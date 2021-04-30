What will come as no surprise to anyone is that following Zendaya’s appearance at this weekend’s Oscars ceremony wearing an utterly sensational canary yellow Valentino Couture gown, internet searches for copycat dupes sky-rocketed.

According to fashion platform Lyst, in the 24 hours following the ceremony, searches for yellow dresses spiked by 222%.

But it wasn’t just the ripe and juicy summer-ready hue that whet our fashion appetite, but rather the cut-out stamps that the Euphoria actor championed. And Carey Mulligan. And Andra Day. Hell, even Vanessa Kirby too! Because if there’s one thing young Hollywood loves, it’s a good ole trend, and cut-out dresses are set to be the talk of the fashion town this summer.