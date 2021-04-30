This summer’s big dress trend is a whole lot of minimal-effort, high-impact goodness.
What will come as no surprise to anyone is that following Zendaya’s appearance at this weekend’s Oscars ceremony wearing an utterly sensational canary yellow Valentino Couture gown, internet searches for copycat dupes sky-rocketed.
According to fashion platform Lyst, in the 24 hours following the ceremony, searches for yellow dresses spiked by 222%.
But it wasn’t just the ripe and juicy summer-ready hue that whet our fashion appetite, but rather the cut-out stamps that the Euphoria actor championed. And Carey Mulligan. And Andra Day. Hell, even Vanessa Kirby too! Because if there’s one thing young Hollywood loves, it’s a good ole trend, and cut-out dresses are set to be the talk of the fashion town this summer.
Indeed, cut outs weaved themselves onto all manner of dresses at Fendi, Miu Miu and vegan powerhouse Nanushka’s spring/summer 2021 shows, proving that even the most conservative of get-ups can be injected with a healthy dose of hole-yness.
The purveyor of the cut-out dress the fashion set can’t get enough of is Aje, a pared-back Australian label that came into its own during the spring/summer 2020 fashion weeks as every editor and influencer alike sported its Mimosa cut-out dress. It’s gone from strength to strength since, with Tracee Ellis Ross, Madonna and Kate Moss now all fans of the label’s minimal-effort, high-impact pieces. And, of course, those all-important cut-outs.
Fast-forward two years to our re-emergence and, according to Lyst, searches for dresses of the cut-out variety, which Aje and a handful of others have continued to specialise in, have enjoyed a steady increase over the past few weeks.
But don’t be frightened by the idea of there being a hole in your dress. This is fashion after all, and there is a dress to make everybody feel at one with the holey trend. These are the cut-out dresses to buy now.
Aje Mimosa cut-out linen silk midi dress
The fashion world’s favourite for good reason, Aje’s linen-silk mix cut-out Mimosa dress really is the star of the show. And in a powder pink shade too? It’s like it was sent from heaven above.
Warehouse satin dress with cut-outs
In a hue reminiscent of the 80s, this below-the-knee silky midi is a real star. Wear with trainers for an everyday look.
Cult Gaia Cameron cut-out halterneck midi dress
Another of the fashion set’s favourite cut-out dresses comes courtesy of Cult Gaia’s Cameron dress, which come in a duo of brown and pink colourways.
Farai London OG Gaia dress
Kylie Jenner-approved label Farai London is known for its slinky cut-out dresses that can be dressed up with heels or down with trainers and a sweater.
NA-KD puff sleeve cut-out dress
With a square neckline and a slight puffed sleeve, this pretty yellow ditsy floral frock is a perfect entrée to the cut-out trend.
Pull and Bear cut-out mini dress with puff sleeves
The perfect accompaniment to balmy spring days, this white Pull & Bear mini is crying out to be worn once the sun makes an appearance again.
Shop Pull and Bear cutout mini dress with puff sleeves, £25.99
& Other Stories side slit cut-out midi dress
Another retro offering is this chocolate brown & Other Stories shoulder-padded dress which is giving us all kinds of 90s vibes.
Asos Design cut-out side midi dress in khaki
For an easy, breezy throw-on-and-go cut-out dress, look no further than this earthy green-toned linen offering.
Staud Dolce cut-out monochrome maxi dress
Monochrome is big news for this summer, so Staud’s cutout black and white maxi dress is perfect, really. Kill two birds with one stone.
Free People Pia cut-out maxi dress
While far from inexpensive, Free People’s ankle-grazing floral maxi dress is a real cut-out beauty. Pair with sandals for the ultimate summer get-up.
Zara linen-blend dress with cut-out detail
Did someone say summer? This dress sure did. Pair with some retro sunglasses and be on your merry way.
Images: courtesy of brands