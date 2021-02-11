Best cut-out jumpers to add a hint of spring to your winter outfits

Struggling to bridge the gap between wrapping up for winter and wanting to edge closer to spring? Meet the cut-out jumper. 

Lately, it’s all about the small wins more than ever. Whether that’s putting the final part of the 1000-piece puzzle together, trying a new at-home workout for the first time or simply just getting up and dressed. They all count. 

A win lately is also finding a new winter item that sparks joy; from colour block cardigans Harry Styles approves of, to bright joggers to liven up loungewear and happy slogan tops. Now, the cut-out jumper is about to join the gang. 

Updating all your favourite knitwear styles – including roll necks, collared jumpers and cable knits – with cut-out holes that offer a hint of interesting detail to classic winter hero pieces.

Knitwear with cut-out dealing is a mini trend to embrace right now. Bridging the gap between having to wear winter clothes, but wanting to dress for spring – it’s the easy way to meet in the middle. 

Go for cut-out details on the arms, open necklines or even open back if you want to get well on the way to spring/summer 2021. In fresh zesty hues, perfect pastels or classic black, we’ve found the best cut-out jumpers you can wear across all seasons. 

Shop best cut-out jumpers

