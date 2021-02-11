Struggling to bridge the gap between wrapping up for winter and wanting to edge closer to spring? Meet the cut-out jumper.
Lately, it’s all about the small wins more than ever. Whether that’s putting the final part of the 1000-piece puzzle together, trying a new at-home workout for the first time or simply just getting up and dressed. They all count.
A win lately is also finding a new winter item that sparks joy; from colour block cardigans Harry Styles approves of, to bright joggers to liven up loungewear and happy slogan tops. Now, the cut-out jumper is about to join the gang.
Updating all your favourite knitwear styles – including roll necks, collared jumpers and cable knits – with cut-out holes that offer a hint of interesting detail to classic winter hero pieces.
Knitwear with cut-out dealing is a mini trend to embrace right now. Bridging the gap between having to wear winter clothes, but wanting to dress for spring – it’s the easy way to meet in the middle.
Go for cut-out details on the arms, open necklines or even open back if you want to get well on the way to spring/summer 2021. In fresh zesty hues, perfect pastels or classic black, we’ve found the best cut-out jumpers you can wear across all seasons.
Shop best cut-out jumpers
& Other Stories jumper
A Zoom top if ever we’ve seen one, all the detail is in the neckline. Layer golden chains underneath the collar for extra style kudos.
Topshop jumper
Not the cold-shoulder style as you once knew it, this time round it’s sharper, in thicker materials and luxe hues.
Thebe Magugu jumper
An update on the classic roll neck, this cut-out style in punchy pink is a winter winner. You could even layer it over a printed turtleneck top to give a small flash underneath.
Coperni jumper
Interesting necklines have gained more attention recently and this one is no exception. Part tank top, part cropped jumper – this black style by french label Coperni is a twist (literally) on a classic roll neck.
Shop Coperni ribbed cutout turtleneck sweater at Browns, £295
Warehouse jumper
Add some zest into winter outfits with this lime knit that’s bound to make a statement. We’re imagining these with grey joggers or black leather trousers for now. Come spring, switch to beige linen shorts.
The Frankie Shop jumper
The coolest cable knit around, this slit arm number will give you a breeze for those in-between weather days. Go for a winter white vibe by teaming with off-white jeans.
Shop shoulder cut-out fisherman jumper at The Frankie Shop, £129
H&M+ jumper
For the arm nearest to the radiator when you’re working from home, this is the answer. The one shoulder cut out will be all you need for a slight breeze – get this style in sizes L-4XL at H&M.
Mango jumper
For a party in the back, opt for this cross back style with cut-out. While it’s still winter, you can always add it over a clashing colour top for a fresh take on layering.
MM6 Maison Margiela jumper
A pastel perfect knit you’ll want to wear on repeat – this sliced arm jumper is a winner across all seasons. Try it out with tailored trousers and sandals for spring.
Shop MM6 Maison Margiela stretch-knit turtleneck sweater at Net-a-Porter, £440
Cushnie jumper
Monochrome is the spring/summer 2021 trend you can get away with wearing already. Get the look with this dreamy detailed knit – team it with black jeans and white boots for top-to-toe mono.
French Connection jumper
For a subtle take on the cut-out look, go for an all-over style with this chevron print from French Connection. We’re getting 70s vibes – try it out with suede, leather and denim textures for the full retro look.
Opening image: Getty
Images: courtesy of brands