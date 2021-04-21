The summery style is here to update all your new season wares – this is how to style them now, through to peak summer.
Deciphering this season’s key trends can be tricky; which ones can you actually wear IRL? While some are made to be admired from the sidelines, there are other spring/summer 2021 trends that are made to be part of your everyday uniforms. Neutral trousers, feel-good prints and the new black dress are a few to mention, but we’re adding another one to the mix: crochet tops.
Knitted dresses and tops have been reigning supreme so far this year, so the new summery update of chunky crochet styles are a natural progression for the mini trend.
While the runway saw Bottega Veneta and Fendi champion crochet dresses in colourful iterations, the high street has backed tops as the easy way to wear the trend. So much so, Mango’s new styles are already proving a major hit on Instagram.
The monochrome styles by Mango have been backed by some of the most stylish women, with fashion influencers teaming the tops with denim – from loose-fit jeans to Bermuda shorts – to create a winning duo. Because everyone knows a nice top with jeans never fails in the outfit department.
Want even more inspiration? You can also layer them over your new season dresses.
If the top looks like it could be hand knitted by your nan, then you’ve nailed the look. Think patchwork styles, pick ‘n’ mix colours and vest, polo top and cami styles. The 70s weave has made its way into the wardrobes of many and styling them over your favourite frothy midi dresses is a hack to take note of.
We’ve tracked down the coolest crochet tops around – feel free to shop these now, and wear them all summer long.
Shop best crochet tops
Mango top
The top that’s taking over Instagram, no wonder everyone is wearing this beauty. Ticking off this season’s monochrome trend, it’s an easy win for effortless summer dressing.
Free People top
This one is all about attention to detail; ruffle shoulders, a scalloped hem and flower crochet buttons are all part of the dream package. Layer it over a vest top with linen trousers on sunny days and over a knit dress when it’s a little cooler.
Ulla Johnson top
Bringing all the retro 70s vibes, this super cute crochet top with tie detail is made to be worn with denim. For the full package, opt for a kick flare with platform heels.
Shop Ulla Johnson Zita crochet-knit cotton tank at Net-a-Porter, £365
Warehouse top
Taking your knitwear up a notch, this cream jumper with crochet detail does the hard work for you. Looking like a vest top layered over a top, this one-piece ticks off so many trends in one.
Next top
How great is this black iteration from Next? Also available in cream and khaki, it’s the throw-on style you’ll want to add over everything from cami dresses to bikini tops for peak summer.
Tach top
Who doesn’t love a good co-ord? This summery style from sustainable brand Tach is a sartorial hit of vitamin D. Made by local artisans in Uruguay, each piece is inspired by vintage treasures.
Gucci top
Look to Gucci to fulfil all your crochet needs. This nostalgic halter neck style will be so good with linen shorts and ugly dad sandals once the weather warms up.
Images: Getty
Other images: courtesy of brands