Lately, it’s all about the small wins more than ever. Whether that’s putting the final part of the 1000-piece puzzle together, trying a new at-home workout for the first time or simply just getting up and dressed. They all count.

A win lately is also finding a new winter item that sparks joy; from colour block cardigans Harry Styles approves of, to bright joggers to liven up loungewear and happy slogan tops. Now, the cut-out jumper is about to join the gang.

Updating all your favourite knitwear styles – including roll necks, collared jumpers and cable knits – with cut-out holes that offer a hint of interesting detail to classic winter hero pieces.