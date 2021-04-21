Deciphering this season’s key trends can be tricky; which ones can you actually wear IRL? While some are made to be admired from the sidelines, there are other spring/summer 2021 trends that are made to be part of your everyday uniforms. Neutral trousers, feel-good prints and the new black dress are a few to mention, but we’re adding another one to the mix: crochet tops. Knitted dresses and tops have been reigning supreme so far this year, so the new summery update of chunky crochet styles are a natural progression for the mini trend.

While the runway saw Bottega Veneta and Fendi champion crochet dresses in colourful iterations, the high street has backed tops as the easy way to wear the trend. So much so, Mango’s new styles are already proving a major hit on Instagram.

The monochrome styles by Mango have been backed by some of the most stylish women, with fashion influencers teaming the tops with denim – from loose-fit jeans to Bermuda shorts – to create a winning duo. Because everyone knows a nice top with jeans never fails in the outfit department. Want even more inspiration? You can also layer them over your new season dresses.

If the top looks like it could be hand knitted by your nan, then you’ve nailed the look. Think patchwork styles, pick ‘n’ mix colours and vest, polo top and cami styles. The 70s weave has made its way into the wardrobes of many and styling them over your favourite frothy midi dresses is a hack to take note of. We’ve tracked down the coolest crochet tops around – feel free to shop these now, and wear them all summer long.

Shop best crochet tops

