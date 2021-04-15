Crossbody bags are the hands-free accessory your spring/summer 2021 outfits need

Ready to wear handbags again? Cross-body bags are the effortless styles that’ll make getting dressed easy. 

Hands up who’s forgotten how to put on clothes for an actual occasion? You’re not alone. Luckily, the Stylist fashion team has already compiled a cheat sheet of spring outfits you can wear for those al fresco plans (without your teeth chattering), and now it’s time to tackle the accessories.

Do you still opt for a chunky stomper boot? Or is it time to embrace the nostalgic 90s flatform flip flops? Either one gets a yes from us, but we’re here to help you with the handbag situation right now. After months of leaving the house with nothing but a pocket full of hand sanitiser and face masks, it’s time to accessorise our outfits once again. And we’re thinking practicality first with the crossbody bag.  

The long strap styles that go over your shoulder and across your body means you can go hands-free. And, with no need to hold your bag or worry about forgetting it once you’re sitting outside at a bar or restaurant, the crossbody bag is also an easy way to uplift your looks. If you’re still having to wear a coat thanks to the unpredictable UK weather, an easy way to transport them into spring/summer territory is with a bold, bright bag. 

Here, we’re found the best crossbody bags from the likes of Mango and Zara to Bottega Veneta and Loewe. Meet the effortless bag style you’ll want to take to all your upcoming plans…

Shop best crossbody handbags

  • Mango bag

    Mango bag
    Best cross-body bags: Mango

    Straw bags are a sign that summer is on the way and this tan strap iteration is a update on a classic. Wear it with a frothy, white smock dress and flatform flip flops for an everyday look that’ll never fail. 

    Shop rattan bag at Mango, £49.99

    BUY NOW

  • Coach bag

    Coach bag
    Best cross-body bags: Coach

    This season’s It bag is Coach’s pillow tabby bag that’ll make the idea of a handbag much more appealing thanks to the squishy, padded design. With two different strap lengths, it also comes in an array of colours but this bubblegum pink shade is a firm favourite. 

    Shop Pillow Tabby bag at Coach, £495

    BUY NOW

  • Aurora London bag

    Aurora London bag
    Best cross-body bags: Aurora London

    Update your arm candy with this vibrant style by Aurara London. Try teaming it with a Breton T-shirt, loose-fit jeans and a pair of fresh white kicks.

    Shop Aurora London Gigi bag at The Drop, £102

    BUY NOW

  • Neous bag

    Neous bag
    Best cross-body bags: Neous

    The humble black bag that’s far from boring, the Neous Mercury cross-body is the sleek style your spring/summer outfits need. In four different timeless hues, you’ll end up wearing this on repeat. 

    Shop Mercury bag at Neous, £395

    BUY NOW

  • Aaks bag

    Aaks bag
    Best cross-body bags: Aaks
    Bring all the summer vibes to your everyday uniform with this cute woven bag. Handcrafted in Ghana, you’ll want to bring this beauty out every spring/summer from here on out. 

    Shop Baw pot natural at Aaks, £120

    BUY NOW

  • Mila & Eve bag

    Mila & Eve bag
    Best cross-body bags: Mila & Eve

    A sleek box style is one that’ll never date. This Mila & Eve bag has the option of interchangeable straps to ensure you’ll never tire of it. Want to know the best part? You can also get it personalised with your initials for free. Go, go, go!

    Shop Mila & Eve Sophia bag at The Drop, £45

    BUY NOW

  • Zara bag

    Zara bag
    Best cross-body bags: Zara

    Want to liven up your new season looks? This lilac mini bag should do the trick. Big enough to carry your phone, card and mask, try it out over a clashing pastel dress with strappy sandals. 

    Shop mini crossbody bag at Zara, £19.99

    BUY NOW

