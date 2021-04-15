Ready to wear handbags again? Cross-body bags are the effortless styles that’ll make getting dressed easy.
Hands up who’s forgotten how to put on clothes for an actual occasion? You’re not alone. Luckily, the Stylist fashion team has already compiled a cheat sheet of spring outfits you can wear for those al fresco plans (without your teeth chattering), and now it’s time to tackle the accessories.
Do you still opt for a chunky stomper boot? Or is it time to embrace the nostalgic 90s flatform flip flops? Either one gets a yes from us, but we’re here to help you with the handbag situation right now. After months of leaving the house with nothing but a pocket full of hand sanitiser and face masks, it’s time to accessorise our outfits once again. And we’re thinking practicality first with the crossbody bag.
The long strap styles that go over your shoulder and across your body means you can go hands-free. And, with no need to hold your bag or worry about forgetting it once you’re sitting outside at a bar or restaurant, the crossbody bag is also an easy way to uplift your looks. If you’re still having to wear a coat thanks to the unpredictable UK weather, an easy way to transport them into spring/summer territory is with a bold, bright bag.
Here, we’re found the best crossbody bags from the likes of Mango and Zara to Bottega Veneta and Loewe. Meet the effortless bag style you’ll want to take to all your upcoming plans…
Shop best crossbody handbags
Mango bag
Straw bags are a sign that summer is on the way and this tan strap iteration is a update on a classic. Wear it with a frothy, white smock dress and flatform flip flops for an everyday look that’ll never fail.
Coach bag
This season’s It bag is Coach’s pillow tabby bag that’ll make the idea of a handbag much more appealing thanks to the squishy, padded design. With two different strap lengths, it also comes in an array of colours but this bubblegum pink shade is a firm favourite.
Aurora London bag
Update your arm candy with this vibrant style by Aurara London. Try teaming it with a Breton T-shirt, loose-fit jeans and a pair of fresh white kicks.
Neous bag
The humble black bag that’s far from boring, the Neous Mercury cross-body is the sleek style your spring/summer outfits need. In four different timeless hues, you’ll end up wearing this on repeat.
Aaks bagBring all the summer vibes to your everyday uniform with this cute woven bag. Handcrafted in Ghana, you’ll want to bring this beauty out every spring/summer from here on out.
Mila & Eve bag
A sleek box style is one that’ll never date. This Mila & Eve bag has the option of interchangeable straps to ensure you’ll never tire of it. Want to know the best part? You can also get it personalised with your initials for free. Go, go, go!
Zara bag
Want to liven up your new season looks? This lilac mini bag should do the trick. Big enough to carry your phone, card and mask, try it out over a clashing pastel dress with strappy sandals.
Loewe bag
Sure, it’s an investment, but an investment that’ll bring you sartorial joy every time you wear it. Loewe’s puzzle bag will always be iconic, so you’ll love this for a lifetime.
SBRI bag
You can choose to keep this bag plain black, with leopard side panels and even get a personalised zipper with your initials on. The possibilities are endless.
Shop SBRI cross body bag with personalised tag at The Drop, £160
& Other Stories bag
Looking for a new everyday bag? Look no further. This braided & Other stories style, also available in black, is a winner all round. The thicker strap will be super comfy if you’re guilty of filling your bag to the brim.
Bottega Veneta bag
The next cult bag in the making, Bottega’s mini bulb bag is made to be noticed. Give any dress or jeans and T-shirt outfit an overhaul just by adding this beauty… everyone will be green with envy.
Arket bag
The much-loved squishy clutch bag from last season has been given a wearable update with the addition of a strap. This now two-for-one buy is a style that’ll work around the clock.
Been London bag
Like a statement bag? This shiny silver number will be your go-to from day to night. Throw it over any spring/summer cover-up to make it more exciting.
