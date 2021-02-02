These are the best cropped jumpers, sweatshirts and hoodies for winter (and beyond)

Honey, we shrunk the loungewear – cropped sweatshirts, hoodies and jumpers are the way forward.

We’ve been piling on oversized knitwear and baggy hoodies for quite some time now. Who’s ready for a change? 

A slight tweak to your usual attire can make all the difference to getting that one step closer to spring. Welcome: cropped jumpers, sweatshirts and hoodies. 

It’s all about wearing those much-loved classics in a shorter style to give them a fresh new spin. And we’re ready for it. Don’t worry, though, midriff flashing isn’t essential with this one. One way to make them work while it’s still super cold is to layer a cropped jumper over a crisp white shirt, and then a blazer on top. We’ll let style influencer Lauren (below) show you how it’s done. 

It seems as though the humble hoodie has also made its way into workout wardrobes. The cropped style is ideal for winter workouts – as perfectly shown by fitness guru Millie. Incorporate a shrunken style into your loungewear collection, add them to your sports edit or let them blend into your everyday outfits. However you choose to style the cropped hoodie, we predict they’ll see you through all seasons from here on out. 

Sweatshirts have also been given the chop. Cropped to above the hips for a new look – whether you go for a classic grey sweatshirt or a slogan style, there’s no denying they bring instant nostalgic 90s vibes to any outfit. 

Keep on scrolling to see our edit of the best cropped jumpers, sweatshirts and hoodies you’ll approve of. 

Shop cropped jumpers, sweatshirts and hoodies

