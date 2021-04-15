Hands up who’s forgotten how to put on clothes for an actual occasion? You’re not alone. Luckily, the Stylist fashion team has already compiled a cheat sheet of spring outfits you can wear for those al fresco plans (without your teeth chattering), and now it’s time to tackle the accessories.

Do you still opt for a chunky stomper boot? Or is it time to embrace the nostalgic 90s flatform flip flops? Either one gets a yes from us, but we’re here to help you with the handbag situation right now. After months of leaving the house with nothing but a pocket full of hand sanitiser and face masks, it’s time to accessorise our outfits once again. And we’re thinking practicality first with the crossbody bag.