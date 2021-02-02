We’ve been piling on oversized knitwear and baggy hoodies for quite some time now. Who’s ready for a change?

A slight tweak to your usual attire can make all the difference to getting that one step closer to spring. Welcome: cropped jumpers, sweatshirts and hoodies.

It’s all about wearing those much-loved classics in a shorter style to give them a fresh new spin. And we’re ready for it. Don’t worry, though, midriff flashing isn’t essential with this one. One way to make them work while it’s still super cold is to layer a cropped jumper over a crisp white shirt, and then a blazer on top. We’ll let style influencer Lauren (below) show you how it’s done.