemble minimal and pared-back, such as a boxy leather blazer or a simple ribbed tank top.

There’s a little holey homespun something for everybody: get in on the breakout It knit trend of the summer.