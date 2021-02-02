Honey, we shrunk the loungewear – cropped sweatshirts, hoodies and jumpers are the way forward.
We’ve been piling on oversized knitwear and baggy hoodies for quite some time now. Who’s ready for a change?
A slight tweak to your usual attire can make all the difference to getting that one step closer to spring. Welcome: cropped jumpers, sweatshirts and hoodies.
It’s all about wearing those much-loved classics in a shorter style to give them a fresh new spin. And we’re ready for it. Don’t worry, though, midriff flashing isn’t essential with this one. One way to make them work while it’s still super cold is to layer a cropped jumper over a crisp white shirt, and then a blazer on top. We’ll let style influencer Lauren (below) show you how it’s done.
It seems as though the humble hoodie has also made its way into workout wardrobes. The cropped style is ideal for winter workouts – as perfectly shown by fitness guru Millie. Incorporate a shrunken style into your loungewear collection, add them to your sports edit or let them blend into your everyday outfits. However you choose to style the cropped hoodie, we predict they’ll see you through all seasons from here on out.
Sweatshirts have also been given the chop. Cropped to above the hips for a new look – whether you go for a classic grey sweatshirt or a slogan style, there’s no denying they bring instant nostalgic 90s vibes to any outfit.
Keep on scrolling to see our edit of the best cropped jumpers, sweatshirts and hoodies you’ll approve of.
Shop cropped jumpers, sweatshirts and hoodies
& Other Stories cropped jumper
Collared jumpers and cardigans are key this season. This fresh lilac hue will look so good with white jeans, black chunky boots and lashings of gold jewellery.
Skylar Rose Plus cropped jumperA universally flattering square neckline, puff sleeves and cropped fit all contribute to making this jumper a winner. Test it out with high-waisted jeans and heeled boots.
H&M cropped jumper
A roll-neck is a forever favourite so give it a quick update and opt for a cropped style instead. In punchy blue and green or classic white, tan and black – you’re bound to want them in all shades.
French Connection hoodie
Bringing back the iconic FCUK logo, French Connection has just dropped this cropped hoodie in white or black. There’s also matching joggers and vest tops, too.
Zara cropped hoodie
In six different colours, this cropped hoodie is the staple your loungewear edit needs. Layer it over a slip dress with stomper boots and a puffer coat.
Electric & Rose sweatshirt
The tie-dye phase is far from over. Not jumped on the DIY trend yet? Get an already made version at Revolve and try it out with the matching joggers.
Musier Paris cropped jumper
Oui Oui, we’re all for this jumper by French label Musier Paris. Whether you layer it over a midi dress or keep it simple with jeans, you’ll wear this chunky cable knit on repeat for winter.
Shop Musier Paris Adele cropped knitted jumper at Selfridges, £140
Cos cropped jumper
Although it’s cropped, the wool mix will make sure you’re still cosy. Try layering it over a shirt dress with knee-high boots for now.
H&M cropped sweatshirt
A grey sweater is a classic. This H&M iteration in dark grey with an acid-wash effect is the 90s update your trackie bottoms need.
Reformation cropped jumper
Want to know how to style the collared knits that are everywhere right now? Try it over a roll-neck knit for winter and wear on its own with a silky midi skirt with sandals come spring.
Lee cropped sweatshirt
For a nod to the 90s, this cobalt logo sweatshirt is a must with light-wash jeans and chunky trainers. It also comes in classic cream.
